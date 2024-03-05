Decoding difference between content creators and influencers for dummies

In the not-so-distant past, only celebrities held sway over our purchasing decisions, and their endorsements carried significant weight in the eyes of consumers. Brands vied to secure partnerships with these iconic figures due to the influence they wielded over their fan bases. However, with the booming creator economy and with over 303 million independent content creators and influencers, they have emerged as the linchpins of the modern digital ecosystem.

These influencers are now shaping what we buy. In fact, a survey by LetsInfluence found that 57% of consumers are more likely to buy something if an influencer recommends it rather than a celebrity.

However, before understanding the nuances of influencer marketing it is important to understand who is a creator and who is an influencer. Although these terms are frequently used interchangeably, are they truly synonymous? We spoke to experts in the industry to understand what defines a creator versus an influencer.

Let’s crack the creator code

Ramya Ramachandran, Founder and CEO, Whoppl describes a content creator as someone who focuses on producing various forms of content, such as videos, blogs, social media posts, etc., which may or may not influence others.

Ankush Bahuguna, Digital Creator, said, “Anybody who creates content is a creator, but lately, the lines have been very blurred—it almost feels like everything you put out on a public profile in social media could pass off as a piece of content now.”

Further explaining the metrics, he said that what establishes one as a creator is not just the virality of their reel or post but repeatedly innovating and creating something people want to watch.

Another Digital Creator, Dhiraj Sanap believes that there is no clear definition for a creator. He said, “Anyone who is creating something new, something creative, can be a creator. Followers don’t really matter.”

In simple terms, a content creator is anyone who creates content. But what about influencers? Is an influencer someone who influences their followers?

When does a creator become an influencer?

Every influencer has a journey, and it usually begins with being a content creator. Whether it's posting pictures on Instagram, making videos on YouTube, or writing blogs, they all began by sharing something they were passionate about.

Initially, influencers might not have had a large following or the ability to influence others. But as they continued to create and share their content, they started to attract attention. People began to resonate with their posts, engage with their videos, and follow their journey.

Preety Singh, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Boomlet Group believes creators and influencers are different but connected.

Singh said, “A creator becomes an influencer when their content generates a significant impact, attracting an audience that is influenced by their opinions, recommendations, or actions.”

Similarly, Sanap believes that a creator becomes an influencer when people start following their trends and lifestyle.

Influencers have naturally evolved over time, as their audience grew and their ability to create compelling content that resonated with their audience led to brands wanting to collaborate with them. Through partnerships and sponsored content, influencers started to leverage their platform to influence the purchasing decisions of their followers.

Ramachandran said, “An influencer is someone who has the power to affect the purchasing decisions of others because of their authority, knowledge, position, or relationship with their audience.”

Similarly, Bahuguna emphasised on this symbiotic relationship between influence and brand recognition when delineating the criteria for identifying influencers.

Technically, you’re an influencer when brands see value in you and if brands want to invest money in you to expand their customer base or to associate with you. -Ankush Bahuguna

Adding to this, Singh highlighted that a creator is primarily concerned with producing original content or creations, while an influencer strategically weaves brand narratives into their tapestry.

When creators collaborate with brands, they can be called influencers, crafting content that not only resonates with their essence but aligns with the brand identity. -Preety Singh

To be or not to be

A study conducted at Influencer News found that 85 percent of social media content creators preferred the title creator over the influencer.

Bahuguna feels this is because ‘influencer’ is a very loosely used term and often in a condescending way, because ‘aajkal toh har koi influencer ban raha hai’.

He said, “The word is often used by the public to refer to people they think don’t do any real work. It’s how people look at other people shooting reels on the streets and laugh. A lot of people find ‘creator' to be a better title that way because it makes you look more artsy.”

He further highlighted that there are also so many influencers selling their audiences every product under the sun, so people might get irritated when that’s all they see on their feeds.

Another perspective is that we essentially are creators first, influencers later. We become influencers as a result of being creators. I personally think influencer is a great title. It means brands see merit in working with you. -Ankush Bahuguna

Bottom line is that comparing influencers and creators is like comparing spheres and circles, it becomes evident that while all influencers are creators, not all creators assume the role of influencers.

Every influencer engages in the content creation to endorse products, services, or brands, leveraging their platform to influence consumer behaviour. However, the inverse is not universally true as not every creator aims to promote brands or generate income through their content.

So, next time you see someone online talking about a product, remember – they might be more than just a creator, they could be an influencer shaping what you buy.