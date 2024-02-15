70% of consumers are impacted by influencer marketing: Report

In today’s digital age, Influencer Marketing has emerged as a disruptive force, playing a pivotal role in helping brands connect with their target audience. Influencers, typically considered individuals with a significant following on multiple social media platforms, have emerged as catalysts to influence consumer behaviour through authentic and relatable content. Transforming into a beacon of power, it is penetrating deeper into consumer psychology.

In tandem with the growing popularity of Influencer Marketing, LetsInfluence recently conducted a survey to assess the impact of influencer marketing on consumer behaviour. The survey further delves deep, shedding light on how Influencer Marketing shapes purchasing decisions, brand perceptions, and overall consumer attitudes.

Commenting on the impact of Influencer Marketing on Consumer Behaviour, Bhawna Sethi, Founder of LetsInfluence said, “ Since Influencer Marketing is rooted in the very ethos of weaving an intricate emotional connection with the target audience, it enables Influencers to establish their credibility, thereby influencing consumers buying behaviour. Driving consumers to prioritise a particular product over other alternatives, the impact of Influencer Marketing is only going to accelerate further.”

Against the backdrop of an array of social media channels, the survey unveiled that 56% of consumers trust Influencer recommendations on Instagram, followed by 39% and 6% for YouTube and Twitter respectively. Coming to the focal point of the survey, 70% of consumers believe Influencer Marketing plays a vital role in impacting their buying behaviour, while only 30% believe the contrary.

While influencer marketing certainly has made an indelible mark on shaping purchase decisions, the survey also demonstrated that 57% of consumers are more likely to purchase a product on the recommendation of influencers rather than a celebrity. In tandem with this, it's an understatement to say Influencer Marketing has become a dominant force within the intricacies of consumer buying psychology.

Moving ahead, the LetsInfluence survey also revealed that 46% of consumers have already bought a product based on the recommendation of influencers. Despite being in a nascent stage, Influencer Marketing has been successful in carving a distinctive niche in the modern marketing landscape.

As consumer behaviour continues to evolve, influencer marketing will emerge as a potent tool in the marketing arsenal, bolstering brand success and growth in the digital era.