Gen Z is watching IPL but not the way brands think

This year, it wasn’t Shah Rukh Khan or Virat Kohli who dominated IPL screens; it was Ananya Panday. The young Bollywood star claimed 9% of total ad volume during the first 37 matches of IPL 2025, edging out even SRK, the tournament’s long-time endorsement king.

In a space long ruled by legacy icons, Ananya’s rise signals a generational change, a reflection of how brands are chasing the attention of younger audiences, particularly Gen Z. But it also raises a question, if brands are going all in on what Gen Z loves, is Gen Z still showing up for IPL?

Amita Srivastava, Vice President – West, Carat India, says yes, but the way this generation watches is different. He says, “The answer is yes — but they’re not watching it the way previous generations did. For Gen Z, IPL is less about sitting through every over and more about being part of the moment. They don’t just consume the match — they remix it, meme it, and turn it into social currency.”

That shift in behaviour changes everything. This audience isn't just looking for a match to follow, they’re looking for moments they can share, react to, and build conversations around. It's less about full-match viewing, more about snackable, digital-first engagement.

Where is Gen Z watching the games?

The short answer? Everywhere. Today’s Gen Z viewer isn’t planted in front of a single screen; they’re watching the match on one app, reacting to it on another, and talking about it in group chats, all at once.

But what’s pulling them in isn’t just the cricket; it’s the stories behind the game. IPL has become a stage for narratives that feel personal and dramatic: KL Rahul facing off against the team whose owner once shouted at him, Siraj playing on home turf in Bengaluru, or Shubhman Gill getting yelled at by the umpire. For Gen Z, these aren’t just matches; these are moments that fuel memes, content, and conversations across platforms.

As Shimona Mohan, Associate Strategy Director, TBWA India, says, “Social media fervour during the IPL season actively inspires them to tune into the matches—or just the scores—to see what’s happening. For instance, for many fans, half the fun of watching a match is to be able to talk about it on Twitter.”

Data from IPL 2025’s opening weekend says it loud and clear. JioCinema clocked 137 crore video views, 3.4 crore peak concurrency, and over 2,186 crore minutes of watch time. More than half of this came through Connected TV, proof that younger audiences are leading the shift from traditional viewing to digital-first, smart-screen habits.

As Amita Srivastava says, “This demographic isn’t just watching on one screen. They’re streaming the match, following memes on Instagram, reacting on X (formerly Twitter), chatting with friends on Discord, and catching post-match shorts on YouTube — all at the same time. The IPL isn’t just a sporting event for Gen Z; it’s a cross-platform content experience."

And they’re not just passively tuning in. “Nielsen data from 2023 shows that over 50% of IPL viewers actively jump into fantasy platforms. This isn't just watching; it's active participation — predicting outcomes, joining friendly contests, and getting more emotionally invested in the game,” says Abhik Banerjee, COO, Madison Media Infinity.

Banerjee also points to how Gen Z is reshaping the IPL experience: remixing viral moments, diving into fantasy leagues, and flipping between YouTube Shorts and Reels. “They’re not just viewers — they’re content curators, moving across screens and platforms constantly.”

That’s exactly why brands like Dream11, RuPay, Zupee, My11Circle, and Rapido are showing up not just during the match but in the ecosystem around it, in memes, contests, and snackable videos that align with Gen Z’s attention and energy.

So, how do brands reach Gen Z in this chaotic, always-on environment?

It’s not enough to just show up during the match anymore; you have to live in the content surrounding it. That’s where influencers come in.

“On Instagram, influencers are an effective way of connecting with this audience, as they are able to humanise both the players and the game,” says Shimona Mohan.

Whether it’s Coca-Cola’s mid-match ‘halftime’ or Delhi Capitals teaming up with creators like Yuvraj Dua, brands are blending in with the content Gen Z already wants to see.

At a time when fans often skip full matches in favour of stitched-together highlight reels, these creators offer the perfect format for capturing attention. “Fans are stitching together red-hot moments to give spectators a quick snapshot of the happenings,” Mohan adds.

Another reason why this works is that for Gen Z, influencers are often more trusted than traditional celebrities. “Where traditional celebrities appeal to the older audiences, influencers are ‘celebrities’ in their own right for our younger audiences. They are more relatable… the endorsements these influencers do are also closely tied to their personalities… It’s definitely money better spent than spent on celebrities,” says Siddharth Devnani, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, SoCheers.

This shift reflects a broader change in how media is consumed and how marketing needs to evolve to keep pace. “The constant flow of scrolling, streaming, and even shopping during live sports presents a challenge for advertisers trying to stand out,” says Abhik Banerjee.

He points out how there is a need for more dynamic formats and creator-led engagement. He adds, “The IPL’s mobile-first strategy, combined with the growing presence of regional creators, unlocks a huge potential for connection within these rapidly growing markets.”

But does it make sense to create IPL campaigns specifically for Gen Z?

Not always and not without nuance. According to Siddharth Devnani, IPL offers massive reach, but it’s definitely not a ‘Gen Z exclusive’ space. “If it’s a Gen Z-specific campaign and you can’t target by age, like in traditional TV or ROS advertising, there will be a lot of spillover into other age groups,” he explains. This could make it less efficient if Gen Z is your only audience.

Instead, he suggests using IPL for its cultural relevance, and leaning on platforms with sharper targeting, like Snapchat, Meta, or YouTube content tied to college life, when Gen Z is the only audience you want to reach.

Abhik Banerjee further adds to this thought, “Gen Z represents the future consumer base, so building a loyal following now is essential for long-term success. However, Millennials currently hold significant immediate spending power, so a balanced strategy is often necessary.”

For brands trying to connect with Gen Z during the IPL, experts’ advice is straightforward. The tournament offers huge reach and cultural relevance, but the audience is mixed. So instead of making IPL campaigns only for Gen Z, brands should be smart about where and how they target. Use IPL to stay part of the big conversation, but turn to platforms like Snapchat, Meta, and YouTube for more focused, Gen Z-specific outreach. With the right balance, brands can win Gen Z’s attention today and build loyalty for the future.