How brands are using colours to speak the Gen Z language

Colour has always had a role in branding. But for Gen Z, it does more than just grab attention, it sparks a connection. In a world that’s increasingly visual, fast-scrolling and identity-led, colours are expected to do some heavy lifting. They must signal purpose, reflect values, and resonate with personal expression.

And the young generation today wants to know what a certain colour says about them, the brand and if it aligns with their beliefs.

To understand this better, we asked branding and packaging experts about how Indian brands are rethinking their colour strategies to stay in tune with Gen Z's shifting aesthetic and emotional cues and how colour is no longer a cosmetic choice, but a coded language for today’s young consumers.

More than mood boards, colours represent values

In the past, colour in branding was mostly about aesthetics, subject to what looked visually pleasing or matched category codes. Now, it’s more about storytelling. Gen Z wants brands that have something to say, and they’re decoding brand intentions through colour choices.

"The significance of colours has gone from just looking good to meaning something," says Rucha Rao, Creative Director- Design at BRANDED.

This means a terracotta brown isn’t just rustic anymore; it signals eco-awareness.

A soft lilac isn’t just pretty, it might evoke mental wellness or self-care. For example, The Friendly Couch, an online therapy platform’s entire branding is shades of purple with lilac making an appearance.

Pulkit Arora, Director, Logical Showsha, elaborates on this shift. He says, "To today's Gen Z, colour is expected to stand for values—identity, inclusivity, mental health, environmental consciousness or dissent."

Ekta Banodkar, Creative Director, ABND, simplifies it by saying, "Gen Z wants brands that get them, and colour is one of the fastest ways to say 'we see you.'" In a sense, colour is how brands now initiate emotional rapport.

What works for them and why?

But this doesn’t mean all colours speak to Gen Z the same way. Pulkit Arora breaks it down into four broad categories that resonate with this cohort:

Pastels and soft hues like mint green and lilac—often used by skincare and wellness brands—suggest calm, mindfulness, and emotional transparency.

Earthy tones such as rust, mustard and clay are linked to sustainability and authenticity. They often feature in D2C food, fashion and lifestyle brands.

Pop colours like neon pink, electric blue or acid green are about self-expression and rule-breaking. These show up in streetwear, tech, and creator-led brands.

Monochromes and muted greys still hold appeal in premium or minimalist categories where Gen Z leans toward quiet luxury.

Rucha Rao, builds on this by saying, "Gen Z likes colours that pop on a screen and feel fresh or unexpected. Loud neons, bright greens, bold pinks." These colours work well for digital-first brands trying to stand out in crowded, swipe-happy feeds.

Rao adds an important nuance: "Muted, earthy tones work too—especially for sustainable choices. It depends on the story you're telling and the category you're in."

Ekta Banodkar also sees a revival of retro palettes. “These connect Gen Z to a past they never lived, but feel emotionally drawn to. Nostalgia is a colour category now.” Brands like Stranger Things, IKEA and even Pepsi's throwback campaigns play into this palette.

While Gen Z may love bold colours, black remains timeless and in many ways, radical.

"Black feels bold. Clean. Serious, but in a cool way," says D’Souza.

Rao adds, "It’s genderless. It doesn’t stereotype. That’s a big deal for Gen Z."

Banodkar agrees. "Black is minimalist but confident. It signals individuality, self-expression and modern premium cues. That’s why you see it in tech packaging, D2C fashion and beauty."

Arora notes how brands are getting experimental with black. "Matte finishes, embossed typography, rubberised textures—black is no longer just elegant. It’s intentional."

Whether it’s a Nothing phone box, an adidas Originals drop, or a FAE Beauty kit, black suggests sleek rebellion.

Another trend brands need to consider is how colour extends beyond just visual appeal.

"We’re seeing a big shift to colour experiences that are more than visual," says Arora. "Textures that match mood—soft-touch pastels, gritty earth tones, glossy neon prints. Even colour-changing inks and aroma-infused packaging."

Rao takes it further. "Crinkly wrappers for fun snacks, premium ‘clicks’ for unboxing—it all builds into the vibe," Rao shares. Colour comes alive when combined with sound, texture and interaction.

Banodkar points to brands like Fenty Beauty, Lush, and Adidas who take this approach. "They build full sensory identities. What you see, touch, smell, even hear—it all aligns with brand intent."

In essence, colour isn’t flat anymore. It’s a layered and interactive asset.

Across touchpoints

Colour doesn’t stop at the logo. For Gen Z, consistency of colour across packaging, digital, social media, and in-store is key to brand credibility.

"Colour grabs Gen Z's attention. It helps something stand out in a feed or on a shelf. But beyond that, it needs to align with their values—sustainability, price, quality," says Ekta Banodkar.

Pulkit Arora elaborates on this by saying, "A bold pitch of colour can lead to online click-through or offline pick-up. Gen Z associates colours with values—green for eco, black for premium. That builds trust."

Take mezete, a Middle Eastern food brand BRANDED worked with. Rao recalls, "They used vibrant packaging to grab attention in 40+ countries. It wasn’t just colour—it was colour optimised for mobile screens and Instagram, which doubled up as content."

Ekta Banodkar cites Spotify’s use of ‘brat green’. One standout is Spotify’s use of “Brat Green”, that punchy, chartreuse-like colour you can’t miss. It’s bold, quirky, and digitally native, which instantly clicks with Gen Z’s visual language. It’s nostalgic in a way too, echoing 90s pop culture, which adds a layer of familiarity. It helps Spotify feel like more than a music platform, but rather like it belongs to this generation.”

What doesn’t work

With all this emphasis on colour, it’s easy to overdo or misuse it.

"Trying too hard is the biggest mistake," says Rao. Gen Z can sense inauthenticity from a mile away.

Arora warns, "Excessive colour use, trend-hopping without brand alignment—it all feels inauthentic."

Rao highlights a common misstep: "Colour should not just be decorative. It has to tell a story, or it feels hollow." He adds, "Your Instagram can’t look Gen Z if your packaging screams Gen X."

Banodkar puts it bluntly: "When brands jump on colour trends just to seem relevant, Gen Z sees right through it. You might get the likes, but not the loyalty."

It’s not about copying the colours as ism but aligning them with the brand’s voice, category, and long-term identity.

For Gen Z, colour isn’t just about standing out. It’s about fitting in with their world, their values, and their emotions.

"Gen Z sees colour as a way to express themselves and understand brands. It's how they decide who they trust,” says Arora.

In a sea of sameness, colour remains one of the few brand tools that can still create an immediate emotional connection.

Rao sums it up perfectly: "Use colour thoughtfully. Tell a story. Let your colours do the talking, but make sure they have something to say."

Brands that listen to this advice might just find themselves in Gen Z’s good books or at least, in their shopping carts.





