How can users get more control over advertising and data collection?

An average user spends approximately 2.5 hours scrolling through social media daily. With every swipe, like and share, the user’s data is collected, analysed and turned into a personalised feed meant to enhance user experience but, most importantly, to show ads. Data reveals that an average mobile user spends 80% of their screen time viewing ads. But what happens when these ads overwhelm and repeat endlessly, and users feel like their privacy is being compromised?

While reports reveal that digital advertising in India is expected to surpass INR 85,000 crore by 2028, it is important not to oversaturate consumers with advertisements. Data suggests that 74% of users feel overwhelmed with the volume of ads they see, while 44% of users find the ads irrelevant to their wants and needs.

That’s not all. With Artificial Intelligence in the picture, acquiring large amounts of data and personalising advertisements for consumers has only become easier for advertisers. While they are on a mission to reach out to as many prospective consumers as they can, 68% of consumers say they dislike being followed by targeted ads and are twice as likely to dislike AI-driven personalisation.

As users demand more control over their experiences, advertisers must rethink their approach to ads and data collection. In this piece, digital marketing leaders explore the potential solutions that could give consumers more control over advertising and data.

Where user control meets brand goals

While social media has gained popularity in the digital age, becoming a powerful tool for brands to expand their reach and engage with audiences, Shradha Agarwal, Co-Founder and Global CEO, Grapes Worldwide highlights that there is an increased focus on giving them more control over the ads they view.

“A lot of developments have been happening where viewers get the liberty to block ads based on their preferences. The advanced feature allows them to readily flag or report any inappropriate ads to refrain from getting similar feeds.” Moreover, Agarwal notes that providing an option to skip ads empowers users to avoid content that doesn’t resonate with them.

Agarwal emphasises how these developments are reshaping the advertising landscape.

"Brands can gather valuable insights from users' activity and help them get a better understanding of the content disliked by the audience. This can invariably help brands take a personalized approach, and in the process, brands can avoid using content and messaging that can hurt the sentiments of the viewers.”

Additionally, she believes that platforms can develop enhanced analytics tools to streamline this process and simplify interfaces for users to opt out of ads easily.

Such advancements not only safeguard users but also allow brands to build meaningful connections with them.

Transparency and consent

Building on this vision of empowerment, Manesh Swamy, MD & Chief Creative Officer – LS Creative, LS Digital, points out the need for transparency in how users experience advertisements. He imagines a future where users have complete control over what they see.

"It might sound far-fetched and unrealistic, but imagine you controlling your feed. Platforms need a 'Why am I seeing this?' button with a dashboard that’s honest about who’s collecting your data, why, and how you can cut it off."

This idea of transparency could foster trust between advertisers and users. Swamy advocates for platforms and advertisers to collaborate in a way that respects users’ preferences while ensuring campaigns remain effective. He ponders whether users can be served ads with integrity that doesn’t make them feel stalked.

“Platforms need to collaborate with advertisers like besties sharing a secret, transparent data use, and an honest ‘here’s why you are being targeted’ chat. You pick your categories, advertisers work with your consent, and everyone’s happy. No one’s hiding behind #sponsored tags pretending it is not an ad.”

Such transparency, paired with ethical data usage, could pave the way for a future where social media doesn’t manipulate.

Enhancing user experiences with hyper-personalisation

To complement transparency, Amisha Gulati, President, Gozoop Creative Digital, highlights the importance of hyper-personalisation in user experiences. She points to tools like Instagram’s algorithm reset as examples of how platforms can adapt to user preferences.

"As social media continues to evolve, it’s essential that platforms prioritise user control, privacy, and authenticity."

By allowing users to curate their feeds and reset their algorithms, platforms can enhance user experience, enabling hyper-personalisation and fostering safer and more relevant digital environments.

Gulati adds, “By working together, advertisers and platforms can implement user controls that build trust and improve the user experience, while also developing new metrics to measure campaign effectiveness in a way that respects user controls and privacy.”

Additionally, she notes that with decentralised networks challenging traditional platforms, social media will need to adapt to a more human-centric approach, prioritising trust, engagement, and authenticity.

This collaboration between platforms and advertisers could be key to creating a user-first system where both privacy and personalization can coexist.

Ethical data practices

Shivani Kamdar, Creative Business Director, SoCheers, stresses the importance of ethical data practices in safeguarding users’ well-being, expanding on the theme of trust and collaboration. She believes the future of social media lies in creating spaces where meaningful connections thrive. She notes that the future of social media lies in meaningful connections, combating misinformation, and prioritising user well-being.

To achieve this, Kamdar comments, “It’s important to ensure user privacy and control of these platforms, consider implementing features like data minimisation options, and transparent data usage policies.”

This could ensure a safe space for individuals and brands to communicate and connect.

She further continues, "Advertisers and platforms can collaborate by prioritising user trust through ethical data practices, contextual advertising, and measurable campaign outcomes."

As digital marketers point out, the future of social media hinges on putting users at the centre. From a dashboard that could offer transparency to users to hyper-personalisation and data minimisation where users aren’t inundated with ads, social media could be turned into a space that prioritises user agency while showing relevant ads.

With decentralised social media platforms like Bluesky gaining prominence, it allows users to own their content or data, challenging traditional social media platforms. Social media’s future doesn’t just belong to platforms or advertisers; it belongs to users. By giving people control, platforms can move from being sources of frustration to spaces of connection.