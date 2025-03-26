IPL Jersey sponsorships: The opening players in the league’s marketing game

Watch any Indian Premier League (IPL) match, and you will find the stadium alive with electrifying energy, fans roaring, and players in jerseys that double as moving billboards plastered with sponsor logos. They serve as the initial touchpoint for brand visibility, just like openers lay the foundation for the team’s innings. Beyond the boundary ropes and thrilling sixes lies a high-stakes marketing battlefield, where brands compete for prime real estate on those jerseys.
Those strategically placed sponsor logos, worth crores, go beyond mere visibility; they’re a golden ticket to fan engagement and brand recall. But do these big-ticket sponsorships really deliver a winning return?
The answer depends on where a brand appears on the jersey and which team it partners with. Some teams, based on their performance and fan following, command premium rates, while others offer more budget-friendly placements.
Joel Simon DSouza, Co-Founder, AMP Sports & Entertainment, breaks down the numbers. He said, “A top IPL team commands ₹35-45 Cr per season for its front of the jersey, while smaller teams secure ₹15-30 Cr deals, with most preferring long-term agreements. Other spots like the back of the jersey, right chest, helmet, leading arm and trousers range between ₹3-15 Cr depending on the team.”
This tiered pricing underscores the strategic importance of brand positioning, with companies vying for maximum visibility and return on investment.
While jersey sponsorships provide sustained visibility, their effectiveness is often compared to TV advertising, where brands pay hefty sums for fleeting seconds on screen
DSouza drew a parallel between jersey sponsorship and TV advertising. He noted, “Compared to TV advertising, which costs between ₹15 Lakhs for a 10-second IPL ad to ₹1.5 Cr to become an official broadcast sponsor, jersey sponsorship ensures sustained visibility.”
Not all jersey spots are created equal
When it comes to prime real estate on an IPL jersey, not all spots are created equal. The front chest commands top dollar, followed by the back.
“The value in terms of visibility translates into the price,” explained Ritesh Ghosal, Founder of CrispInsight.
Principal sponsors claim the most expensive spot on the jersey, prominently displayed on the chest.
Shantanu Sirohi, COO, Interactive Avenues said, “Title /Principal sponsors are paying big money, ₹25-40 Cr per year.They get high logo visibility and recall, but it’s only logo recall, not a brand story.”
He suggested that the brand needs to spend more dollars to amplify its propositions/ messaging. And also do surround activity to reap the benefits.
Jersey sponsorships bring value, but does where your logo sits decide whether it’s a game-changer or just background noise? How much does placement truly impact recall and ROI?
The placement of a logo on a jersey significantly influences its visibility and recall. DSouza explained that the front-chest spot offers 3-5 times more exposure than placements on the trousers or back. Right chest and leading arm positions gain strong visibility in close-up shots, while back-of-jersey logos are prominent during bowling, celebrations, and team huddles. Caps and helmets are effective for batters due to frequent close-up TV shots.
Ghosal, said, “The front and back branding in our assessment yields visibility worth 200-300 Gross Rating Points (GRPs) which at the advertising rates charged by IPL, will run into crores. So, definitely worth it.”
At IPL advertising rates, this translates into significant value, making such sponsorships a worthwhile investment.
He added that front and back logos were the most noticeable, as his firm's research showed that people recalled brands that had only appeared on players' jerseys. He mentioned that Slice, the financial service, and BKT had particularly high recall despite not investing in additional advertising.
Beyond match broadcasts
Jersey sponsorships don’t just shine under stadium lights; they make an impact even before the first ball is bowled. IPL teams have turned jersey reveals into high-engagement marketing moments, with grand unveilings featuring players, influencers and digital-first campaigns.
Furthermore, brands don’t just appear on players’ jerseys during the match but also gain visibility in various off-field moments, increasing their exposure.
DSouza noted that exposure goes beyond match broadcasts, with player interviews, press conferences, and team-generated content further amplifying a brand’s presence.
Expanding on this, Ghosal shared, “These sponsorships indirectly provide brands with visibility by granting them the right to feature players in team jerseys for advertising and activations, three players at a time.”
This privilege allows brands to craft narratives that resonate with fans, leveraging the players' popularity to enhance brand credibility and appeal. For instance, a financial services company partnering with a team can feature star players in campaigns promoting financial literacy, thereby aligning the brand with trusted figures and fostering deeper consumer connections.
Ghosal stated that while some brands, such as Dream11 and My11Circle in recent times and MRF for years, have been highly effective, others still struggle to extract value.
Maximising sponsorship impact
The mere presence of a logo isn't a guaranteed ticket to marketing nirvana. The true power of jersey sponsorships is unleashed when brands strategically activate their association across multiple platforms.
DSouza explained that relying solely on TV or jersey placements offers mass reach but limited interaction while digital provides precise targeting without the emotional pull of IPL. On-ground activations create direct consumer touchpoints but lack scale.
He said, “For every ₹X spent on sponsorship, brands should allocate 2-3X for activation across broadcast, digital, content, influencers, OOH, and on-ground to maximise ROI. A hybrid strategy combining IPL sponsorship, digital, and activations ensures both visibility and measurable engagement.”
Sirohi echoed this sentiment, stating that while jersey sponsorships offer high logo visibility and recall, they don’t inherently build a brand story. He highlighted the need for additional investment in messaging and surrounding activities to fully reap the benefits.
The numbers tell a compelling story: placement matters, but activation is the real game-changer.
A well-positioned logo on an IPL jersey offers unmatched visibility, but as experts highlight, without strategic amplification, it risks becoming just another patch on a player's kit. The brands that emerge victorious aren’t just those with the biggest budgets but those that know how to turn visibility into a compelling narrative.
In the end, a jersey sponsorship can be like your opening players. They give you a strong start, but you need the right strategy to win the match.