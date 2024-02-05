Marketing gimmicks: When brands push the limits for attention

In an industry where attention is currency, a few brands and celebrities have recently resorted to marketing gimmicks, leaving audiences puzzled.

On February 02, Poonam Pandey sent shockwaves across social media by faking her own death to raise awareness about cervical cancer. What started as a Friday mourning turned into a weekend filled with discussions about the line between genuine advocacy and unethical marketing gimmicks.

Experts thought it was more of a tasteless trick than a serious effort to talk about an important health issue.

Shashwat Das - Founder of Almond Branding calls this stunt as a grim reminder that some will go to extreme lengths for attention, even if it means crossing ethical boundaries.

Death is no laughing matter, and using it as a publicity stunt is downright distasteful. Mocking something as serious as cancer, under the guise of creating awareness, is a disgraceful new low in the realm of publicity stunts. - Das

He said that while raising awareness about important issues like cervical cancer is crucial, resorting to deceptive tactics only serves to manipulate emotions and erode public trust in those who should be setting a positive example.

Das isn’t the only one who raised concerns about how these marketing ploys might put celebrities and brands in unfavourable positions with consumers. Vani Gupta Dandia, Independent Business Consultant, CherryPeachPlum Growth Partners, shared the same view, calling the move gimmicky, highlighting that it reflects lack of creativity.

She said that these gimmicks function like teasers, exposing the audience to something intriguing or shocking initially and revealing the actual message later on.

The problem is that one cannot be absolutely sure that those exposed to the teaser or shocking news necessarily see or hear the second part, intended to be the actual messaging. Therefore, if some people don't, it is a big risk. -Vani Gupta Dandia

She raised a question to both brands and celebrities, asking why they would jeopardise their reputation with an unethical gimmick just to convey a message. Instead, she advocated for a straightforward approach.

“The argument here could be that brands are desperate to stand out and do something blasphemous for attention. It's a risky approach, and there are better ways to achieve it. To me, it speaks of lack of creativity and if done too many times, then it will become a classic case of, ‘cry wolf’,” she added.

Following Poonam Pandey campaign reveal, the digital agency Schbang issued a statement on Instagram, stating that it was the agency’s idea behind the cervical cancer awareness, in collaboration with media company Hauterrfly and model-actor Poonam Pandey. However, since the release of the statement, Schbang has faced more criticism, too.

Just two weeks ago, another celebrity, Nora Fatehi, criticised 'Lulumelon' for using her deepfake in an ad without consent, but it turned out to be a pre-planned gimmick with HDFC Bank to raise awareness about deepfakes and fraud offers on social media.

Gupta believes that in a category like banking, marketing gimmicks should be avoided, highlighting the risk of compromising finance and security.

She said, “HDFC, having the world believe that it bungled up, is a real risk. You don't play with finance and security; you don't mess with a bank. The one thing a bank is expected to do is to keep your money safe. That's the least expectation I have of my bank”

A similar stunt was carried out last year, when another actor, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram that Puma used her pictures without permission, only for it to be revealed as yet another marketing campaign that later announced collaboration between the actor and the brand.

This similar ‘shock tactic’ was used by HT Media Group's Fever FM as it announced a shutdown with CEO Ramesh Menon on LinkedIn. However, shortly afterward, they revealed that they were not shutting down after all and it was just a rebranding exercise. Monster had previously executed a similar campaign, announcing a shutdown and later rebranding as Foundit.

In 2023, Gautam Gambhir shared a video on Twitter of Kapil Dev in a compromised situation, wherein he was being forced to walk with his hands tied and mouth stuffed with a cloth and being manhandled by two men, sparking safety concerns. The clip went viral on social media, with fans worrying about Kapil's well-being.

Anyone else received this clip, too? Hope it’s not actually @therealkapildev 🤞and that Kapil Paaji is fine! pic.twitter.com/KsIV33Dbmp — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 25, 2023

Similar to other marketing gimmicks, it was later disclosed that this, too, was part of a campaign.

In a similar 2022 incident, a video of cricket presenter Harsha Bhogle being kidnapped during a livestream went viral, sparking safety concerns among fans.

The entire incident, including Harsha Bhogle's apparent kidnapping during the live stream, was pre-planned as part of Fantasy Akhada’s campaign.

Harsha Bhogle later took to Twitter to offer his apologies for the confusion caused.

You learn something new everyday. It seemed a lighthearted thing to do but in its execution, it became something that I didn't think it would. I am actually a bit embarrassed now. https://t.co/OwFrwb6vm9 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 24, 2022

Referring to HDFC, Fever FM, Monster, and Fantasy Akhada’s campaigns among others, Karthik Srinivasan, a Communications strategy consultant, said that things have gone too far.

The central issue in all these campaigns is that they fully intend to fool the public and media in believing something that is patently untrue. And when they do the 'reveal', they expect the same set of people who were fooled earlier to also see/read the "reveal" and assume that the brand has done something clever by fooling people. Seeking attention by making fools of people and media is where brands should draw the line. -Karthik Srinivasan

Indulging in a desperate quest for attention

Time and time again, brands find themselves in the crossfire of public scrutiny as they engage in such marketing gimmicks, sparking criticism and backlash. In most cases, rightly so. Despite facing the repercussions of their actions, brands are still drawn to controversial methods that allow them to bag the ultimate currency - attention.

Srinivasan gave a hard-hitting analogy to convey the impact these shticks could have on audiences.

He said, “This is no different from people who call up the airport with a fake bomb threat only to recant later and offer a reason for why they indulged in such a fake threat. The police arrest such people, but brands and agencies somehow think a similar gimmick where people are fooled is perfectly fine. Both involve lying and making the target audience believe it was true.”

He highlighted that brands that indulge in such gimmicks should be worried about their reputation as it affects their credibility.

On the other hand, Das compared it to pulling off a magic trick at a gathering where you miss reading the room.

Das said, “A well-executed gimmick can turn a brand into the life of the party, leaving customers laughing, sharing, and coming back for more. But beware, like a poorly-timed joke at a funeral, gimmicks can backfire. If not executed with finesse, they risk leaving audiences cringing rather than laughing.”

While most of the marketing gimmicks fall flat or face criticism, some campaigns have seen success according to the experts.

Rahul Tekwani, Managing Partner, Branding Edge Strategic Communications and Advisory LLP, believes that unlike the west, where advertising has become more experiential, Indian firms have not gone far with their gimmicky efforts.

Tekwani said that Anuskha Sharma as the Brand Ambassador of Puma campaign and the campaign featuring Hrithik Roshan in collaboration with Burger King, were successful for the brands.

Gimmick marketing relies on the marriage of a funny message and strategic placement, and when done correctly, may yield tremendous benefits at minimal effort. - Rahul Tekwani

Gimmicks that toed the line well

Srinivasan notes that certain well-known brands indulge in gimmicks around April 1, exploiting the legitimacy that April Fools Day offers.

Any other day, there is no legitimacy, only selfishness by brands to fool people just to create hype. - -Karthik Srinivasan

He highlighted that big, well-known brands like Google have indulged in such gimmicks, but only around April 1.

More than a decade ago, Google introduced comical products like Google Nose as part of its April Fools campaign. When it comes to Nederland, it ‘invented’ Google Wind to keep heavy rains away from the region since it experiences downpour for 145 days a year. These comical products successfully deceived many, provoking more amusement than scepticism.

Similarly, last year Ola advertised its new feature Ola restrooms – an on-demand mobile toilet van as a part of its April Fools campaign, which was later revealed to be a prank.



Another such campaign was from Yatra, wherein it launched a faux key card that unlocks every hotel doot. Unsurprisingly, this super convenient card was an elaborate prank by Yatra.

While consumers expect to see pranks on April Fools Day, marketing gimmicks that cross the line are becoming a frequent sight.

Learning from past experiences

Rutu Mody Kamdar, Founder of Jigsaw Brand consultants, believes that it's crucial for brands to balance creativity with sensitivity and brands should draw the line where gimmicks could mislead, offend, or alienate their audience.

She said, “Cultural sensitivities need to be kept into consideration, or else, be prepared to suffer a major backlash. Gimmicky campaigns do catch a lot of attention though, and if brands are only interested in getting noticed, then this route works well. However, consider going the gimmick route with some ethics in mind.”

While the recent campaign with Poonam Pandey has made everyone question the real intention behind marketing gimmicks and it should be considered as a grave reminder of what not to do, however, if history is any evidence, it takes a few mishaps for brands and people to learn from their mistakes.

Nonetheless, some lines should not be crossed in marketing. Experts shared tips on maintaining a balance between creativity and responsibility:

Do’s:

Question your gimmicks' premise thoroughly internally and externally, even from people who have no context to the world of marketing or advertising. That would give the team a honest view of how the gimmick may land and what pitfalls are involved

Know your audience, exit timing, message and placement and tailor your gimmick to resonate with them.

Do keep it authentic and aligned with your brand values.

Do plan meticulously and be prepared to adapt based on feedback.

Do measure results to gauge effectiveness and learn from the experience.

Don'ts:

Don’t fool people outside of the April 1 time period.

Don't sacrifice integrity for attention; avoid deceptive gimmicks.

Don't offend or alienate your audience with insensitive or controversial gimmicks.

Don't neglect preparation; rushed gimmicks often fall flat.

Don't ignore feedback; listen to your audience and be willing to adjust accordingly.

Don’t overdo it, be ethical and try not to lose trust.

In a bid to win consumer attention and generate buzz on social media just for a while, brands often forget that the real currency is winning consumer trust. For it is this trust that helps brands achieve success in the long-term.