Understanding mental health policies & initiatives in a few ad agencies

In the demanding world of advertising, where creativity clashes with tight deadlines and high client expectations, mental well-being often gets overlooked. Despite the industry’s "work hard, play hard" mantra, maintaining a healthy work-life balance isn't always easy, leaving many employees vulnerable to stress and burnout.

As the advertising landscape rapidly evolves with digital advancements and changing consumer preferences, the importance of prioritising mental health within agencies becomes increasingly clear. The relentless pressure to deliver outstanding results and consistently innovate can take a heavy toll on mental health.

Acknowledging this reality, Indian ad agencies are beginning to implement various mental health policies and initiatives to support their employees' overall well-being. From fostering open communication to providing access to professional counselling services, agencies are taking proactive steps to create a supportive work environment where mental health is recognised and valued.

In this article, we explore the mental health policies and initiatives adopted by some ad agencies, delving into their approaches to supporting employee well-being and fostering a culture of mental wellness in the high-pressure advertising world. We reached out to 30+ ad agencies and below are eight agencies, listed alphabetically, that took part in the research and provided us with their mental health policies and initiatives.



DDB Mudra Group

Navdeep Nijjar, Vice President - HR at DDB Mudra Group said, "We prioritise the well-being of our employees, both inside and outside of work. That's why we've partnered with Manah Wellness to offer a comprehensive suite of resources.”

Manahverse is an easy-to-use and personalised app designed to empower employees to take charge of their well-being. The app features mood tracking, a 24/7 helpline, confidential counselling for professional and personal issues, emotional check-ins, and assessments. "We also hold regular mental health awareness sessions and workshops to further support the mental well-being of all our employees," Nijjar notes.

To promote a healthy work-life balance, the agency has early office shutdowns every second Wednesday of the month and offers compensatory offs. The agency has also recently extended its free counselling and webinars to the family members of the employees.

GOZOOP Group

Bansi Raja, Chief Happiness Officer at Gozoop Group, emphasises that taking care of mental health in the workplace goes beyond just policies and programs. "The most important aspect that impacts one’s mental health at work is the work environment that you’re a part of," he states.

Raja believes that the basics, such as how people communicate, the collective emotional intelligence of the team, and the capability of managers and leaders to handle people, are crucial. He adds, "Are you well supported by your team through challenging work or peak-pressure moments? Answers to such questions largely define the average well-being of your team."

Gozoop Group offers several mental health support services and programs for its employees.

An onsite counsellor or psychologist has been available since 2017.

Mental Health paid leaves for employees needing days off due to mental health struggles.

Special Health Allowances covering physical, emotional, and mental health. Includes reimbursement for therapy sessions beyond the onsite psychologist.

The Internal Resources page features an SOS button for instant calls for help with work-related concerns. Triggers an alert to both the founders and the head of HR who then speak to the individual to understand their situation.

Monthly ‘Making GOZOOP Stronger’ meetings with the founder are open to all employees. Provides an opportunity for anyone to share work-related stress and seek help in case of burnout.

HR Business Partners (HRBP) conduct frequent catch-ups with each individual. Proactively identify signs of burnout and stress and promptly arrive at solutions.

Fortnightly surveys are rolled out to all employees. Allows employees to flag any concerns that need addressing.

360-degree feedback for the leadership team is gathered twice a year in collaboration with Jombay. The survey is 100% anonymous and focuses on capturing concerns that may not be comfortably discussed in other forums.



Additionally, the agency also has policies in place for employees returning from mental health-related breaks. For employees returning to work after a mental health-related absence, Gozoop Group conducts periodic awareness workshops on being effective first responders to mental health concerns. Frequent check-ins by HR ensure returning employees are comfortable. "We try not to treat them any differently at work to avoid feeling left out and treated differently than others," Raja explains.

Hogarth India

Vaishali Maheshwari – Director, Human Resources, Hogarth India emphasises their commitment to mental health support: "At Hogarth, we are committed to supporting the mental health and wellbeing of our employees through a multifaceted approach. Our Employee Assistance Program (EAP) provides confidential access to counsellors via phone or our website, offering support for mental, physical, and financial stressors."

Additionally, the agency offers the following range of support which includes:

'Heartfulness' sessions: These sessions, facilitated by professionals, introduce mindfulness techniques to help employees manage stress.

These sessions, facilitated by professionals, introduce mindfulness techniques to help employees manage stress. Psychologist sessions: Regular sessions with psychologists address various triggers and signs of mental health issues, equipping employees with coping strategies.

Regular sessions with psychologists address various triggers and signs of mental health issues, equipping employees with coping strategies. Awareness and access: Quarterly updates ensure everyone is aware of wellness policies, and toll-free hotlines and free counselling sessions provide easy access to support.

Quarterly updates ensure everyone is aware of wellness policies, and toll-free hotlines and free counselling sessions provide easy access to support. Prevention measures: To reduce work-related stress and prevent burnout, Hogarth offers a flexible hybrid model and a decompression day off during Mental Health Week.

To reduce work-related stress and prevent burnout, Hogarth offers a flexible hybrid model and a decompression day off during Mental Health Week. Inclusive policies: The agency recognises the unique needs of menstruators with menstruation leave and provides special sick leave provisions for prolonged illnesses.

The agency recognises the unique needs of menstruators with menstruation leave and provides special sick leave provisions for prolonged illnesses. Support initiatives: An in-office gaming zone and library offer spaces for relaxation and creativity, reflecting Hogarth's commitment to reducing stress and fostering inclusivity.

LS Digital

Anshuman Misra, Sr. VP of HR at LS Digital, outlines the agency’s approach to mental health support for its employees. "At LS Digital, we offer a comprehensive Employee Assistance Program (EAP) through Ekincare, which includes confidential counselling services," he explains. This app allows employees to track their wellness and access various mental health services effortlessly. Regular awareness emails are sent to highlight the benefits of the Ekincare App, inform about upcoming webinars, and share important mental health information.

In addition to this program, LS Digital provides access to mental health professionals and organises monthly mindfulness workshops and other wellness activities to support employees' mental health.

Apart from this, LS Digital has implemented several measures to reduce work-related stress and prevent burnout. These include:

Dedicated time for wellness programs during daily workdays.

Flexible work schedules.

Remote work options are supported by an effective workload management system.

Regular feedback surveys are conducted to check in with employees and adjust strategies accordingly.

Makani Creatives

Mubbashira Shaikh, HR Manager, Makani Creatives said, “As an agency, our unwavering commitment to mental health drives us to continually create a better workplace where employees feel supported and valued. By fostering a culture of openness and care, we aim to enhance the overall well-being and productivity of our team.”

To achieve this, the agency offers the following range of support including:

Open communication channels: The agency fosters an environment where employees feel comfortable discussing their concerns and suggestions openly, ensuring confidentiality and trust.

Flexible working hours: Giving employees more control over their daily schedules and regularly reviewing workloads and deadlines enhances their ability to perform effectively, especially during their low time. Encourage employees to take regular breaks, prioritise self-care, and minimise work-related activities during non-working hours.

Awareness workshops: The agency educates both employees and managers about stress management, mindfulness, emotional resilience and any other issues related to mental health and provides guidance on seeking support.

Expert-led mental health support: Ensuring that employees are aware of available mental health support platforms and resources is crucial for addressing mental health concerns effectively. Providing access to professional counselling services allows employees to seek help confidentially and without fear of judgment.

Preventive measures to reduce burnout: Provide resources for stress management, such as organising wellness programs, creating designated relaxation areas, providing access to clubs/gyms, and investing in stress-relief activities like board games, which can significantly alleviate workplace stress.

Ogilvy India

Monty Bharali, Chief Talent Officer, Ogilvy India mentioned, “Today, in a hugely deadline-driven world like ours, mental health takes high precedence. Ogilvy and WPP recognise this as a real and present need and we have been trying to enable and support our people at all levels.”

The following are some steps the agency has taken to ensure a better workplace for its employees:

Partnering with Wellness specialists across the industry – with a specific focus on holistic health – physical well-being and mental health support.

As part of WPP, Ogilvy extends its tie-up with TELUS Health which is a wellbeing platform that provides wellbeing solutions for relationships, family problems, stress at work and home, anxiety, financial matters and health issues.

Coming out of COVID-19 and a remote working model, Ogilvy India recognized the need for time off. So, in 2021, Ogilvy India formally ensured that the last week of the year was a holiday for everyone every year.

Employee engagement initiatives throughout the year at Ogilvy India include celebrating big wins such as awards and client victories, as well as commemorating milestones like monthly achievements or various events such as festivals or important diversity-related milestones.

The "BECAUSE WE CARE" initiative focuses on building stronger connections at a one-on-one level with employees, while also informing management about stress factors in the workplace to address them effectively.

Omnicom Media Group India

Rita Verma, Chief Talent Officer at Omnicom Media Group India, underscores the agency's dedication to nurturing innovative, collaborative, and diverse talent. "Building a culture of belonging for them - that's rooted in empathy and care, requires a steadfast commitment on our part to fostering an environment where they feel supported," she explains.

OMG has partnered with Intellect which is a well-being app which serves as a companion to its employees across every step of their journey. With a combination of technology and the touch of human support, it offers self-care sessions and coaching support that employees can avail of at their own pace.

On the local stage, Omnicom Media Group India has developed OMG Rise, which takes a holistic approach to employee well-being and empowers them across the five elements of wellness. The program acknowledges and addresses factors that can induce anxiety or stress, offering comprehensive support through sessions, webinars, in-person experiences, and education. It also encompasses often-overlooked aspects of wellness, such as financial empowerment, which profoundly influences one's overall state of well-being.

In the following ways, the agency is fostering a welcoming environment in the workplace:

The organization is currently focused on prioritising quarterly activities and short-term strategies while remaining adaptable to the evolving needs of employees.

Introducing seasonal family-friendly programs, such as 'Bring Your Child to Work,' allows employees to bring their children to the office during school vacations.

This initiative aims to inject positivity and foster a supportive work environment for parents while addressing concerns regarding their family's welfare during work hours.

Another initiative rolling out is a street-food culinary get-together, providing employees with an opportunity to temporarily step away from their workstations. The event aims to allow employees to indulge in local delicacies while nurturing connections with their colleagues.





Tonic Worldwide

Sanjana Ramesh, Lead - People Strategy at Tonic Worldwide, outlines the agency's approach to supporting employee mental health. "At Tonic Worldwide, we offer a comprehensive mental health support service called the Employee Assistance Program (EAP)," she explains. This program provides confidential therapy sessions with professional psychologists, available to all employees and their family members.

To ensure employees are aware of and can easily access mental health resources, Tonic Worldwide implements several strategies:

Onboarding: New employees are introduced to mental health services during onboarding.

Policy Document: Employees receive a policy document detailing how to access mental health resources and contact information on their first day.

Regular Communication: Bi-weekly emails are sent to share frequent reminders and information.

Leadership Training: Conducted by external industrial psychologists, leadership training focuses on empathy and mindset change.



Apart from this, the agency also has certain policies in place to reduce work-related stress and prevent burnout:

Regular monitoring and adjustment of workloads to ensure they are manageable.

Avoidance of late-night or weekend working.

Encouragement of regular breaks throughout the day.

Fostering a culture where taking time off for mental health is normalised.



White Rivers Media

Shrenik Gandhi, CEO and Co-founder of White Rivers Media acknowledges the dynamic lifestyle inherent in the advertising industry. "Advertising thrives on passion and creativity. At White Rivers Media, we know this intensity demands balance, and we're here to ensure our team flourishes," he explains.

To support its employees' mental health, White Rivers Media partners with Trijog, providing confidential counselling services that make seeking help a strength rather than a stigma.

WRM implements several initiatives to promote mental well-being:

Regular mental well-being sessions.

Timely updates and Fam Forum Surveys to keep everyone informed and engaged.

Sports tournaments, pet therapy, and flexible work policies encourage a healthy work-life balance.



PS: We reached out to as many Indian agencies as we could. If you still wish to be included in this list, please email us your details at snehamedda@socialsamosa.com / shamita@socialsamosa.com

