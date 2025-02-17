Navigating the fragmented media landscape

Imagine this: It’s the early 2000s. A family gathers in front of the television, watching the same primetime news bulletin or the latest blockbuster ad. Brands had a straightforward job—place an ad in the right slot and boom! You had the nation’s attention.

Fast forward to 2025, and that shared experience is all but extinct. Today, Dad is doom-scrolling political debates on X (formerly Twitter), Mom is binge-watching on Netflix, their teenager is busy making reels, and the youngest sibling is deep into Minecraft on YouTube. There is no single “mass audience” anymore—only millions of hyper-personalised media universes, each shaped by algorithms, preferences, and biases.

Merriam-Webster’s 2024 Word of the Year was 'polarization,' a fitting reflection of how divided public discourse has become. But polarization isn’t just about politics—it extends to how we consume media. Algorithms, niche platforms, and personal biases have created highly individualised media bubbles, reshaping how brands approach media planning and spending. For marketers, this is both an opportunity and a challenge: How do you maintain consistent brand messaging in an ecosystem where every consumer lives in their own personalised echo chamber?

The end of 'one-size-fits-all' advertising

Once upon a time, a brand’s media strategy was simple: follow the audience. This principle worked well in an era of limited media choices, where television, radio, and print publications dominated consumer attention. But today, audience behaviour is far more unpredictable. Media consumption is no longer linear; consumers toggle between social media, podcasts, streaming services, newsletters, and niche online communities. Thanks to social media’s algorithmic rabbit holes, people now consume vastly different realities. What was once a shared cultural moment is now a cacophony of personalised echo chambers.

For brands, this presents both an opportunity and a minefield. Should they engage with audiences wherever they are, or should they exercise caution in a divided world?

According to Manoj Barman, Vice President at Laqshya Media Limited, “Brands can’t simply follow audiences without thought—they need to balance reach while staying true to their principles. Consumers value brands that take ethical stands, but that doesn’t mean jumping into every debate. The key is engaging thoughtfully while promoting messages of inclusivity and trust.”

However, caution does not mean silence. Rohit Sakunia, Founder Director at ArtE Mediatech, adds a crucial perspective: “Brands can’t ignore polarization anymore. The problem is when they blindly chase audiences without understanding the narrative. If you only go after reach without considering brand positioning, it can backfire.”

Trishul Bhumkar, Managing Partner at Zenith India, notes that while digital adoption has given brands the ability to chase audiences across multiple touchpoints, it has also led to significant wastage. "Older principles of media planning were around ‘chase the audience anywhere,’ but those were the days of regulated content. With digital adoption, concepts like brand safety are being followed by brands, yet a lot of wastage is happening as contextual targeting is not widely adopted."

Siddharth Devnani, Co-Founder and Director at SoCheers, remarks, "Media fragmentation isn’t just about navigating ideological divides; it’s about understanding customer behaviour. Platforms fragment audiences, but buying patterns highlight shared needs and desires. Successful brands focus on business goals and customer data rather than making assumptions based on demographics or the personal biases of those making brand decisions. Authentic brands stay laser-focused on customer needs and clear business objectives, driving long-term loyalty."

With hyper-personalised media experiences, brands must consider not just where their audiences are, but how they engage with content. For instance, placing an ad for a premium perfume on a luxury fashion blog makes sense. But if that same ad appears on a generic music playlist that caters to a broad audience, its effectiveness is diluted. Bhumkar points out that ensuring brand safety and contextualisation together can reduce wastage, helping brands strike the right balance between reach and relevance.

The takeaway? Brands must navigate the attention economy strategically. Engagement is valuable, but context matters. It’s not just about where you show up, but how.

The rise of micro-targeting

Media spending trends indicate a clear shift toward micro-targeting, influencer partnerships, and hyper-personalised ad experiences. This is driven by the need for efficiency—brands want to reach the right consumers rather than a broad, undefined audience. However, is hyper-personalisation always the best approach?

Today’s media landscape is wildly unpredictable. One moment, a brand campaign can go viral through micro-influencers, and the next, an ad can be lost in the digital abyss, overshadowed by algorithm-driven content.

This unpredictability forces brands to rethink what consistency means in advertising. According to Vikas Chawla, Co-Founder of Social Beat, “Consistency is no longer about uniformity, but adaptability. A brand’s core identity must remain strong, but the execution must be flexible across platforms and audience segments.”

This shift has led to a fundamental change in media spending. Instead of pumping budgets into traditional mass media, brands are increasingly investing in:

Micro-targeting : Delivering ads based on user behaviour and interests.

Influencer partnerships : Leveraging trust in niche communities.

Hyper-personalised ad experiences: Tailoring messages to specific audience segments.

"Micro-targeting works best when driven by business goals and customer data—not just because it’s trendy," says Devnani. "The approach depends on the brand. Broad-appeal giants like Pepsi, HUL, ITC, and Zomato can still leverage mass media for wide reach. But high-end gaming phones or neon sneakers? They need precision targeting, deep segmentation, and micro-influencers to maximise impact within limited budgets."

At the same time, traditional mass advertising isn’t dead—it’s evolving. As Sakunia notes, “Mass advertising is still valuable, but it’s blending with data-driven personalisation. Brands are no longer thinking in binary—‘either mass or micro.’ Instead, they are finding ways to personalise without losing scale.”

Barman believes that brands must strike a balance. "Media spending shows a shift toward precision. Brands are investing more in micro-targeting and influencer collaborations to reach specific audiences. But they aren’t abandoning traditional mass advertising entirely. Instead, mass campaigns now complement targeted efforts by creating broad awareness, with digital channels driving personalised follow-ups."

This blended strategy, often referred to as an omnichannel approach, ensures that brands don’t lose sight of their larger brand story while fine-tuning their messaging for different audience segments. Sakunia adds, "We are moving from reach-first to relevance-first advertising. Brands that personalise without losing scale and engage without feeling intrusive are the ones that will thrive."

However, hyper-targeting has its risks. Over-reliance on data-driven segmentation can lead to "content fatigue," where consumers feel bombarded with ads that are too eerily personalised. A consumer may appreciate a well-placed ad for a product they’ve shown interest in, but they may also feel uncomfortable if a brand seems to know too much about them. Finding the sweet spot between personalisation and privacy is the key challenge brands must navigate.

Algorithm-driven advertising

Social media and digital advertising operate within algorithm-driven ecosystems designed to maximise engagement. While this has made advertising more efficient, it has also contributed to media polarisation. Algorithms prioritise content that sparks reactions, often amplifying sensationalism and divisive narratives. For brands, this means a loss of control over how their messages are positioned.

"Brands are in a love-hate relationship with algorithms—they fuel reach and engagement but also come with unpredictability," says Devnani. "Platforms evolve, algorithms shift, but strong brands build direct, first-party relationships that transcend platforms."

Chawla highlights a challenge: "Brands must approach algorithm-driven platforms with a strategic yet cautious mindset. While these platforms offer powerful targeting capabilities, brands must ensure their narratives remain authentic and resonate with the right audiences. Diversification is key—investing in owned communities and first-party data can help brands build long-term equity without relying solely on algorithmic trends."

Bhumkar illustrates it with an example: “A deodorant brand can target a consumer watching a music video based on interest-level targeting. But that same consumer could also see the ad on a devotional song video. Both are brand-safe, but not brand-contextual.”

So how should brands think about their reliance on platforms where they have little control over how their messages are positioned?

Barman suggests a dual approach: “Brands must stay active on algorithm-driven platforms but should diversify their media mix. Investing in owned channels like websites, email marketing, and premium publishers can help brands reduce their dependence on unpredictable algorithms.”

Chawla agrees: “Instead of chasing short-term virality, brands should focus on building long-term brand equity. The more control they have over their narrative, the less vulnerable they are to algorithm changes.”

"Brands must be hyper-aware of cultural sensitivities while still standing by their values," says Devnani. "In today’s fragmented landscape, there’s no single safe space—only smart, well-calibrated messaging. The key lies in understanding customer behaviours, staying true to what you stand for as a brand, and aligning with business goals—because, at the end of the day, it’s those connections that lead to long-term growth."

Brands must also be aware of the unintended consequences of appearing alongside controversial or misleading content. Public backlash over ad placements on divisive content has led many companies to reassess their media strategies. To mitigate risks, brands are increasingly turning to "brand-safe zones"—trusted platforms where they have greater control over content adjacency and context.

Finding the right approach

Despite the challenges of media fragmentation, it also presents new creative opportunities. Niche communities, personalised engagement, and direct consumer relationships allow brands to forge deeper connections with their audiences. Successful brands are those that embrace fragmentation rather than resist it.

Nike has long been a pioneer in this space. The brand has successfully built micro-communities around sneaker culture, localised storytelling, and athlete-driven content. In India, Zomato, Swiggy, Duolingo exemplify how brands can blend mass reach with sharp, hyper-contextual digital engagement. The brands’ witty, relatable social media campaigns have helped them build a highly engaged audience without relying on traditional advertising.

According to Rohit Sakunia, “Fragmentation isn’t about losing scale; it’s about making each interaction count.”

While unified media moments are becoming rare, they are not extinct. Events like the IPL, global sporting championships, and viral cultural moments still bring people together. Brands that strategically participate in these moments while maintaining a strong presence in personalised media spaces will have a competitive advantage.

"Mass moments now emerge organically, often fueled by digital-first communities rather than traditional media alone," Devnani explains. "Brands that can identify and ride these waves—rather than force them—will continue to capture attention, even in an era of extreme fragmentation."

As brands continue to navigate this fragmented landscape, the road ahead will be shaped by:

Greater focus on contextual advertising : Moving beyond platform-based targeting to content-based targeting.

Omnichannel media strategies : Blending mass advertising with micro-targeted campaigns.

Brand safety and credibility : Ensuring ad placements align with brand values.

AI-driven adaptability: Using real-time data to optimise media spends dynamically.

Bhumkar sums it up best: “The right media mix makes all the difference. Teams can no longer afford to rely on limited channels. The key is adaptability, strategic execution, and consumer-first thinking.”

The age of one-size-fits-all advertising is over. Media fragmentation has rewritten the rules of consumer engagement, making it imperative for brands to balance personalisation with broad awareness, precision with adaptability, and reach with relevance.

In an era where audiences are scattered across a million different digital landscapes, success isn’t about being everywhere. It’s about being in the right places, in the right way, at the right time.