Why was nostalgia marketing the winning strategy for brands in 2024

As a kid, CID was more than just a show — it was a part of my daily routine. When the show ended in 2018, it felt like a small piece of our childhood was gone. But in 2022, something special happened, Dunzo brought back ACP Pradyuman in a clever, nostalgic ad. Soon, brands like Nykaa, boAt, and Colgate followed, bringing these beloved characters back to life.

CID isn’t the only nostalgic return, this Diwali, Mia by Tanishq brought back Zeenat Aman, dancing to ‘Toh baat ban jaaye’, for their disco-themed collection. The campaign, created by Famous Innovations, became one of Mia’s most successful Diwali ads, said Mithila Saraf, CEO of Famous Innovations.

This year, brands went all out, using nostalgia as the core element of their campaigns. Swiggy Instamart brought back Karisma Kapoor, dancing to ‘Sona kitna sona hai’, while MakeMyTrip revived Geet from Jab We Met, delivering her iconic line ‘Chutte nahi hai mere paas’.

These campaigns aren’t just a flashback to the past; they’re a prime example of how nostalgia marketing taps into something far deeper, our emotions. According to a research study, 86% of people report feeling a deeper connection with brands that tap into nostalgic emotions, with 42.6% even experiencing a shift in perception.

But why does nostalgia work so well in marketing? Why do these memories, often tied to simpler times, have such an impact on consumer choices today? Experts explain.

Why nostalgia works?

A way of comfort

In moments of uncertainty, nostalgia becomes a way of offering comfort by revisiting cherished memories. One study, based on the self-reported experiences of the participants, indicated that nostalgia is, by and large, “a positively toned and self-relevant emotion that is often associated with the recall of experiences involving interactions with important others or of momentous life events.”

Brands harness this power of nostalgia to connect with consumers, offering them a sense of familiarity and warmth and evoking good memories.

“Used right, nostalgia is a fabulous creator of comfort & connection with entire generations; more potent in an increasingly unkind and unpredictable world,” explains Shweta Khosla, EVP – Brand Strategy, Dentsu Creative India. “Especially today, our shared memories are becoming even more of a refuge because of the scarcity of shared experiences.”

Khosla thinks that Cadbury’s reboot of its iconic cricket ad (#GoodLuckGirls) is a prime example of nostalgia done right. This ad, in a chaotic world, nostalgia provides a comforting escape, helping people cope with present anxieties by reconnecting with moments of joy and simplicity. Studies show that reflecting on the past creates emotional stability, offering a sense of grounding amid uncertainty.

This ad worked for her because it retained the original ad’s charms — the song, the joy, the chocolate — and adding a progressive twist celebrating young female cricketers, the ad bridged generations.

Aditi Mathur Kumar, Creative Business Lead – North & East, Interactive Avenues has similar opinions about why nostalgia marketing works. She says, “Nostalgia sells because it often triggers a sense of comfort in advertising. Brands can tug at the heartstrings of their target consumers by evoking warm, comforting, or fun memories of good times. This comfort develops trust and loyalty among consumers, making it a powerful tool for connection. It is simple and effective.”

Nostalgia: A refuge in hard times

Nostalgia can also be a coping mechanism, helping people deal with present anxieties. Studies show that reflecting on the past creates emotional stability, offering a sense of grounding amid uncertainty.

Mithila Saraf explains, “In times of chaos and complexity, marked by turbulent news involving war and politics, societies often gravitate toward simpler times, which is why nostalgia resonates so strongly.”

In today’s fast-paced world, where we are constantly flooded with content, nostalgia gives us a chance to pause, reflect, and find joy in shared memories.

This emotional connection is at the heart of many successful ads. Take, for example, CRED’s 2020 campaign featuring Govinda. The ad brought back the vibrant charm of the 80s and 90s, with Govinda delivering the energy and humour he’s loved for.

For those who grew up watching his movies, it felt like a warm trip down memory lane. “It ticked all the boxes — nostalgia, warmth, and happy childhood memories for many, including me,” said Aditi Mathur Kumar.

Another example is Oppo’s ad with Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma, reuniting them 14 years after their iconic roles in Wake Up Sid. The ad rekindled the magic of their characters, so much so that fans started wondering if the movie was getting a sequel.

Shortcut to attention

Nostalgia has a unique ability to instantly capture attention, evoking memories through familiar sounds, visuals, or even a long-forgotten scent. It’s a powerful trigger, drawing people into an emotional connection with the past. Ads that tap into these memories, whether through an iconic character, a memorable scene, or a cultural moment, can create instant engagement.

“It’s just a shortcut to attention and if used well, one can actually make a connection with the user very interestingly. Because, not only does it use memory structures, but also emotional structures,” shares Vishnu Shrivastav, National Creative Head, 22feet Tribal Worldwide.

This dynamic is evident in YouTube’s recent campaign, which brought back two beloved TV characters, Komolika and Prerna, from the iconic 2000s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. These characters, known for their intense rivalry and dramatic personas, were reimagined in a quirky, modern twist for the ad.

Fans who grew up watching their iconic clashes couldn’t help but smile at the unexpected reunion. This was evident in the comments — ‘It’s weirdly fun, it's fresh and it totally works! Today’s Komolika and Prerna got the Rizz!! - IYKYK. Just like old times but with a twist, no?’

Aditi Mathur Kumar highlights the deeper emotional impact of such campaigns, “Nostalgia marketing stirs a sense of belonging and community, which builds brand trust. It has the power to make people feel better by reminiscing about carefree times, like childhood, and can turn them into happy customers.”

Nostalgia can fall flat

While nostalgia is an important tool, it’s not a universal solution for all marketing challenges. Its power lies in triggering emotions, but when misapplied or overused, it can backfire, leaving campaigns feeling disjointed or insincere. Brands must tread carefully, balancing nostalgia with relevance and creativity. As appealing as it might be to lean on the charm of the past, nostalgia must serve the story, not the other way around.

Aditi Mathur Kumar warns, “Nostalgia can backfire if not handled with care. First, brands must thoroughly understand their audience and tailor campaigns to resonate with them. Proper research, sentiment analysis, and testing with focus groups are critical before launching a nostalgia-driven campaign.”

An example of a misstep is CRED’s campaign featuring yesteryear cricketers forming a boy band, which Mithila Saraf felt lacked resonance. “While nostalgia is a powerful sentiment, it must be used thoughtfully. Some campaigns, when using iconic characters or moments from the past, can feel forced or disconnected from the brand. To ensure success, it’s important to align nostalgia with the brand’s identity and current consumer sentiment. If these elements are not well-balanced, the communication risks feeling tacky or overly sentimental.”

Another case in point is Pepsi’s attempt to revitalise the legendary ‘Yeh dil maange more’ slogan. Shweta Khosla reflects on this campaign with mixed feelings. “I felt Pepsi’s revitalisation of the legendary ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’ would have been better served if it had taken forward the entertainment that was the original.”

The lesson here is clear, nostalgia alone cannot sustain a campaign. It must add value to the narrative. Vishnu Shrivastava says, “Nostalgia is a tool like anything else. It’s not a replacement for creativity. It’s the same as a remix that way. Unless you bring in some freshness and add something different, it just won’t connect.”

But when done right, nostalgia can strike a perfect balance, as seen in Ajio’s campaign featuring Shakti Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Mithila Saraf says, “Ajio’s ad from last year struck the right chord. It was humorous and well-executed, demonstrating how nostalgia can be leveraged effectively.”

Nostalgia campaigns must also be part of a larger, cohesive strategy. As Aditi Mathur Kumar advises, “Nostalgia is often tactical and short-lived. To make a lasting impact, brands must integrate nostalgic campaigns into a broader strategy that reinforces strong, consistent brand values and imagery. With thorough research, cultural awareness, and a focus on positive memories, nostalgia marketing can be a game-changer.”

To sum it up, nostalgia marketing is more than just a trip down memory lane, it’s a powerful marketing tool that resonates deeply with consumers. This year, brands leaned into nostalgia more than ever, using it to evoke warmth and familiarity. While nostalgia can be effective, it’s important for brands to ensure it feels authentic and relevant.