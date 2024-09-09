Will OOH take a backseat this festive season?

As the festive season sweeps across India, cities come alive with celebrations. Streets are filled with people visiting pandals, shopping for gifts, and enjoying the vibrant atmosphere. For brands, this period is a prime opportunity to connect with audiences through Out-of-home (OOH) advertising.

This year, however, the OOH industry is facing new challenges. Recent incidents in Mumbai and Thane have raised serious safety concerns. In Ghatkopar, a collapsed illegal hoarding tragically led to 17 deaths, while another collapse in Kalyan injured two people and damaged several vehicles. These accidents have sparked widespread concerns across the nation about the safety and regulation of hoardings.

In response, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced new draft guidelines for OOH advertising in Mumbai.

Some of the guidelines stated in the draft are:

The maximum size allowed for billboards remains 40ft x 40ft. All digital, LED, LCD, and electronic hoardings must be switched off by 11 p.m. Flickering advertisements are not permitted. No hoarding shall be projected onto the footpath, right of way, roadway, or traffic island. Upon the expiration of the authorized period for existing permissions, these structures will be systematically phased out. No hoarding shall be permitted above 100 feet height from the surface of the ground.

With Ganesh Chaturthi, one of Maharashtra's most significant festivals, now underway, there is a heightened focus on how these new regulations will impact the visibility and effectiveness of OOH advertising. This festival, along with others celebrated nationwide, relies heavily on OOH media to engage audiences.

As the industry adapts to these new guidelines and safety measures, the pressing question is, will the OOH splash lose its shine this festive season?

Despite challenges such as regulatory changes, marketers and advertising agencies are optimistic about OOH finding its space in the marketing plans for this festive season. “While the challenges of cluttered spaces and regulations persist, OOH still holds significant value,” says, Nalin Jain, Chief Marketing Officer, Godrej Capital.

Amarjeet Singh Hudda, COO of Laqshya Media Limited, confidently states, "I don’t think Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising will take a backseat this festive season. Instead, I see it evolving in new directions to stay relevant." His optimism reflects a broader sentiment within the industry. While limitations like the BMC’s new guidelines to switch off digital hoardings at 11 PM may seem restrictive, industry experts believe these regulations are manageable.

Partho Ghose, CEO, Insync, a unit of Tribes Communication, also reiterates that the mandate to switch off digital hoardings after 11 PM is not new and has been followed since the inception of Digital OOH in India. He adds, "The effectiveness of festive campaigns is not expected to be significantly impacted. Brands and agencies are already accustomed to focusing on the most active periods during the day."

Adapting to new realities

As regulations around OOH ads tighten, brands and agencies are finding innovative ways to stay relevant. With stricter rules in place, advertisers are embracing digital and experiential formats to maintain engagement, particularly during the festive season.

Siddharth Nayadu, VP, Posterscope, explains how brands are leaning into technological innovation, "The use of anamorphic creatives is surely gaining popularity among advertisers as an extension to their overall outdoor campaigns, helping showcase the power of creativity intertwined with technology." Brands are increasingly leaning on innovative digital formats, including AR and VR, to maintain engagement during the festive season.

An example of this creative evolution was seen last year during Durga Pujo when Tata Tea Gold along with Laqshya Media Limited launched a Dual-Screen 3D Anamorphic Display showcasing the region’s five distinct handlooms. The intricate craftsmanship highlighted through the display became a striking extension of its festive packs campaign, perfectly blending tradition with innovation.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have witnessed similar creativity. Signify installed a 16-foot illuminated modak with a glowing 4-foot base at Chintamani Ganpati Mandal and Lal Bagh Cha Raja in Mumbai. This installation, set to be on display for 11 days starting from September 7, 2024, is another example of how brands are embracing large-scale, visually compelling displays to mark festive occasions.

According to Hudda, agencies are prioritising OOH-Digital-Experiential campaigns to create a deeper connection with consumers. "Creativity is most important in catching the eye of passersby and leaving long-lasting impressions," he notes, adding that brands are using tech-based OOH media planning to enhance their targeting.

Nayadu also suggests that brands should be strategic in their use of digital billboards. “The use of digital billboards can be optimized if used smartly across markets e.g. rather than have multiple smaller DOOH screens one can focus on a higher SOV on a larger unit with subtle movements to grab the attention of the audience.

Integrating out-of-home with the digital campaigns, advertisers are also looking at a plausible measurement matrix which is a positive step towards more advertising dollars into ooh.”

How to stand out this festive?

As the festive season approaches, brands have a prime opportunity to capture audience attention through OOH ads. To truly stand out amidst the clutter, adopting innovative strategies that leverage creativity, technology, and data-driven insights is essential. Experts share some key tips to make the most of OOH this festive season:

Embrace creativity with festive relevance:

The festive season offers an opportunity for brands to connect emotionally with audiences by creating culturally resonant campaigns. Incorporate vibrant, colourful designs that reflect the essence of the festival, making your ads visually striking and memorable. Brands can also leverage out-of-the-box innovations to break through the clutter, ensuring their message stands out amidst the noise.

Utilise data-driven planning:

Relying on gut feelings during media planning may lead to inefficiencies. Instead, focus on data-backed tools and tech-based OOH media planning to reach your target audience more effectively. A smart, analytical approach can help optimise budgets and ensure maximum ROI. Don’t be afraid to use tech innovations, such as AI and emerging technologies, to enhance engagement.

Maximise impact through strategic site selection:

Choosing the right OOH locations is crucial. High-traffic junctions, arterial roads, and key touchpoints where your target audience frequents can amplify your message’s reach. This ensures long-lasting impressions during peak festive traffic and guarantees maximum visibility.

Leverage a multi-media mix approach:

A multi-format strategy can help extend the reach and impact of your OOH campaigns. Integrating OOH with digital platforms like social media creates a seamless flow for users, funnelling them from physical billboards to online engagement. Cross-platform campaigns can also offer measurable impact and drive virality.

Innovate with tech:

The integration of tech into OOH is becoming more prevalent, from dynamic digital displays to AI-powered experiences. Create immersive and interactive campaigns that captivate attention and leave a lasting impression. Utilising technologies such as geo-targeting and contextual ads ensures your campaign remains relevant and engaging for the festive crowd.

Moving beyond festive

As the festive season gives way to a more long-term outlook, the OOH landscape is set for lasting transformations. The regulatory changes are expected to reshape how brands approach this medium in the future. This shift is likely to extend well beyond the festive season, as brands look to OOH not just for seasonal engagement but for continuous, year-round impact.

Nalin Jain, Chief Marketing Officer at Godrej Capital, believes this evolution is already underway. He says, While digital billboards have their advantages, we believe that transit media offers a more consistent and versatile touchpoint throughout the day and night."

His insights reflect a growing trend toward mobile and adaptive OOH formats, such as bus wraps and cab branding, which offer more flexibility and a broader reach, ensuring visibility across different times and locations.

Last year, Amul took over bus shelters in a prime location in Mumbai to showcase their range of cheese products. Amul’s new ad campaign highlights their cheese products with a funny twist to them. The tagline of these advertisements was structured to create a link between the Mumbai public transport buses and Amul.

Hudda concurs, noting that OOH’s role is growing with the advent of data-led media planning and hyper-local campaigns. "The OOH industry is evolving every year and contributing to building brands and creating lasting impressions," he says. The future of OOH seems brighter, with brands increasingly recognising the medium’s potential to deliver measurable ROI and consumer engagement.

Partho Ghose adds that these regulatory changes could lead to a permanent shift in strategy, pushing brands toward more disciplined, well-thought-out campaigns. "Stricter guidelines will push the industry toward creative and impactful campaigns that make the most out of available inventory without contributing to the visual clutter," he explains.

Looking ahead, Sanjeev Goyle, CEO – OOH and Rural, IPG Mediabrands India predicts that OOH will play an even larger role in brand strategies beyond festive campaigns. "The future of OOH advertising in India looks increasingly dynamic and integral to brand strategies. Whether it’s a product launch, a re-launch, or a reminder campaign, OOH will continue to grow in relevance." He emphasises the importance of contextual relevance, with brands aligning their messaging with cultural themes and consumer mindsets to achieve greater resonance.

As the festive season draws to a close, the OOH industry looks ahead to a future that goes beyond just celebration periods. With the integration of creativity, technology, and data-driven insights, brands are rethinking their approach to outdoor advertising, not just as a seasonal push, but as a consistent part of their broader marketing strategies.

As these approaches continue to evolve, OOH’s role in influencing public spaces and consumer experiences is likely to grow. While the festive season sets the stage for impactful campaigns, the potential of OOH remains present throughout the year, offering brands ongoing opportunities to connect with audiences in meaningful ways.

