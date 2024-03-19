Smriti Mandhana’s recent triumphs & pan-India appeal to attract more brand endorsements

The popularity of any sport relies to a large extent on the kind of stars it produces–the proverbial heroes of that sport. These icons are what inspire people, draw them out of their homes to the stadiums, and influence the commerce around that sport. The Michael Jordans, the Serena Williams’, the Ronda Rouseys, and the Tiger Woods' of their respective fields, these mavericks have become synonymous with the sport. So much so it becomes difficult to make out whether playing the sport helped them achieve this success or if they helped the sport grow in an unprecedented manner.

For women’s cricket in India, there have been a few who have achieved such heroic statuses–the likes of Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, and Harmanpreet Kaur. In the present generation, one cricketer in particular who has forged her unique path to popularity and success is Smriti Mandhana. Mandhana’s swift rise in International cricket is a unique example–one that has no parallel–partly because it came at a time when women's cricket was booming vis-a-vis its increased distribution through multiple mediums and the introduction of new cricketing properties. Add to that the consistently record-breaking performances by her, and you have a phenom of Mandhana’s stature.

Riding WPL’s tide



With WPL (Women’s Premier League) making waves with its initial season, Mandhana’s brand value soared. Being the most sought-after player in the league, she was brought in the auction by RCB for INR 3.40 CR, which made her the most expensive buy, not only at WPL but also among all other women’s cricket leagues in the world.

WPL’s counterpart, IPL, has always been known for driving brand endorsements and capital in general. The two-month event witnesses a massive surge in brand collaborations, endorsements, and campaigns, with some brands even launching their flagship properties during this time. When the news of WPL initially broke out, it seemed like a lucrative opportunity for brands to reach a diverse set of audiences.

Being one of the biggest draws of the tournament, Smriti Mandhana’s brand equity was poised to explode, and it did. By the end of 2023, Smriti Mandhana had secured deals with more than 15 brands which consisted of the likes of Wrangler, Red Bull, Gulf Oil, and Mastercard.

In 2023, Smriti Mandhana was ranked among the top 10 female athletes in the world by sponsorship value on social media, according to a study released by Sportico and KORE. She was the only Indian female athlete to make the cut among the global top 10. Additionally, she was featured among the list of 50 most marketable athletes of 2023.



While WPL has added to the popularity of women cricketers, Smriti Mandhana has been a popular face in Indian cricket. So, has the WPL added to her brand value, or is it the other way around? Lloyd Mathias, Marketing Expert & Independent Director, believes it’s both ways. He says, “It's a mutually beneficial relationship; she aids WPL's growth while also benefiting from the exposure and experience gained by playing alongside numerous international players. Looking ahead, one can anticipate a proliferation of female cricket stars.”

Mazhar Gadiwala, VP of Togglehead Sports, says, “Since the turn of the year, Smriti Mandhana has bagged some massive endorsements. In 2023, she became the face of Wrangler, SG, and PNB Metlife – all in a span of 6 months. She also signed with Herbalife Nutrition and MadRabbit in January 2023. The endorsements for Mandhana have just been increasing year-on-year. Starting with Bata in 2018 to Nike in 2021, there seems to be no stopping Indian women’s cricket’s superstar opening batter.”

Gadiwala believes that Mandhana’s brand will keep growing as the year progresses. “I believe that her endorsements will only increase as we wrap up the first quarter of 2024. With her recent success on the international stage through stellar performances and leading the orange cap race in the WPL 2024, there is no reason for Mandhana not to be a preferred pick for brands. She is one of the world’s best batters with a charm and elegant personality that makes her a fan favorite,” he adds.

What’s the charm?



The number of brand endorsements Smriti Mandhana appears to have garnered is unprecedented when it comes to an Indian woman cricketer. Besides her cricketing prowess, what other elements are there that make her a sought-after face by brands?

Amit Gheji, Head of Marketing, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, highlights the main qualities that led to Gulf Oil associating with the cricketing prodigy, saying, “Key qualities that have played a pivotal role in effectively conveying our brand messaging through our association with Smriti Mandhana include authenticity, relatability, and a commitment to addressing real-life consumer needs.”

Gadiwala offers an analytical approach to assessing the qualities that the brand Smriti Mandhana brings to the table. He expounds, “By studying Smriti’s Instagram profile through our data tools, we have come to understand that she has a very high average engagement of 920.3K, which accounts for almost 10% of her total Instagram following. Her reels are highly successful, with an average of 2.6M plays. Over 1.5M people who do not follow her profile still consume her content, and sponsored posts see a decent success rate of 23%. These numbers are attractive for brands and reflect the power of Mandhana as a brand.”

Mandhana’s social media presence is warm and candid and seems to be a mix of casual and professional demeanor. She stays fairly active and shares pictures that offer viewers a slice of her life. Her profile does not merely contain a barrage of cricket-related content as she puts on display other lesser-known parts of her personality, making her appear relatable and authentic.



The VP of Togglehead adds that marketability is one of the key drivers that brands look for when associating with an ambassador. He says that athletes who have a strong influence in their sports and conduct themselves professionally on and off the pitch are much more likely to find brand associations. Other key qualities that brands look for while associating with ambassadors are authenticity, the ambassador's ability to engage with the audience, alignment with the brand’s values, and media appeal.

“As for Smriti, she is pretty much the poster girl when it comes to being a marketable ambassador. She has a vibrant personality, exceptional cricketing skills, and conducts herself beautifully. Her widespread appeal coupled with her engagement makes for a strong brand affinity, and that has been showcased especially over the past year,” Gadiwala remarks.

Lloyd Mathias shares that brands typically seek several qualities in a sports personality, most of which Smriti embodies quite well. He says, “Firstly, they look for a successful and consistent performer, which Smriti undeniably is. Secondly, they prefer individuals who steer clear of controversy, making Smriti a favorable choice in this regard. Thirdly, brands seek someone who can bring substantial value to their image, and Smriti's presentability and positive attributes fulfill this criterion admirably.”

“Smriti's appeal lies in her success, youthfulness, and versatility. She effortlessly transitions between various domains, be it lifestyle, sports, or other areas, making her an asset for brands seeking broad representation. Moreover, her pan-India appeal adds further value, as she isn't confined to a specific region. These factors collectively enhance her suitability as a brand ambassador,” Mathias shares.

Mandhana’s association with Gulf Oil has been fruitful for the brand. Amit Gheji shares that her endorsement has not only enhanced the brand visibility but has also allowed Gulf Oil to connect with a broader audience, including the growing demographic of women involved in automotive decision-making. “In terms of ROI metrics, we have observed a positive impact on brand affinity and engagement. Smriti’s popularity, combined with her authenticity and influence, has contributed to the success of our campaigns, creating a deeper emotional connection with our consumers,” he adds.

Foreseeing future associations



With Royal Challengers Bangalore winning the WPL title, Smriti Mandhana’s brand equity is poised to skyrocket as brands will look to onboard the captain who brought in the much-awaited trophy for the franchise.

While Mandhana seems like a tempting option to onboard and collaborate with as a brand, it is imperative to focus on the brand-ambassador alignment before latching on to this lucrative opportunity. Experts share the kind of brands that would best align with Mandhana.

Gadiwala opines that one unexplored category that Mandhana would suit aptly with is luxury retail (fashion). “Her timid and charming personality makes her a good fit. She is also stylish, and it is definitely surprising that she does not already have an association with this category,” he adds.



He further advises, “Food brands and food delivery apps can also consider tying up with Smriti. Brands can market healthy food through her whereas food delivery apps can consider leveraging the fact that she has a busy schedule and is always traveling so does not find the time to cook for herself.” Additionally, he says that other brand categories that Mandhana could associate with are travel and tourism - one of the most congruent fits for her since she plays cricket internationally, and a smartwatch brand. He adds that her influence can also be leveraged for partnerships with NGOs.

Lloyd Mathias opines that traditional lifestyle brands, such as fast-moving consumer goods, are an obvious fit, encompassing consumer durables like personal care items (such as toilet soaps and cosmetics). “This opens a myriad of opportunities, extending beyond to over-the-counter and healthcare products tailored to the active lifestyle of sporting personalities. Think of products like Gatorade or various food supplements catering to their specific needs. Her captivating athleticism renders them appealing to a wide audience, thus attracting brands across various sectors, including consumer goods, food and beverages, and lifestyle products.”