Unravelling the Modi phenomenon: A decade of political branding

In politics, the concept of a political leader as a brand is not merely a modern phenomenon; it has deep roots in history. Throughout the ages, iconic figures have emerged whose personas became synonymous with specific values, ideologies, and even fashion statements. From Winston Churchill's unwavering resilience to Gandhi's embodiment of non-violence, these leaders not only shaped nations but also crafted powerful personal brands that left an indelible mark on history.

Winston Churchill, the stalwart British Prime Minister during World War II, embodied the spirit of resilience and determination. Facing the daunting challenge of Nazi aggression, Churchill's indomitable spirit and stirring oratory rallied the British people and their allies against seemingly insurmountable odds. His brand was one of unyielding courage in the face of adversity, a beacon of hope during the darkest hours of the war. Churchill's iconic cigar, sharp wit, and bulldog-like tenacity further solidified his brand as a symbol of British resolve and defiance.

When you recall Churchill, his iconic image strikes the mind. That was his brand and the thing about great brands is – they stand the test of time.

When one looks at Indian politics to identify prominent figures who have established their brands, the likes of Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Indira Gandhi easily come to mind. These leaders not only had their distinct characteristics such as the way they dressed or spoke, but also a certain aura that made them well-known and pervasively popular.

In the last decade, there has not been a bigger political figure in the country who has been as well known and as popular as Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India. Brand PM Modi has achieved a near-mythical stature in the last decade–such has been its impact that the BJP achieved a monumental feat in 2014 thanks to the ‘Modi-wave’.

From the time he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat to ruling for two consecutive terms as the prime minister of India and to now contesting for a third term, brand Narendra Modi has seen significant shifts and has simultaneously shed and acquired multiple attributes.

Orchestrating the ‘wave’

Brand Modi as a politician has been in the making since before 2014. As the chief minister of Gujarat, Modi witnessed a meteoric rise as a leader and his persona had a significant impact on the populace of the state.

During his early tenure as the chief minister of Gujarat, Modi encountered criticism for his government's handling of the 2002 Gujarat riots. However, over time, he transitioned into a leader known for prioritising economic progress and infrastructure development. His popularity surged as he gained recognition for his speeches, which resonated well with voters.

“Over time, Modi has evolved his brand, transitioning from his association with Godhra during his time as Chief Minister of Gujarat to his current image. While some controversies linger, he's credited with initiatives like digitisation, enhancing India's global standing, and managing the vaccine rollout,” says Sridhar Ramanujam, Founder CEO at Integrated brand-comm.

During his time as the chief minister of Gujarat for three consecutive terms from 2001 to 2014, brand Modi emerged as a disruptor in the political landscape. His standing as a political leader grew not only in Gujarat but across the country–so much so that the BJP appointed him as its prime ministerial candidate over other senior leaders during the 2014 general elections.

Modi’s campaigning before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections witnessed the onset of a nationwide wave that would be termed the ‘Modi-lehar’. The 2014 electoral campaign of the BJP marked a significant departure from tradition, characterized not only by the nomination of a chief minister as the prime ministerial candidate of a major national party for the first time, who sought to showcase the developmental achievements of his state on a national scale but also by an unprecedented reliance on the leader's personality, reminiscent of the Congress era under Indira Gandhi. Modi deviated from the BJP's conventional collegial approach in several ways. Some senior party members felt sidelined as Modi circumvented the established BJP machinery by employing a parallel support system, and adopted innovative communication methods that permeated the public sphere.

The Modi-wave swept the nation in such a way that the BJP emerged victorious in the 2014 elections, with a first-of-its-kind majority in its history. Credit was due in large part to Narendra Modi’s brand image and his marketing approach.

Attributes that shaped Modi’s public image

While the nation is well aware of brand PM Modi, how did it become so big in the first place and what attributes define it?



“Modi's success lies in his relevance to the Indian populace, evident in his electoral victories and widespread admiration. Even among affluent circles, there's respect for his leadership, exemplified by anecdotes like Nandan Nilekani's experience with Aadhaar. Unlike other parties, Modi's supporters, whether within the BJP or among ordinary citizens, actively promote his brand, contributing to his unique approach to politics and leadership,” remarks Ramanujam.



He says that while Modi may not have a distinct style of dress, he has emphasised the importance of appearance with discussions often revolving around his expensive attire. “Modi understands that perception plays a significant role in branding, believing it's not just who you are, but how you present yourself that shapes public perception,” he adds.

Nisha Sampath, Managing Partner, Bright Angles Consulting LLP, explains, “Brand Modi is the quintessential ‘ruler’ archetype – the authoritarian, autocratic yet ascetic leader. He symbolises a resurgent and confident Bharat, a nation who feels that the time has come when the world will listen to them. The pride with which he talks of India and her progress in every international forum, informs the pride and hopes of India’s masses, for themselves.”

Sampath says that Modi and his team have an astute ability to tap into cultural energies and use symbolism to their advantage such as the highly publicised visits to places of pilgrimage and his emphasis on promoting local crafts and arts.

“Strong market and consumer insights are key to marketing success and his team ensures that they collect it. He makes it a point to learn and talk about every region including those which were hitherto neglected by central leaders like North Eastern and Southern States,” she further elaborates.

As to why brand Modi has seen unprecedented success and what key attributes have led to it, Ramanujam says, “In the realm of branding, multiple attributes define Modi's image. He's perceived as hardworking, often cited for working late into the night, even amidst personal tragedy. Additionally, his background sets him apart from traditional Indian political elites, as he emerged from the ranks of the RSS, positioning himself as a self-made leader against dynasty politics.”

PM Modi’s popularity is particularly evident in rural India and lower-tier cities. Ramanujam attributes this to the BJP government's schemes and initiatives that have reached people successfully. He says that this has fostered a sense of understanding and empathy towards the leader making people feel that someone from their socio-economic background comprehends their struggles and is actively addressing them.



“Unlike many political leaders whose wealth noticeably balloons during their tenure, his modest background and apparent disinterest in personal enrichment resonate deeply,” he remarks, adding, “This narrative, of a leader dedicated to the welfare of the common man, embodies hope for the lower middle class and beyond.”

Over the past decade, PM Modi has solidified his presence as a dominant figure on social media. From around 10 million X (Twitter) followers in 2014 to over 97.7 million today, his growth has mirrored his increasing influence. As per the data from Qoruz, on Instagram, he boasts 88.7 million followers, with posts averaging 15.7 million views and an engagement rate of 5.07%. His estimated reach on Instagram stands at 39 million.

Further dissecting Modi’s social media image, Praanesh Bhuvaneswar, Co-Founder and CEO of Qoruz reveals to Social Samosa, “Each election cycle has seen PM Modi adapt and refine his social media strategy. In 2014, his presence was primarily focused on establishing a connection with the electorate, which then evolved into more engagement-focused strategies in 2019, utilising real-time interactions and personalised content. Currently, his team leverages advanced data analytics to tailor content that resonates with specific demographics and audience, reflecting a sophisticated and strategic use of digital tools to enhance his brand’s reach and impact.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brand resonates strongly across diverse demographic segments, each influenced by targeted policies and communication strategies. Initiatives like ‘Digital India’ and the ‘Startup India’ program resonate well with the youth demographic, particularly in urban areas. Qoruz data shows that posts related to these initiatives generate higher engagement rates, averaging around 5.5% on social media platforms, which is above the norm for political content. For the female demographic, Modi’s campaigns on women’s empowerment and safety, such as ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, have significantly impacted his brand perception. Engagement metrics on social media posts related to women's initiatives show a 20% higher interaction rate compared to general posts.

Source: Qoruz

In rural areas, Modi’s emphasis on agricultural reforms and rural development projects like the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’ and ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi’, have bolstered his brand. These posts surrounding rural development see an average engagement rate of about 4.8%. For urban residents, Modi’s focus on smart cities and infrastructure development garners considerable attention. Data indicates that urban-centric policies result in an average engagement rate of 5.2% on posts, underscoring the successful penetration of Modi’s brand in addressing urban issues and aspirations.

“His speeches and public appearances are strategically crafted to maximise reach and impact, utilising both traditional and new media platforms to communicate with the electorate,” says Bhuvaneswar.



He adds, “Compared to other political leaders, PM Narendra Modi often ranks highly on attributes such as reliability, competence, and integrity. Our data analysis at Qoruz highlights that Modi's reliability index stands at 78%, which is significantly higher than most of his contemporaries. Furthermore, his perceived competence, especially in handling crises, is rated at 82%. While his integrity scores are also high, they can be polarised, reflecting varying perceptions across different demographic and regional groups.”

Bhuvaneswar reveals that this distinctive edge in brand perception is supported by Modi's strategic use of social media and public relations. “His ability to engage with diverse audiences through tailored content and his frequent interactions on various platforms enhance his brand's appeal and trustworthiness,” he shares.

The Teflon image

Brand PM Modi’s influence over the country’s populace continued during the 2019 general elections as despite anti-incumbency and economic issues, the leader was believed to be single-handedly responsible for the BJP’s sweeping majority in the Lok Sabha.

According to a survey conducted by the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), a think tank headquartered in Delhi, one-third of BJP voters indicated that they would have backed a different party had Narendra Modi not been the prime ministerial candidate. This highlights brand Modi’s cult-like status and the strategic marketing of the BJP that has been able to establish him as a leader for whom people are willing to overlook other pressing issues.

This image of PM Modi, often referred to as ‘teflon-coated’ by analysts and even political opponents has been largely accorded with the success and perseverance of him as a leader. Any pressing issue such as the rising unemployment, democratic backsliding, or economic disparity seems to get deflected and does not stick for long on the leader’s image while the smallest of achievements get credited to him. This unique phenomenon is a rarity in branding that Modi and co. have been able to achieve.

“The portrayal of events in the media is largely influenced by repetition and strategic management. Issues get stuck in people's memories when they are constantly repeated in headlines and discussions by both supporters and opposition. Mainstream media often avoids criticising certain events, with only a few outlets offering alternative viewpoints. This creates a larger-than-life image of positive events, while negative occurrences are downplayed or quickly addressed by key figures,” expounds Ramanujam.

He says that despite some party members having controversial backgrounds, the BJP’s widespread popularity attracts diverse individuals. Further, the absence of a clear alternative narrative allows the dominant party to frame dissent as anti-national sentiment.

“Essentially, the dominant party benefits from weak competition and favourable media coverage, possibly due to financial incentives or fear of backlash. Their clear strategic approach sets them apart from competitors who struggle to find effective countermeasures,” Ramanujam adds.

A key element in brand Modi’s narrative seems to be the focus on creating and solidifying a place in history. Ramanujam says that PM Modi seems to be more worried about his place in history rather than the elections. “I don't think he's too bothered about popularity. He wants to be remembered as the person who was arguably the most important person in our eighty years of independence.”

Takeaways for brands

Brand PM Modi’s success lies in his ability to tap into emotions and establish connections. His strong oratorical skills, coupled with a commanding stage presence, enable him to sway public opinion and rally support for his policies and initiatives. PM Modi has leveraged traditional and digital media platforms to great effect, utilising them as tools to disseminate his message, engage with the public, and shape public discourse. His ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program garnered nationwide attention and resulted in engagement from across the country.

According to a survey by Ipsos, PM Modi’s approval rating has surged to 75% in February 2024 from 65% in September 2023. Ram temple opening in Ayodhya, being a dominant voice on global issues, holding the G20 Summit in September and supremacy in Space, etc. were touted to have led to this surge in the popularity sweepstakes. 92% approval rating in North Zone confirmed the Ram Temple linkage.

Brand PM Modi is significantly popular among the younger demographic of the country and there have been conscious efforts made to tap into a young generation of voters. Be it the PM’s collaboration with influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya or his appearance at the recent National Creators Awards or his meeting with the top online-gamers of the country, the leader has been upfront in his attempt to connect with the youth.

Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe! @baiyanpuria pic.twitter.com/gwn1SgdR2C — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2023

“Young people may not be interested in aging politicians, but they are always drawn to stories of successful, powerful and impactful leadership. Modi has leveraged his position to woo the next generation of Indian voters. I think it will work, because instead of paying lip service to youth in speeches he has been seen as making real attempts to connect to their world – be it the world of influencers, content creators, or gamers,” says Nisha Sampath.

As to what brands can learn from brand PM Modi, Sampath points out, “The importance of purpose – of standing for something larger than oneself – and to inspire one’s own team and the audience with the purpose. The importance of studying cultural symbolism, and tapping into the public pulse every time. To untiringly keep launching new agendas and not become complacent with success.” “Consistent branding has led to the association of Modi with the face of New India. Not a scheme is launched without his name and brand being associated with it. Over time, this undoubtedly builds equity,” she adds.

Ramanujam says that one of the takeaways for brands is the PM’s ability to communicate effectively. Further, he says that successful leaders across industries are passionate about their brands and that is what is seen in PM Modi’s case as well: he is passionate about India.

“If you look at great leaders, they have one quality: you either love them or hate them. You can't ignore them. They're so forceful, they're so powerful. So, I'm quite sure people from a different community will just hate him but the average Indian loves him,” says Ramanujam.

Besides his oratory skills, PM Modi’s brand is synonymous with vision and leadership. He articulates ambitious goals for the nation and inspires others to join him in realising them. Brands that have a clear vision that guides their actions inspire both employees and customers. Apart from that, the PM’s consistency across various touchpoints ensures that his brand messaging stays intact. Brands could similarly strive for consistency in their branding efforts, ensuring that their messaging, visuals, and customer experience align with their brand identity.

Modi's brand elicits strong emotional responses from supporters and detractors alike. He connects with people on a personal level, tapping into their hopes, aspirations, and fears. Similarly, brands can aim to create emotional connections with their audience, resonating with their values and addressing their needs on a deeper level.

By embodying strong communication, vision, consistency, emotional connection, and adaptability brands can cultivate a powerful and enduring brand identity that resonates with their audience akin to the enigmatic brand of India's prime minister.