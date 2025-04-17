Why brands turn to influencers to have taboo conversations with consumers

There was a time when anything remotely uncomfortable, from periods and therapy to sex, these topics were either whispered around or brushed under the carpet by brands. But today, it’s the difficult conversations that are driving the most authentic connections.

“We’re living in two Indias. One’s still whispering about pads in black plastic bags, and the other’s doing Instagram Lives on period cramps with brand collabs. What used to be taboo is now Tuesday,” says Neha Dhara Sharma, Senior Creative Director at DViO Digital.

While progress is yet to be seen on the big billboards and television screens, digital is where the other half of India lives and breathes authentic content.

And today, brands (some) are unapologetically talking about these ‘once taboo’ topics that were once whispered about behind closed doors. What changed? A lot. But most importantly, who was doing the talking?

Krishna Desai, Chief Product Officer and Data Scientist at Animeta says, “Brands are increasingly embracing sensitive or previously taboo topics because they recognise the growing cultural shift toward authenticity, empathy, and social responsibility. Audiences today expect more than just a product — they want purpose.”

Here is where influencers are making a change.

“Influencers play a huge role here. They can make tough conversations feel more relatable for their audience. By partnering with influencers who share their values, brands can reach a wider audience and have a more authentic impact,” says Prashant Nair, Business Development Manager at Dot Media.

Himanshu Arora, Founder & CEO of Creators Network & BookYourCreator says, “Would you buy a sex toy because a movie star said so on stage at an awards show? Probably not. But when a creator you follow posts about their own experience with anxiety, therapy, or sexual wellness, you listen. You relate. And maybe, you act.”

It’s the authenticity that creators bring to conversations, and their ability to bridge gaps in awareness while adding depth, that earns them consumer trust. This, in turn, draws brands to them for more meaningful, heart-to-heart engagement.

A recent example is Kusha Kapila’s lingerie brand, Underneat. Even before its official launch, the brand’s Instagram page had already attracted thousands of followers. The reason? Kapila spoke directly to her audience, unfiltered and relatable. She identified a real gap in the market — how many people don’t know what kind of lingerie works under different outfits — and addressed it in a way that felt honest and helpful. That clarity and openness built instant trust.

For creators like Pema Lelilani—whose content spans emotional wellness, fashion, and body image—brand partnerships are driven by personal alignment. But the real impact, she says, depends on how much creative freedom the brand is willing to give.

“Some brands are now more open to allowing creators to exercise their creative freedom,” Lelilani shares. “This flexibility actually leads to fresh and engaging content… On the other hand, some brands remain quite rigid.”

In a world where brand values often matter more than brand benefits, it’s this trust and authenticity that has become the real currency.

And brands are catching on fast. According to a 2023 Dentsu India report, 70% of Indian consumers say influencer marketing impacts their purchasing decisions and 56% trust influencer recommendations on Instagram. That’s not just ads or endorsements, that’s belief.

What changed & when?

For decades, brands avoided tough conversations. But somewhere along the way, something shifted.

Arora believes digital helped make this shift. “Let’s be honest, TV and radio still tiptoe around anything remotely controversial. But digital changed the game…,” he adds.

“The real shift began between 2018 and 2020. It coincided with a broader cultural awakening driven by social movements, increased digital access, and a global pandemic that brought raw, real conversations to the forefront,” says Krishna Desai.

And that cultural awakening was hard to ignore. Between the MeToo movement, growing LGBTQIA+ advocacy, and more talks around mental health, social media became a platform not just for pretty pictures and aesthetically crafted timelines, but for authentic conversations. Platforms like Instagram and YouTube gave rise to creators who were unapologetically real. And brands started to pay attention.

Prashant Nair believes that the lockdown had a big role to play in this. “I personally feel that the shift happened after the lockdown. People started researching brands more and making conscious choices about what aligns with their values,” he adds.

That demand for storytelling driven by values is showing up across platforms.

Take, for example, The Durex Podcast hosted by Abhay Deol, where guests like Prajakta Koli and Rani Ko-HE-nur speak openly about sexual health and pleasure.

The brand’s 2019 campaign, #OrgasmInequality, spotlighted a striking statistic: nearly 70% of women in India don’t experience an orgasm every time they have sex. To address this “orgasm gap,” the campaign collaborated with influencers who spoke candidly about their own experiences — sharing moments when they faked it and why this remains a very real, often overlooked issue.

Leezus by Leesa Mangaldas is yet another example of a brand that collaborates with creators to talk about sexual wellness. Sexual wellness products like massagers have always had a bad reputation for being inconvenient or too in-your-face. Leezus tries to promote the idea of convenience through creator-led content.

"In 2024, creator and YouTuber Bhuvan Bam invested in the sexual wellness brand Peppy, and has since been the face of the brand, helping it reach a wider audience."

When it comes to mental health and wellness, it’s the creator space that played a key role in making these topics more mainstream and acceptable to discuss openly. That shift is what encouraged brands to join the conversation. Creators like awkwardgoat3 (Divija Bhasin) have been instrumental in driving this narrative through their social media presence.

And platforms like Yuvaa are now partnering with brands to spotlight youth mental health, gender equity, and identity through raw, real talk, often led by creators who have lived those truths.

“Start with sexual wellness. Three years ago, even saying the word ‘vibrator’ on the internet felt like a bold move. Today, brands like MyMuse, Bleu, Peppy4U are openly collaborating with creators. And the content isn’t even clickbait anymore, it’s educational, funny, normal,” says Arora.

“What used to be uncomfortable dinner table topics are now breakfast scrolls. That’s progress,” adds Sharma.

And consumers expect nothing less. A McKinsey survey found that more than 70% of Indian Gen Z consumers believe it’s important for brands to ‘stand for something’. But it’s not just about standing up. It’s about doing it with credibility.

So, what’s next?

The fact that brands are now part of conversations once considered off-limits, is, in itself, a sign of progress. What was once taboo is now topical. Important even.

But as more brands step into this space, the bar for what counts as meaningful engagement is rising. Because audiences aren’t just listening. They are watching how the message is delivered, who it’s coming from, and whether the brand really walks the talk.

Desai says, “There’s always a fine line — audiences are smart and can sense when a campaign lacks sincerity. While there is a potential for backlash or cause fatigue, especially if the messaging is performative or ill-timed, brands that prioritise thoughtful storytelling and partner with credible voices will continue to succeed.”

In other words, this isn’t about just being bold. It's about being believable.

Desai believes the future of brand bravery lies not in one-off campaigns, but in long-term commitment.

“We foresee a future where bravery is measured not just by the topics explored, but by how consistently and responsibly a brand walks its talk.”

Nair has similar beliefs. “Brands will continue to push boundaries, but there’s also a risk of fatigue or backlash if they’re not genuine. If the approach is authentic and respectful, I believe we’ll see even more openness around these conversations,” he adds.

So, where do influencers fit into this next chapter?

They’re still at the heart of it. “Collaborating with the right influencer means entering a dialogue rather than delivering a monologue. It transforms messaging from a top-down push to a shared conversation,” Desai adds.

Talking taboo isn’t ‘brave’ anymore. It is expected out of brands. What sets brands apart now isn’t if they speak up, but how they do it and who they choose to do it with. Audiences have moved on from tokenism, they want honesty.

"Creators aren’t a ‘nice-to-have’ anymore — they’re the compass. If a brand wants to navigate complex conversations, they need people who actually know the terrain," Sharma says.

Because if you’re going to talk about things that matter, brands need to show that these topics hold genuine significance for them.