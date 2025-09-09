Shubha Pai on why CTV and Shorts are twin engines of festive growth

India's festive season, spanning from August through November, represents the advertising industry's most critical period, with brands allocating significant portions of their annual budgets to capture consumer attention across celebrations. The festive period traditionally sees heightened consumer engagement, increased purchasing intent, and brands competing for share of voice across multiple touchpoints. This marketing landscape shows a marked shift toward Connected TV (CTV) and short-form video content as consumer viewing habits evolve.

At the Festive Marketing Camp, a fireside chat titled ‘CTV × Short Form: The Festive Growth Engine’ featured Shubha Pai, Head of Brand Solutions, Google India, in conversation with moderator Hitesh Rajwani, CEO, Social Samosa. The discussion examined changing consumer behaviours, festive ad spends, and how Connected TV (CTV) and short-form video are shaping marketing strategies in today’s advertising landscape.

Pai opened the conversation by noting the shifts in consumer engagement during the festive season. “The shift is very apparent. YouTube has emerged as the new TV, with connected TV being the fastest-growing screen for us for five consecutive years,” she said. According to Pai, Shorts has grown at an equally rapid pace, with “Shorts viewership on YouTube connected TV doubling year-on-year.”

She added that consumers are not just streaming but also “shifting between search, scrolling and shopping on connected TV,” making it essential for brands to adapt.

Unique strengths of CTV & Shorts

Pai pointed to the reach and targeting strengths of CTV. She noted that if your audience is urban and affluent, it should be an always-on medium.

She also mentioned that the CTV combines everything linear TV offers, but with precision, measurability, and actionability.

She highlighted innovations like shoppable CTV and shoppable mastheads, launched this year, which allow viewers to take direct action. “Every surface is becoming shoppable. From QR codes to live interactivity, we want ads to drive action,” Pai explained.

When it comes to Shorts, Pai said the format’s scale and relevance cannot be ignored. She referenced a report showing how people scroll through Shorts during breaks or commutes, making it a natural engagement point.

“Shorts is a very good hook for whatever you want viewers to drive into long form,” she said, adding that partnerships with creators are particularly impactful on this format.

Maximising consumer experiences

While consumer attention is segmented to different channels, standing out in a cluttered market can be difficult. For the festive season, Pai stressed the need for immersive formats and creative orchestration.

“Brands must create deeply immersive experiences. Instead of static ads, design immersive mastheads and use AI to orchestrate campaigns,” she said.

She also underlined the role of creators, calling them 'festive icons'. Last year, between August and November, YouTube saw searches for Rakshabandhan and Navratri sweet recipes spike by nearly 300%, showcasing how creators and seasonal content drive discovery.

But are marketers recognising this behavioural shift? Pai noted that some are experimenting early while others remain cautious. She advised that “marketers should set aside a budget for experimentation as a rule”.

She cited Flipkart’s recent ‘Kuch bhi ho sakta hai’ campaign as an example of content-rich creative that went viral, and Asian Paints’ regional YouTube creator partnership, which saw significant lifts in search and awareness.

While brands experiment with CTV and Shorts, Pai emphasised that these channels should not be viewed as competing. She pointed out that 65% of people above 18 in India are only on YouTube, highlighting the incremental reach for brands.

She also explained how long form and short form complement each other, citing insurance and banking ads that use creators for relatability while also running longer branded films for depth.

The use of AI and metrics

AI has also become a huge part of a brand's marketing journey. When asked about campaigns that stood out, Pai mentioned Cadbury’s Rakhi campaign, calling it “tech-forward and a great example of AI-led creativity.”

However, it's also important to navigate insights and measurements efficiently using AI. Discussing AI’s role, Pai referenced Google’s Gemini-powered insights within Insights Finder.

“Gemini-powered insights are now enabling marketers to make creative and communication decisions with speed and precision,” she said. She cited an example of a food brand that used Veo 3 to create regional assets, achieving a 12–14% jump in purchase intent.

When it comes to measurement, Pai urged marketers to look beyond vanity metrics. She recommended tracking sufficiency principles like reach and frequency, as well as outcome-based metrics. Oreo’s partnership with creators during Pongal, which drove an 8x surge in searches, is a strong example of how creators influence brand discovery.

As brands use technology and channels like CTV and Shorts in their marketing strategies, common mistakes can be avoided. She pointed out, “Festive is a long haul. You need to plan when to peak, sustain, and pulse instead of just running standalone festive campaigns.”

Pai highlighted 'direct participation and interactivity' as key CTV trends, with features like live creator interactions and shoppable formats set to dominate. On Shorts, she said brands should closely track emerging trends, many of which are born on YouTube, and partner with creators to stay relevant.

Closing the session, Pai advised marketers: ‘Please do think in terms of ‘and’ rather than ‘or’ for CTV and short form content. ’