The evolution of attention metrics in CTV advertising

The advertising landscape is changing faster than ever and more so in India. Traditional metrics like impressions, clicks, and reach are quickly being overshadowed by a new, far more valuable currency—attention. In the world of Connected TV aka CTV, where every ad is non-skippable, the opportunity for brands to capture genuine, meaningful engagement is unprecedented. With the growing dominance of CTV as a preferred channel for advertisers, the focus has shifted to attention metrics—a more accurate representation of how effectively ads engage audiences. This paradigm shift is redefining how brands evaluate the impact of their campaigns, paving the way for smarter, more meaningful advertising strategies.

Changing landscape where ‘attention’ is the new currency

India's OTT market is growing rapidly, with platforms like JOJO, Sun NXT, among other regional favorites are capturing the attention of diverse audiences. While traditional digital metrics—such as views or clicks can indicate whether an ad was seen, they fail to measure if truly impacted the viewer. In CTV, where ads cannot be skipped, measuring attention offers a far richer understanding of an ad's effectiveness.

Attention metrics help measure engagement beyond clicks, incorporating deeper insights into how viewers process and respond to content. Factors such as duration of engagement, emotional resonance, and contextual relevance are now becoming critical indicators of ad success. For instance, when a family watches content together, attention isn't just about how many eyes are on the screen, it’s about the emotional impact and connection an ad creates during that shared experience.

Attention metrics matter

The rise of CTV in India offers several advantages that traditional advertising may not be able to match. These include longer viewing durations, data-driven targeting, and the ability to deliver non-skippable ads in seamless formats, for instance, pre-rolls and mid-rolls. These features enable deeper, more meaningful viewer engagements, particularly in urban markets where screen time is on the rise.

Data suggests, Indian viewers spend around 3 hours daily on CTV, offering brands an ideal platform to create, more immersive experiences compared to the rapid pace of mobile consumption. Advanced data management platforms like Lotame and Audigent enable precise audience targeting and hyper-personalized ads, leveraging insights from viewer behaviour. CTV’s non-skippable ad formats also ensure guaranteed exposure, making it a powerful tool for capturing attention and delivering impactful brand messages. As, CTV becomes the dominant platform for entertainment in India, these factors make it a goldmine for advertisers seeking to drive both brand recall and emotional resonance.

Technology to enhance attention metrics

While attention metrics are revolutionizing the advertising world, they wouldn’t be possible without the cutting-edge technologies integrated into CTV platforms. Advanced tools like eye-tracking, sentiment analysis, and contextual intelligence are taking attention metrics to the next level. Advanced technologies like eye-tracking and sentiment analysis are transforming CTV advertising by providing insights into viewer engagement and emotional responses. Eye-tracking helps identify which parts of an ad capture the most attention, enabling creative optimization, while sentiment analysis deciphers emotional reactions, crucial in culturally nuanced markets like India. Additionally, contextual intelligence, such as adapting ads to viewing environments (e.g., lighting conditions), further enhances effectiveness, ensuring a more tailored and impactful viewer experience.

As these technologies continue to evolve, they will provide more precise insights into how attention is captured, enabling brands to refine their strategies and achieve greater success in CTV advertising.

Indian consumer: A cultural shift

In India, where family-oriented content and regional diversity dominate the viewing landscape, attention metrics need to account for cultural nuances. The viewing habits of Indian consumers are unique; ads that work in one region might not resonate in another, making localized targeting essential.

In India, television is often a communal, family-centric experience, making ads that incorporate cultural storytelling and family dynamics more engaging. Additionally, platforms like JOJO, Chaupal, Ullu, Planet Marathi and Sun NXT cater to regional language preferences, highlighting the importance of tailoring ads to local interests for deeper emotional resonance with diverse audiences. India’s diverse population and evolving media consumption habits make it a complex market for advertisers. It simultaneously presents an exciting opportunity to craft personalized, culturally relevant content that can build strong, lasting connections with viewers.

The road ahead: Actionable insights for advertisers

As CTV advertising in India continues to expand, brands will embrace attention metrics to stay competitive. We will witness pilot campaigns focused on high-value content, leveraging attention metrics to gather insights and scale gradually. Further, these insights will be leveraged to drive data-informed creativity, refining ad tone, messaging, and format to better resonate with viewers. This will help the brands to stay ahead by investing in emerging technologies like eye-tracking and sentiment analysis for a deeper understanding of viewer behaviour and engagement. As India’s digital ecosystem matures, brands that prioritize attention over traditional metrics will not only drive better engagement but will also build a more lasting connection with their audience.

As the digital advertising space in India continues to evolve, the importance of attention metrics cannot be overstated. CTV, offer advertisers a unique opportunity to move beyond passive metrics. By focusing on attention, brands can ensure that ads are not only seen but also recalled. As the Indian market embraces these changes, advertisers must evolve with it, using data-driven insights and emerging technologies to create more personalised, relevant, and emotionally resonant experiences. The future of CTV advertising lies not just in reaching audiences, but in capturing their attention—and holding it.

This article is penned by Russhabh Thakkar, Founder and CEO, Frodoh.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.