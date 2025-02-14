Authenticity over obligation: A smarter approach to Valentine’s day ads

Valentine’s Day is one of the most emotionally charged seasons for brands. From grand romantic gestures to heartfelt expressions of love, the day provides a unique opportunity for businesses to connect with their audiences on a deeper level. However, the fine line between genuine engagement and emotional manipulation is becoming increasingly evident. Consumers today are more discerning, and guilt-driven marketing tactics—ones that make people feel they are not doing enough, not caring enough, or not being enough—are wearing thin.

A survey by Edelman found that 81% of consumers say they need to trust a brand to buy from it. This trust is built on authenticity and positive engagement rather than guilt or fear. Additionally, research by Nielsen shows that 92% of consumers trust recommendations from individuals—even strangers—over brand messaging, making it crucial for brands to create campaigns that feel personal and relatable rather than pressure-driven.

Fear-based marketing has been a long-standing strategy for brands aiming to trigger immediate consumer action. However, today’s audience—particularly Millennials and Gen Z—respond better to messaging that fosters positivity and empowerment. Pandora’s “Little Acts of Love” campaign is a perfect example. Rather than focusing on obstacles, it celebrated perseverance and unity, delivering an uplifting message that resonated deeply.

Some of the most memorable Valentine’s Day campaigns have taken an unconventional approach. For example, McDonald’s “Lovin’ Beats Hatin’” campaign encouraged acts of kindness rather than just romantic gestures, making love feel more inclusive. Another great example is Cadbury’s “How Far Would You Go for Love” campaign, which gamified Valentine’s Day by engaging customers in challenges that showcased different expressions of love. These campaigns succeeded because they celebrated love in a fun and relatable way, without pressuring consumers to buy expensive gifts.

While some brands still resort to making consumers feel as if they must “prove” their love through extravagant gifts, others have moved toward a more inclusive and encouraging approach. Skincare companies, fitness brands, and even wellness industries have historically relied on fear and insecurity. But campaigns like Hallmark’s “Put Your Heart to Paper” campaign have redefined how brands engage with audiences—by celebrating diversity and authenticity rather than pointing out perceived flaws.

Consumers today are also more conscious of their purchases, seeking brands that align with their personal values. A 2023 McKinsey report revealed that 63% of consumers prefer to buy from brands that reflect their personal beliefs. Instead of guilt-tripping them into action, companies that take an organic approach to value-based storytelling often foster deeper connections. Lush’s “Better Than Flowers” campaign is a prime example of this. Rather than shaming consumers into sustainability, the brand encouraged mindful shopping, sparking a meaningful conversation about responsible consumption.

A key takeaway for marketers is that the best Valentine’s Day campaigns celebrate love in all its forms—whether romantic, platonic, or self-love—rather than demanding grand romantic gestures. Some initiatives push urgency—whether about securing last-minute gifts, expensive jewellery, or extravagant dining experiences—but overwhelming audiences with doomsday narratives of “failing at love” can lead to disengagement. A more effective approach is to highlight small, meaningful gestures. Weight Watchers (now WW), for instance, shifted from a focus on rapid weight loss to a more holistic wellness message, making consumers feel supported rather than judged.

Humour and relatability also play a significant role in creating guilt-free Valentine’s marketing. A study by Sprout Social found that 71% of consumers are more likely to engage with brands that use humour in their messaging. Brands like Zomato and Swiggy have mastered this on social media, using witty posts and memes that invite engagement rather than pressure. Instead of making consumers feel guilty about their Valentine’s Day plans (or lack thereof), they entertain them, which ultimately strengthens brand loyalty in a natural and enjoyable way.

This philosophy of engagement without pressure is something we deeply believe in at Makani Creatives. Our campaign for Metro Shoes’ “Wear What You Are” celebrated individuality and personal expression, encouraging people to embrace their own style rather than conforming to industry-driven fashion norms. Similarly, our work for American Tourister focused on resilience and adventure, inspiring travellers to explore the world with confidence rather than fuelling anxiety about being unprepared. These campaigns weren’t about pushing products—they were about making consumers feel seen and understood.

“As marketers, we have the responsibility to inspire rather than impose,” I believe. “At Makani Creatives, our approach is to create campaigns that uplift rather than burden. Valentine’s Day should be about love in its truest form—whether romantic, self-love, or appreciation for friends and family. People connect with authenticity, and that’s what we aim to deliver—stories that resonate, not messages that manipulate.”

Beyond individual campaigns, brands that succeed in today’s world are those that create community-driven initiatives that foster a sense of belonging. Deliveroo’s “Third Wheel Kevin” campaign achieved this by celebrating the human connections made through travel, shifting the focus away from transactions and toward meaningful experiences. When brands genuinely invest in their audience’s emotions rather than exploiting them, they cultivate loyalty that lasts.

The key to emotional marketing is authenticity. Brands that genuinely care about their audience don’t need to rely on guilt-tripping. When consumers feel uplifted rather than pressured, they are more likely to engage, trust, and advocate for the brand. Winning their hearts is not about making them feel inadequate—it’s about making them feel empowered. And that, in itself, is the most powerful Valentine’s Day marketing strategy of all.

This article is penned by Yashtika Vaswani, Head of Digital Marketing, Makani Creatives.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.