Achieving festive success with experiential marketing in a digital world

In today’s connected age, consumers are overwhelmed with constant streams of marketing messages. With attention spans shrinking and digital fatigue setting in, traditional marketing strategies—though still relevant—are no longer enough to captivate audiences. This is where experiential marketing shines, especially during the festive season, where brands have the opportunity to build emotional connections and stand out amid heightened competition.

Defining experiential marketing

Experiential marketing focuses on engaging consumers through immersive and interactive experiences, allowing them to actively participate with a brand rather than passively consume its message. During festive seasons like Diwali, Eid, and Christmas, brands can leverage this strategy by creating pop-up events, virtual experiences, or even hybrid (phygital) campaigns that combine both physical and digital elements.

For example, a brand may host an in-store Diwali event where attendees can interact with digital displays or use a virtual app to participate in activities. Or the Swiggy balloon ad in the newspaper could qualify as an experiential campaign as it had an element of interaction in it. These experiences not only captivate attention but also foster emotional engagement, leading to lasting consumer relationships.

Why experiential marketing stands out in the digital age?

1. Overcoming digital saturation

With consumers exposed to thousands of ads daily, cutting through the noise is a challenge. According to a 2021 Event Marketing Report, 91% of consumers felt more positive toward a brand after participating in an event. Experiential marketing helps brands break through this digital clutter by creating memorable moments that stand out, especially during festive seasons when consumer activity peaks.

2. Emotional connection during festivals

Festivals are emotional, culturally significant events, and brands that align with these emotions can create lasting impressions. For instance, the WestJet Christmas miracle real time giving campaign that was done years back is still fresh in the minds. Or the Lifebuoy kumbh mela campaign.

By blending traditional celebrations with cutting-edge technology, brands can appeal to both the heart and mind, forming deeper connections with their audiences.

3. Amplification through social sharing

In the digital age, experiential marketing doesn’t just end with those physically present at an event. Social media allows consumers to share their experiences with wider audiences, amplifying the brand’s reach. According to EventTrack, 98% of consumers create social content during events, with 100% of them sharing it online.

For instance, an interactive CGI Diwali installation or an Eid-themed photo booth with AR effects can be shared by participants on social media platforms, generating organic buzz and broadening the brand’s exposure without additional marketing spend.

The rise of phygital experiences

One of the most significant trends in experiential marketing is the fusion of physical and digital experiences, known as phygital marketing. Brands like Nike and Ikea have successfully blended in-store shopping with AR-driven virtual experiences, allowing consumers to engage with products both physically and digitally. During the festive season, phygital experiences—like scanning QR codes in stores for digital rewards—enhance consumer engagement and provide convenience and personalization.

Technology has enabled brands and agencies alike to create content and experiences that weren’t possible before. CGI (computer-generated imagery) has evolved significantly, allowing brands to create hyper-realistic, immersive experiences. These videos are often shared across digital platforms and during in-person events.

For example, during Diwali 2022, several top brands in India launched CGI-based campaigns that featured virtual firework displays, interactive product showcases, and personalized greetings. This type of innovation captures the attention of consumers and increases the likelihood of social sharing. In-fact our CGI video for Louis Philippe gamescape collection got over 8 million views on Instagram. The recent ad on Bandra-Worli sealink for Coldplay got insane traction online too.

Last year an apparel brand created an AR experience for Diwali where users could see how they’d look in traditional outfits without visiting a store. This experience not only generated engagement but also increased sales by streamlining the path to purchase.

The festive season opportunity

As consumer attention becomes increasingly fragmented, experiential marketing offers a unique way to cut through digital noise and create lasting emotional connections. During the festive season, when consumer spending is high, brands can leverage CGI, AR, and phygital experiences to craft memorable moments that leave a lasting impact.

In the ever-evolving digital landscape, experiential marketing will remain crucial for brands looking to stand out and connect meaningfully with their audiences.

