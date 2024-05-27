In the ever-evolving landscape of sports entertainment, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has once again proven its unmatched prowess by setting unprecedented records in digital viewership. As the managing partner at TCM Platform, I am thrilled to share insights on this groundbreaking achievement and its implications for the future of sports broadcasting.

The 2024 IPL season has captivated traditional audiences and surged ahead in digital viewership, smashing previous records by a significant margin. This remarkable feat underscores the shifting dynamics in consumer behaviour and the growing preference for digital platforms over conventional television. However, when it comes to digital and the number of eyeballs it garners, cricket isn't just about the game anymore. With 32 cameras covering every angle of the game, audiences have eyes and ears everywhere, implying that the storytelling behind the game has evolved from sight to insight. Digital platforms have evolved into mediums that help us tell behind-the-scenes stories.

Now, Fans can access everything about the game, including their favourite players, teams, and memes. There's a camera following them constantly, from the locker room chats and the off-day golf outings to the swimming sessions and the conversations over chai in the morning. It gives us a constant stream of 24/7 content, allowing fans to feel closer to their cricketing idols than ever before, thereby deepening their connection and love for the sport. The way people consume cricket has drastically changed over the past ten years. The shift from the game being a communal experience where people would huddle around a single TV, share a meal, and cheer for their favourite teams has become far more personal. Through OTT and live streaming platforms, people can now access the game from their phones, further boosting the viewership numbers.

While the traditional communal spirit of watching matches together remains, the new digital paradigm has added a layer of individual interaction. Fans can now express their opinions, celebrate victories, and discuss strategies on social media platforms, creating a virtual community that complements the physical one. Moreover, digital platforms use advanced algorithms to tailor content to individual preferences. Fans receive personalised highlights, player statistics, and match summaries catering to their interests. The surge in IPL's digital viewership marks a significant shift in the sports broadcasting paradigm. To capture the growing online audience, broadcasters and advertisers must rethink their strategies and focus more on digital platforms. This shift will likely lead to more innovative content delivery methods, including augmented reality (AR) experiences and virtual reality (VR) broadcasts, which can offer immersive experiences to fans.

It has also been a boon for brands actively participating in the fanfare. Big names are no longer passive partners whose logos are plastered on the field of play but have become active ingredients in the global coverage of the sport. Digital platforms have enabled brands to engage with audiences through in-game contests, interactive advertisements, and tech innovations, all of which stem from the desire to improve the game viewing experience while rewarding audiences in the process. These platforms not only offer digital viewers the best seats in the house, but they also ensure that brands can connect with audiences in meaningful ways that don't simply have to have their logo slapped onto a VIP box

With ongoing hardware innovations, immersive home stadium views will soon be a reality. Fans will be able to experience the match as if they were in the stadium, all from the comfort of their homes. Additionally, fans will have the ability to vote for batting orders and bowling options and even design team jerseys. These immersive experiences represent the next foray into digital engagement. With just a touch of the screen, brands can sell and customize their shirts, and franchise partners can offer special promotions. All these interactions are measurable in real time, providing invaluable data and insights.

One’s focus should lie in telling authentic new stories, ranging from global player achievements across the ACC and ILT20 to more 360 models that delve deep into telling the holistic story behind the sport itself. The 360 model goes a step further by putting the game everywhere, ensuring that cricket content is on your phone, radio, billboards, metro lines, and even in space! We aim to create narratives about cities, their culture, mascots, music, and even more to increase viewership for the tournaments themselves.

Moreover, the success of IPL's digital strategy provides a blueprint for other sports leagues globally. By prioritising digital engagement and harnessing the power of technology, sports organisations can tap into new revenue streams and expand their global fan base.

In conclusion, we can only talk about what is obvious: digital platforms are the future of how we consume sports as a whole, not just the IPL. As the game and its consumption evolve, brands and agencies will explore new ways to leverage platforms and technology to enhance the game's interactive experience. After all, as a sports fan, the most important thing for everyone involved in the industry should be to encourage more and more people to interact with the games that we know and love.

This article is penned by Vidur Naik, Managing Partner, TCM Platform.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.