OOH trends set to redefine 2024

In today’s fast-paced marketing communication landscape, keeping up with the latest trends and innovations is essential. Looking back at the significant progress made in 2023, it’s evident that Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising is anticipated to continue its impressive growth. In 2024, billboards are transforming from static images to interactive platforms that redefine consumer engagement. Interactive billboards and QR code integration encourage direct consumer engagement, improving their overall experience. Real-time ad optimization and precise targeting, powered by data analytics, promise a new era of advertising efficiency. Let’s take a closer look at the top OOH trends expected to dominate the industry.

Artificial Intelligence: Pioneering OOH planning

The advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has unleashed a wave of innovation across various industries, and the OOH landscape is no exception. In 2023, AI played a crucial role in enhancing personalization and localization. Notable brands leveraged AI to generate images and captions, paving the way for a more tailored advertising experience. As we enter 2024, integrating AI into the planning stage will revolutionize OOH campaigns. AI’s prowess in analyzing vast datasets will expedite analytics, ensuring advertisers reach their target audience with pinpoint accuracy.

SHARP 2.0 (Strategic Hyperlocal AI-powered Reach Planner) reemerges as India’s first-of-its-kind measuring tool, crafted in-house by our team. It redefines outdoor campaigns, allowing brands to target audiences precisely, aiming for maximum reach or staying within budget. SHARP is more than a tool; it’s a game-changer, fusing technology and strategy to create a new era for outdoor campaigns in the Indian market. Every billboard is a canvas for innovation, and SHARP is the brushstroke that transforms campaigns into masterpieces. Many brands showcased real-time updates to the billboards. This trend is set to continue in 2024, allowing even traditional segments like real estate to target their audiences precisely.

Programmatic advertising takes center stage

Step into the future of OOH advertising as traditional analogue screens evolve into dynamic digital formats. Recent global insights reveal a surge in programmatic OOH, with a projected 40% increase in pDOOH campaigns and a 31% rise in ad spending over the next 18 months. Spearheaded by China and European markets, this transformation is swiftly becoming mainstream in India. OOH media owners are unlocking digital inventory, installing new screens, and transforming analogue displays. The outlook for programmatic Digital Out-of-Home in 2024 is exceptionally promising, with more advertisers and substantial budgets expected to seize its dynamic opportunities. Get ready for a year of innovation and impact in the OOH landscape!

Emphasize the importance of shareability

Campaigns that are easily shareable attract attention and organically spread through word of mouth. Opting for shareable campaigns becomes particularly advantageous when integrating them into cross-channel advertising, complementing digital marketing strategies like social media. In 2023, OOH advertising experienced a captivating blend of memes seamlessly integrated with billboards. Engagingly witty and humorous messages are taking the spotlight, effectively capturing attention and creating a distinctive advertising landscape.

OOH AdTech goes global

Breaking free from traditional geographical confines, 2024 is poised to witness OOH brand campaigns reaching a global audience. The onboarding of international inventories to Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs) and increased SSP/ DSP (Demand-Side Platform) integrations make OOH advertisements more accessible globally.

In 2024, anticipate witnessing some of the most captivating campaigns, thanks to the utilization of Generative Artificial Intelligence, Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR), and anamorphic techniques.

Tanishq’s revolutionary 3D interactive anamorphic installation, the first of its kind in India, in Mumbai, and subsequently followed by an experiential zone in Bengaluru, exemplifies the immense potential of this emerging trend to enhance brand value significantly. In 2023, industry leaders such as Marriott Bonvoy and Tata Tea pioneered as industry firsts, and I am confident that 2024 will unveil numerous unexplored segments. As demonstrated for Absolut Glassware, the integration of AI algorithms and Gesture Technology serves as a testament to pushing the boundaries of interactive experiences.

Integration of OOH into holistic brand planning

Gone are the days when OOH operated as an independent entity within marketing agencies. Integrating OOH into holistic brand planning shapes a more cohesive and integrated approach. Marketing agencies are recalibrating their functions, merging OOH teams into cross-channel planning for a consolidated strategy. This shift underscores the importance of innovation and resilience for staying relevant in the long run.

Sustainability takes center stage

As the global discourse on climate change gains momentum, the OOH industry is wholeheartedly adopting sustainability practices. In the past year, numerous international agencies and inventory owners unveiled initiatives to curtail carbon emissions. In 2024, sustainability is poised to take center stage, prominently featured in Requests for Proposals (RFPs). Zee effectively harnessed the potential of our solar-powered BQS panels in Mumbai. Undoubtedly, sustainability stands as the crucial path forward for both brands and agencies alike.

Looking Ahead: CTV and OOH pairing, new measurement avenues

As we move into 2024, we anticipate emerging new trends, including the synergy between Connected TV (CTV) and OOH advertising. Retail players’ focus on in-store media offerings will open up opportunities for innovative campaign planning, execution, and measurement across online and offline platforms.

In a nutshell, get ready for a game-changing year in OOH advertising – 2024 is set to be extraordinary! The fusion of AI, smart targeting, global outreach, and sustainability is reshaping the scene. At Laqshya Media Group, we’re riding this wave with innovation and a green touch, propelling us to new heights in the dynamic marketing world.

Picture this: billboards in 2024 won’t just be ads; they’ll be interactive marvels, drawing you into augmented reality. And guess what? With eco-friendly billboards powered by solar energy, sustainability is taking the spotlight, making outdoor advertising greener than ever.

But that’s not all – brace yourself for visually stunning campaigns using cutting-edge CGI clubbed with monumental marketing, bringing imagination to life. And as elections heat up, political billboards will be powerful storytellers, shaping the narrative on these towering canvases.

Join us as we unravel the trends defining the future of outdoor advertising in 2024 – it’s not just a revolution; it’s the Billboard Revolution of 2024. Get ready for a whole new outdoor experience!

This article is penned by Amarjeet Singh Hudda, COO at Laqshya Media Limited.