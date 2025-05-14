Case Study: How Bingo! Tedhe Medhe used Bihu to roll out a festival-themed street campaign in Assam

To coincide with Bihu celebrations in Assam, ITC’s Bingo! Tedhe Medhe launched ‘Jomonir Adda,’ an experiential campaign aimed at deepening its cultural resonance in the region. Held at Latasil Park in Guwahati, the activation featured a content creation zone, folk performances, and a BYOB (Build Your Own Bingo!) chaat stall, all designed to reflect Assam’s festive traditions. Visitors engaged with local props, dance, music, and games, while the campaign extended its digital footprint through influencer collaborations and user-generated reels. With over 24,500 on-ground engagements and 6 million digital impressions, the campaign sought to reinforce the brand’s ‘son of the soil’ positioning. Coverage spanned regional and national platforms, marking it as a culturally embedded effort to connect with Assamese consumers through festival-led storytelling and localisation.

Category Introduction

The Indian snacking industry is witnessing rapid growth, driven by evolving consumer palates, regional flavour preferences, and experiential brand engagements. Valued at over INR 56000 crore. Leveraging large-scale cultural & festive events has proven to be a strategic move for brands aiming to create meaningful consumer connections.

Brand Introduction

Bingo! Tedhe Medhe, a snack brand from ITC, has steadily built a presence in the Indian snacking market with a focus on bold flavours and regional influences. Its approach often draws on local cultural elements, aligning with what it describes as a ‘son of the soil’ positioning to engage with consumers across different parts of the country.

Summary of the campaign

Celebrating the spirit of Bihu, one of Assam’s most significant festivals, Bingo! Tedhe Medhe launched the ‘Jomonir Adda’ campaign to immerse itself in the cultural fabric of the region. The term ‘Jomonir Adda’ translates to a fun zone, symbolising a space where people can express themselves freely and celebrate the vibrancy of Bihu.

Situated at Latasil Park, Guwahati, the experiential zone blended Assam’s rich heritage with the quirky persona of the brand. By combining traditional elements with innovative activations, the campaign aimed to deepen the brand’s local connection positioning itself as a go-to snack choice in the region while celebrating the festive atmosphere.

Objective

The primary objective of the campaign was to meaningfully and authentically integrate the brand into the consumer world by imbibing their culture codes. Further,

Strengthen the brand’s local connect and reinforce its ‘Son of the Soil’ positioning.

Create an immersive brand experience through on-ground activations and digital amplification, reinforcing the brand’s leadership position in the Western Sticks market.

Generate awareness for the newly launched spicy variant, "Xtraa Teekha."

Creative brief

Amplify the brand’s personality by creating an immersive experience that encourages consumers to celebrate the joy of Bihu, whether by creating vibrant reels with traditional Assamese props or savoring Bingo! Tedhe Medhe chaats infused with the authentic flavors of Assam.

Strengthening brand’s regional connection with Assam through a rich and authentic execution. Ensure that all elements, from the content creation zone to the curated chaats, reflect the essence of Assam’s festive spirit and traditional flavours.

Deliver a captivating consumer experience that positions Bingo! Tedhe Medhe as an integral part of Bihu celebrations, making the brand’s presence unforgettable and highly engaging for consumers.

Creative Idea

The campaign was designed to capture the vibrant spirit of Bihu, bringing together the festive energy of Assam through immersive experiences, from the sizzling aroma of tangy chaat to the rhythmic beats of traditional Bihu songs.

Bingo! Tedhe Medhe brought a lively, fun-loving essence to the heart of Assam, making the brand a natural fit for Bihu celebrations, whether in bustling streets or intimate community gatherings.

The "Jomonir Adda" zone became the centrepiece of the campaign, offering a dynamic and culturally rich experience. Here, visitors could step into a world of Assamese music, dance, and pop culture. Whether they were grooving to Bihu beats, posing with iconic Assamese props, or creating quirky reels, the zone transformed every moment into shareable memories.

To capture the essence of Assam, the brand provided an array of local props, including Assamese gamusa, traditional dhol, jaapi (traditional bamboo hat), bamboo flutes, and colorful Assamese motifs, allowing consumers to fully immerse themselves in the state’s cultural charm.

The BYOB (Build Your Own Bingo!) Chaat Stall was a sensory delight, where consumers could customize their chaats using Bingo! Tedhe Medhe snacks, topped with unique Assamese flavors like bamboo shoot chutney, local herbs, and masalas. This not only elevated the brand’s presence but also celebrated the region’s authentic taste.

Participants recorded high-energy reels, dancing to Bihu songs, performing skits with iconic Assamese props, or showcasing their festive outfits. These reels were shared on social media, tagged with Bingo! Tedhe Medhe, generating substantial organic engagement.

To maintain excitement, the best reels received special shoutouts and exciting rewards, ensuring continuous consumer participation and buzz around the activation.

By blending festive entertainment with cultural pride, the campaign not only celebrated Assam’s unique flavour and energy but also solidified Bingo! Tedhe Medhe's position as the perfect snack for every joyous, spontaneous moment of Bihu.

Challenges

Standing out amid numerous Bihu events and brand activations across Assam.

Balancing the brand’s quirky, fun persona with the cultural depth of Bihu without appearing superficial

Creating an experience that not only attracts but also retains consumer interest, encouraging them to participate and share their experiences

Managing on-ground activations across different locations, ensuring a seamless experience at the Jomonir Adda zone

Execution

A multi-pronged approach was devised, leveraging a multi-platform strategy to maximise reach, resonance, and engagement.

On-Ground Activation:

Jomonir Adda: The entire activation zone was branded as 'Bingo! Tedhe Medhe Jomonir Adda,' adorned with traditional Assamese decor, including bamboo and cane elements, floral garlands, and colourful Bihu motifs, creating an authentic and festive ambiance. The zone was designed to immerse visitors in the festive essence of Assam, offering them a space to celebrate and create memories.

Interactive Content Zone (Reel Creation Experience): Visitors were encouraged to record engaging reels with a traditional Bihu backdrop, featuring Assamese songs, folk dances, and iconic regional dialogues. The zone offered vibrant props like traditional gamusas, dhols, jaapis (traditional Assamese hats), and bamboo flutes, enhancing the authenticity of the experience. Participants shared their reels on social media, tagging Bingo! Tedhe Medhe, generating organic brand engagement.

BYOB (Bring Your Own Bingo!) Chaat Zone : An innovative fusion food experience where visitors could purchase a pack of Bingo! Tedhe Medhe and transform it into a customized Assamese-style chaat. The menu featured locally inspired flavours, such as Crunchy Tadka Mix, Bihu Creamy Tokri, and Jolokia Jhatka Chaat.

Bihu Dance and Music Performances: The zone featured live Bihu dance performances, along with folk music that celebrated Assam’s cultural richness. Traditional artists engaged with the audience, inviting them to join the celebrations.

Assamese Folk Games and Activities: Engaging cultural games like tekeli bhonga (pot-breaking) and dhuliya nach (traditional dance competition) kept the audience entertained, creating a festive atmosphere.

Crowd Engagement & Giveaways: Visitors participated in hourly challenges, such as the best Bihu dance reel or the most creative chaat creation. Winners were awarded exclusive Bingo! Tedhe Medhe hampers, driving excitement and engagement throughout the activation.

Product Sampling and Gifts: To ensure maximum reach, free product samples of Bingo! Tedhe Medhe were distributed at the venue.

Digital Amplification:

Strategic Digital Amplification: The campaign’s digital strategy was designed to bring the festive energy of Bihu to consumers beyond the on-ground activation. Content from the Jomonir Adda experience was amplified across social media platforms using precise targeting, ensuring that even those who couldn’t visit the zone could experience the joy of Bihu with Bingo! Tedhe Medhe.

Reel Challenge: Attendees were encouraged to create engaging reels, dancing to Bihu beats, reciting popular Assamese dialogues, or showcasing their traditional Bihu outfits. This user-generated content not only reflected the cultural vibrancy of Assam but also strengthened the brand’s regional connect and amplified its social media presence.

Influencer Collaborations: Prominent Assamese influencers were roped in to create buzz around Jomonir Adda, sharing their experiences at the zone and encouraging their followers to join the fun. Their engaging content, including live sessions and reels, drove footfall to the experience zone and expanded the campaign’s digital reach.

Social Media Engagement: The campaign capitalised on trending Assamese music, traditional Bihu dance, and culturally resonant storytelling. The brand’s social media channels were flooded with colorful, energetic content celebrating the festive spirit, generating significant engagement and organic traction.

Interactive Contests and Giveaways: Followers were invited to participate in online contests, sharing their Bihu moments or recreating the 'Jomonir Adda' experience at home. Lucky participants won exclusive Bingo! Tedhe Medhe hampers, further fueling excitement and engagement.

Regional Language Content: To enhance cultural relevance, all digital content, including videos, reels, and static posts, was created in Assamese and Hindi, ensuring a deeper connection with the local audience.

PR Amplification

Strategically selected key cities in Assam, Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat, known for their cultural prominence and strong media presence. Leveraged local media networks, including print, digital, and electronic platforms, to ensure widespread coverage.

Distributed a regionally customized press note that captured the essence of ‘Jomonir Adda,’ a vibrant experience zone bringing Assam’s culture, music, and flavours to life. The narrative celebrated the local ethos, ensuring a strong regional connection.

Organised an exclusive media walkthrough at the ‘Jomonir Adda’ activation zone, offering journalists firsthand interaction with the BYOB Chaat Stall and Content Creation Zone. The experience was designed to showcase how the brand embraced Assam’s cultural elements.

Developed a dynamic campaign video capturing consumer interactions, cultural performances, and influencer engagements. The video was disseminated across regional media platforms for extended digital coverage.

Results

Quantitative

We have engaged with over 24,500 consumers at the Jomonir Adda

6 million unique people reached across social media platforms

1840 user-generated reels featuring #jomoniradda

As a regionally focused campaign, it garnered coverage across national and regional platforms, including key publications like Financial Express, Dainik Purvaday, Dainandin Barta, Assam Post, and Impact magazine. The campaign achieved a reach of 21 million and generated a PR value of ₹1.8 crores.

Additionally, the campaign sparked significant social media chatter, gaining organic traction and being prominently featured by pages on their social media platforms like Assam Talks Digital, News 24, Pratidin Times and more, further amplifying brand visibility and engagement.

Qualitative

Successfully strengthened the brand’s ‘Son of the Soil’ positioning by celebrating Assam’s rich traditions and flavors through an authentic Bihu experience.

Stronger brand affinity through cultural integration

Generated a wave of positive sentiment through interactive, shareable experiences, with high consumer recall driven by the vibrant experiential zones.

Strengthened perception of Bingo! Tedhe Medhe as a culturally connected and regionally relevant brand

Solidified its leadership in the regional snacking segment through immersive on-ground activations, coupled with impactful digital amplification.

Suresh Chand, VP, Head of Marketing Snacks, Noodles and Pasta, ITC Foods said, “Bihu is a festival that brings the vibrant spirit of Assam to life, a celebration of joy, music, and flavours. With ‘Jomonir Adda,’ we didn’t just set up an activation; we brought Assam’s spirit alive—its music, its flavors, its unmistakable energy. It was our way of honoring the state’s vibrant culture while letting people enjoy the unmistakable zing of Bingo! Tedhe Medhe in a way that felt true to them.”