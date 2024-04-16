Case Study: How Britannia's UGC campaign made 90K contestants pronounce 'croissant' correctly

To promote its product 'Britannia Treat Croissant', the brand partnered with the creative agency Youngun and launched an internship opportunity titled 'Croissant Pronunciation Expert,' offering a stipend of Rs 3 Lakh for a single day. Through a social media campaign, the brand reached over 10 million users. Here's a detailed case study outlining their strategy and execution.

Category Introduction

People have always been confused about the pronunciation of ‘Croissant’ and at the same time thought of it as an expensive food item which can only be bought in bakeries. But Youngun in collaboration with Britannia wanted to change the narrative completely.

To promote Britannia’s food product ‘Britannia Treat Croissant’, they created an Internship opportunity where only one intern would be selected to end the discussion once and for all on how to pronounce the word ‘Croissant’.

The Internship contest as well as the concluding winner video would garner awareness about Britannia’s product and promote it among its consumers.

Brand Introduction

Youngun is a creative agency that specialises in meme marketing. By adopting a strategy that aligns with internet culture, Youngun seeks to make advertising more relatable and enjoyable for the target audience, effectively breaking away from traditional ad formats.

Youngun's marketing objective from social media is to revolutionize the advertising industry by prioritizing the user experience, employing humour and relatability, and crafting campaigns that resonate with the dynamic landscape of internet culture. Through their unique approach of 'make memes, not ads,' Youngun aims to make advertising not only tolerable but genuinely enjoyable for the audience, resulting in increased engagement and brand awareness.

Summary

To promote Britannia’s product ‘Britannia Treat Croissant’, they approached Youngun to creatively promote their product while generating awareness about their product and also starting a conversation on social media channels surrounding ‘Croissant’, ultimately linking their product to the popular food item.

As part of the campaign, the agency created an Internship Opportunity, namely, ‘Crossiant Pronunciation Expert’, for one lucky intern who would get the chance to visit Britannia’s office and correct everyone who pronounces ‘Croissant’ wrongly

Objective

Whenever people would hear about croissants they would always think of it as an expensive food item which was only sold in bakeries. They did not think of croissants as a product which they could easily buy from any store.

Although Britannia launched ‘Britannia Treat Croissant’, most of the consumers were unaware of the product.

The primary objective of the agency was to create awareness about this product among consumers.

Brief

Britannia’s brief to Youngun was to create awareness about their product, ‘Britannia Treat Croissant’ among the consumers and build a buzz surrounding it.

Creative Idea

The creative idea behind Britannia’s ‘Croissant Pronunciation Expert' Internship was to create awareness about Britannia’s product ‘Britannia Treat Croissant’ and to promote it in a way that creates an engagement between the consumer and the brand.

The main idea was to start a conversation surrounding the topic of croissants and to link Britannia’s name with it. So that when the consumer thinks of croissants, they don't think of it as an expensive food item but rather something affordable for an average person.

Challenges

Youngun's creative team navigated the challenges of real-time decision-making and negotiations to ideate the campaign.

Execution

The execution of the campaign was done by the agency in such a way that it started a conversation regarding ‘Croissant’ on social media platforms. They aimed to create awareness about Britannia’s product ‘Britannia Treat Croissant’.

While figuring out how to approach their aim, they found out that the pronunciation of croissants posed a challenge for many people. They wanted that one person who actually knows how to exactly pronounce it. So they leveraged that thought and came up with the idea of creating an internship opportunity for Britannia named ‘Croissant Pronunciation Expert’. The selected intern would go to Britannia's office and correct everyone who pronounces it in the wrong way.

While deciding on the stipend for the internship, they decided to reverse the sentiment that interns are always underpaid and fixed the stipend at Rs 3 Lakh for one day.

To also make the whole thing seem more funny and relatable to the audience, the skill requirements of the intern which were given as a requirement for the internship were to subtly mock those people who always keep on correcting people’s grammar.

The skill requirements were, ‘Gets excited when people use they’re, there, and their correctly’, ‘Gets super angry when people typ lyk dis’ and lastly, ‘Can comfortably watch English shows without subtitles’.

Youngun also collaborated with Internshala for a banner ad to reach the maximum number of interested applicants as Internshala is a popular platform which provides internship and job opportunities. They also shared a post through Britannia’s social media account to let people know about the opportunity

To accept applicants, a WhatsApp bot was created which would interact with the applicants and they would be required to answer certain questions and based on their answers, their application request would be accepted. This was the first step of the campaign.

For the second step, which would ultimately decide who gets the internship, the participants who would be selected in the first round would be tasked to post a reel/post on Instagram on “Why they deserve the internship?” with the hashtag ‘#BritanniaTreatCroissantInternship’. The post which would gain the most likes and comments would be announced as the winner.

This step would be the final step which would create more buzz around the internship and increase awareness about the product and the winner would get the internship opportunity.

The brand also collaborated with content creators to further spread the word about the internship.

Results

The campaign generated a significant increase in brand engagement metrics, including a 90K contest participation over WhatsApp.

1 Crore worth of Earned Media and Organic PR Coverage

10 Million+ reach on social media

25K increase in followers

Close to 50K Instagram comments

Aman Hussain, Creative Head at Youngun said, “In India, the perception of croissants tends to be as a luxurious snack, and with this campaign, we wanted to shift the conversation around the snack to be more inclusive and consumed by the general audience, not just the elite class.”

