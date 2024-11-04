Case Study: How Myntra FWD engaged Gen z shoppers through an influencer-led campaign

Myntra, with its new Gen Z-focused brand “FWD,” set out to build a strong presence on Instagram, ensuring their fast-fashion segment gained widespread attention. Their approach involved collaborating with a wide array of influencers, from nano creators to top-tier names, to make a significant impact across all segments of the influencer community.

Here's a case study on it.

Brand Introduction

Myntra FWD is a launch aimed squarely at Gen Z consumers. FWD offers trendy, in-vogue fashion pieces that resonate with the 18-25 age group. The brand promises faster collection refreshes and daily deal drops, ensuring its products are always on point with the latest social media fashion trends.



Objective

The primary objective of the campaign was to position Myntra FWD as being the trendiest place for a Gen Z shopper.

To build fwd as the most trending place for all things fashion.

Educate and build awareness about the Myntra Fwd Innovation and drive more trials.

Identify and nurture influencers and creators who can become fwd members.

Execution

The campaign reached out to over 20,000 influencers and selecting the top 15,000 for participation. Influencers were given the flexibility to post either a reel or a static post, ensuring varied content across platforms. Each influencer was assigned a dedicated brand point of contact (POC) to streamline communication and ensure smooth execution. The influencers were segmented into six categories to ensure comprehensive coverage across all tiers:

Nano

Micro

Mid Tier 1

Mid Tier 2

Macro

CAT A

Each influencer’s content focused on one of the key style themes, adding depth and breadth to the campaign.

To keep the campaign fresh and vibrant, Youthbeat developed three major content buckets, each aligned with the latest fashion trends:

FWD Feels: Highlighting the emotions and confidence that come with owning a piece from FWD.

FWD Made Me Buy It: Featuring must-have items from FWD that influencers couldn’t resist.



FRWM With Me ft. FWD: A twist on the popular “Get Ready With Me” trend, where influencers styled FWD pieces to create fresh, trendy looks.



The content was further categorized into fashion themes such as "Baddie Core," emphasizing bold confidence, "Leopard Print," a timeless staple, and "Tokyo Drip," a mix of street style and urban edge. The campaign bombarded Instagram with FWD-focused content, ensuring constant brand visibility.



Results

The campaign achieved over 60 million views on Instagram, generating 45 million organic reach and more than 2 million engagements overall. FWD’s Instagram saw a significant boost in brand consideration, with over 30 organic collaborations as a result. The campaign also drove increased traffic to the brand’s website and app, further enhancing FWD’s visibility. Additionally, the influencer marketing efforts yielded a strong return on investment, solidifying the brand’s position in the market.

"This campaign reflects our ability to handle large-scale, complex projects while maintaining a focus on creativity and innovation. It highlights our capacity to manage campaigns at an immense scale while staying deeply connected with the audience we aim to reach," added Shubham Chawla, Director, Youthbeat.

Raghav Bagai, Co-Founder of SW Network, commented on the scope and success of the campaign, "Managing 15,000 creators on a weekly basis was no small feat, but we saw it as an opportunity to demonstrate our execution prowess. The scale of this campaign was unprecedented, but our team at Youthbeat delivered beyond expectations. Every piece of content was strategically aligned to reflect the ever-evolving Gen Z trends, and our ability to keep everything running smoothly is a testament to the efficiency and creativity of our team."