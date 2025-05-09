Case Study: How Sunrise Spices rekindled Assam’s Bihu spirit through culture & cuisine

Sunrise Spices launched a campaign to celebrate Assam’s Bihu festival by bringing together culture, cuisine, and community. The brand tapped into the cultural significance of Bihu to create a connection with its audience, emphasising the rich traditions and authentic flavours of Assamese cuisine. Through engaging content and local partnerships, Sunrise Spices highlighted how Bihu’s spirit is brought to life through food. The campaign not only showcased traditional dishes but also featured stories and experiences from the Assamese community, creating a deeper connection with the festival. This approach successfully reignited regional pride and strengthened the brand's cultural relevance.

Category Introduction

The Indian spices industry is undergoing dynamic growth, fuelled by rising demand for authentic regional flavours and immersive brand experiences. Valued at over USD 10 billion, with exports crossing USD 4 billion annually, the sector continues to expand with a projected CAGR of 6.5% (2022–2028).

In India, spice consumption is more than a matter of taste, it is a cultural expression. Every state has a distinct flavour profile shaped by traditional dishes, local ingredients, and generational culinary practices. In this context, brands that align with regional sensibilities and celebrate cultural moments such as festivals are better positioned to create deeper relevance, affinity, and emotional connections.

Brand Introduction

Sunrise Spices, a brand from ITC Ltd., is well-established in Eastern India, known for its regional authenticity and diverse range of spice blends. Its portfolio includes staples like Chicken Curry Masala, Pure Haldi, Black Pepper Masala, and local varieties like Duck Curry Masala. The brand tailors its products to cater to the regional tastes and culinary traditions of India. By aligning with culturally significant events like Bihu, Sunrise creates a deeper connection with its audience, preserving food heritage and strengthening its relevance in the communities it serves. Through this approach, the brand resonates with regional pride and tradition.

Summary

Assam, a culturally rich and naturally beautiful state in Northeastern India, is known for its diverse heritage, lush landscapes, and the warm hospitality of its people.The Bihu festival, which occurs three times a year, forms the core of Assamese identity. However, in urban Assam, especially cities like Guwahati, the festival’s rural charm has gradually faded. ITC Sunrise Spices identified this cultural gap and launched ‘Smritir Rongali’ (translated as The Bihu of Memories), a multi-pronged cultural revival campaign. The objective was to bring back the traditional spirit of Bihu through immersive rural-style experiences, tech-led digital tools, and a culinary content series that rekindled Assamese pride.

The campaign had three key legs:

On-ground revival of Bihu with immersive village-style celebrations across Guwahati

Tech-led engagement: Leveraged AI-powered technology to create an immersive Bihu experience, extending the joy of Bihu beyond Assam, allowing users nationwide to engage with the festival in an interactive, culturally rich digital format.

Culinary Storytelling through the launch of ‘Xipa Bisari’ , a series hosted by Chef Atul Lahkar, spotlighting forgotten culinary gems from Assam

Problem Statement/Objective

While Bihu remains a beloved festival, its traditional charm is diminishing in urban Assam. Sunrise sought to bridge the gap between modern festivities and cultural roots by creating memorable, authentic experiences and ensuring that the brand plays a central role in those moments, online and offline.

Objectives

Reinforce Sunrise Spices as a culturally responsible brand deeply connected to Assamese identity.

Restore the traditional charm of Bihu in urban centres.

Create a bridge between old traditions and new-age consumers through digital experiences.

Strengthen brand love by integrating Sunrise into cultural and culinary memories of Assam.

Brief

Create an integrated Rongali Bihu campaign that revives traditional Assamese spirit through a blend of rustic on-ground experiences and modern digital touchpoints. The campaign must:

Bring authenticity to urban Bihu celebrations.

Enable digital participation across geographies.

Position Sunrise Spices as a guardian of culinary heritage.

Creative Idea

‘Smritir Rongali’ (Bihu of Memories) was conceptualised as a celebration of nostalgia and cultural revival. By blending traditional set-ups with modern touchpoints like AI filters and docu-content, the campaign made Bihu feel more personal and accessible to people across geographies and generations.

With its deep-rooted legacy in Assamese kitchens, Sunrise Spices became more than just a product, it transformed into a storyteller of traditions. The brand reintroduced consumers to the lost aroma, sounds, and sentiments of a 'Smritir Rongali' - a Bihu remembered from childhood, from old village tunes to grandmother’s kitchens.

The campaign unfolded in three parts.

Urban Bihu revival – In cities where modern celebrations often blur with global pop culture, Sunrise brought the authenticity back. The brand created immersive Bihu corners, featuring a vibrant tableau of rural Assam, complete with traditional dance, folk music, and visual showcasing age-old customs. These corners allowed city-goers to relive the spirit of Bihu and reconnect with their cultural roots.

AI-powered 'Bihu Selfie' filter – Adding a creative tech twist, Sunrise AI-powered Bihu filter allowed users to transform their selfies into traditional Assamese avatars complete with traditional Assamese attire and festive elements. It’s a heartfelt fusion of culture and technology, designed to help people feel connected to their roots in a modern, engaging way. More than just a digital innovation, this initiative is Sunrise’s way of ensuring that the essence of Bihu can be experienced and shared beyond Assam, no matter where one is. From bustling metros to remote towns, anyone with a smartphone can join the celebrations. By simply scanning a QR code or clicking a link (insert hyperlink), users can immerse themselves in the joy of Rongali Bihu and celebrate in a tech-enabled, yet authentically Assamese manner.

'Xipa Bisari' video series – Sunrise journeyed into the kitchens of Assam to discover long-lost Bihu recipes and the stories behind them. Each episode, rich in emotion and authenticity, not only showcased regional spices but also the warmth of family traditions, forgotten tales, and the true flavour of Assamese culture.

By blending technology, storytelling, and community experiences, Sunrise Spices turned Bihu into an interactive celebration, not just a festival, but a feeling. A feeling flavoured with tradition, memory, and the unmistakable taste of home.

Challenges

Recreating rural Bihu in urban Guwahati without diluting authenticity.

Ensuring mass engagement with the AI filter across age groups and geographies.

Sourcing and filming real, regional recipes in remote areas for the docuseries.

Synchronising execution across physical events, digital platforms, and content formats during a peak festive window.

Execution

On-Ground Activation: To amplify the festivities, Sunrise is partnered with Bihu pandals across Latashil, Chandmari, Khanapara, and Geetanagar, bringing the community together for a unified celebration. The line-up of on-ground activities included,

Village themed canters on the move: Sunrise’s beautifully decorated village-themed canters that travelled through the neighbourhoods in Guwahati. Featuring traditional bamboo décor, Bihu-inspired motifs, and festive music, the canters brought the celebration directly to the people, spreading cheer on the move.

Cultural performances & games at key pandals: At key Bihu pandals, the brand curated a complete cultural experience by recreating scenes from rural Assam. The setup featured traditional Assamese houses, a village well, and displays of everyday customs, bringing the essence of village life to the heart of the city. Traditional dance troupes lit up the atmosphere with energetic Bihu performances, while visitors engaged in traditional games and friendly competitions, creating an immersive celebration of Assam’s heritage.

Embracing the spirit of community, the brand also activated events at Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) , from traditional singing, dancing, and cooking competitions to rustic games that brought residents together in friendly, cultural contests.

Digital innovation:

To connect with digital-first youth without compromising the campaign’s nostalgia lens, Sunrise launched an AI-powered Bihu filter across Meta platforms. The filter virtually dressed users in traditional Assamese attire (mekhela chador, gamocha), set against folk-art-inspired backdrops.

The filter was promoted on social media platforms with the help of regional influencers.

A targeted press release went out to national, regional media and culture-based digital platforms announcing Sunrise’s “first-of-its-kind AI Bihu initiative.”

The initiative saw strong engagement, with over 1.6 lakh images generated using the filter, turning users into cultural ambassadors of Bihu in the digital space.

Content series launch:

'Xipa Bisari: A Back to Roots Series.' Was launched during a press event held at the Chandmari Bihu Xonmilon pandal in Guwahati. The event witnessed an enthusiastic crowd and was graced by Mr. Rahul Das, Chief, Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam, along with the host of the series, celebrated Assamese chef and culinary revivalist Atul Lahkar.

The episodes were aired on Sunrise’s YouTube page. Links of the episode that has been already aired:

Results

Quantitative:

AI filter engagement: Over 1. 6 lakhs+ users interacted within 30 days.

The campaign recorded an on-ground footfall of over 4 lakh across 4 major Bihu pandals and canter activations, reflecting strong public engagement

Social reach: 20 million+ unique people reached across social media platforms

115 media stories across national and regional media, with stories appearing in key regional print publications like Dainik Purvoday, Dainik Ganaadhikar, The Assam Post, Niyomiya Barta and others across markets in Assam.

Earned coverage on regional electronic channel including News 18 Assam, News Live, Prag News, Pratidin Times, Assam Talks expanding visibility beyond print and digital.

The campaign achieved a combined reach of 14.1 million across print and online platforms and generated a PR value of 1.18 crore.

Additionally, the campaign was featured on A&M platforms including Adgully, IMPACT, Media News 4 U and more, further amplifying brand visibility and engagement.

Qualitative:

Widespread acclaim for reviving the 'real' Bihu in Guwahati.

Earned positive mentions and endorsements from prominent cultural associations, local influencers, and regional media.

Strengthened the emotional connection between the brand and the Assamese community by tapping into deep-rooted nostalgia.

Created a stronger brand affinity by integrating cultural pride with Sunrise’s core product offering.

Piyush Mishra, Business Head, Spices, ITC Ltd., “At Sunrise, our ethos has always been rooted in authenticity, cultural pride, and celebrating the culinary richness of every region we serve. With this year’s bihu campaign, Sunrise Spices set out to do more than celebrate a festival, we aimed to reignite the collective memory of Bihu in a way that transcends time and terrain. From village-style set-ups nestled within Guwahati’s urban pulse to AI filters that turned selfies into slices of tradition, every touchpoint was a bridge between nostalgia and now. Our culinary docuseries ‘Xipa Bisari’ became a heartfelt ode to Assam’s forgotten flavours, drawing families back to their roots through stories that simmered with heritage. The overwhelming community response is proof that when brands root themselves in culture, they create more than campaigns—, create memories.”