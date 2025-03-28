Case Study: How Big B, KJo, and Vignesh Shivan turned India Gate Basmati Rice’s packaging overhaul into a star-studded event

India Gate Basmati Rice launched a multi-channel campaign to introduce its redesigned packaging, aiming to simplify consumer choices in a crowded market. Drawing from Bollywood-style promotions, the campaign created intrigue through influencer-led speculation before a high-profile reveal by Amitabh Bachchan. It spanned digital, outdoor, and in-store activations, featuring AR-enabled QR codes for product insights. Large-scale installations at Mahakumbh and strategic media placements reinforced visibility. By blending technology with storytelling, the initiative positioned packaging as an educational tool rather than a mere update, addressing consumer confusion in the premium Basmati rice segment. This case study explores the campaign’s impact and execution.

Category introduction

The Basmati rice market in India is a cornerstone of the country’s agricultural exports and domestic consumption, valued at approximately ₹495 billion in 2024 and projected to reach ₹537 billion by 2033. Known for its distinctive aroma, long grains, and rich heritage, Basmati rice holds a significant place in Indian cuisine and international trade. India accounts for over 75% of the global Basmati rice supply, with exports reaching a record 5.2 million metric tons last year, following the removal of the minimum export price (MEP) of $950 per metric ton.

Domestically, the demand for Basmati is driven by its premium quality and preference among consumers for aged and aromatic rice varieties. Key markets include northern states such as Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, which contribute significantly to production. The segment is witnessing shifts in consumer preferences, with increasing demand for organic, pesticide-free, and specialty Basmati variants. Additionally, growing international demand from regions like the Middle East, Europe, and the US continues to shape pricing and trade policies.

Brand introduction

KRBL Limited, the parent company of India Gate Basmati Rice, has been a player in the rice industry for over 135 years. Known for its focus on quality control, sustainable farming practices, and innovation, the company has played a significant role in shaping the global Basmati rice market. India Gate Basmati Rice, recognised for its aged, long-grain varieties, has established a a presence in both domestic and international markets.

Summary

The brand revealed a packaging designed to educate and empower consumers in making the right choice. By segmenting its portfolio based on consumer mindsets (Perfectionist, Quality Seeker, Taste Champion, Smart Shopper), the brand introduced packaging that seamlessly blends tradition with innovation, featuring AR-enabled QR codes, consumer-friendly illustrations, and transparent product information.

Taking inspiration from movie marketing, the campaign was crafted to be through a storytelling approach which premiered at PVR Directors Cut, Vasant Kunaj.

Led by digital marketing, this high-impact 360-degree campaign spanned multiple touchpoints, including celeb and influencer collaborations, media innovations, in-store activations, outdoor advertising, and cinema hall placements, ensuring maximum visibility and engagement.

Problem statement/objective

The brand aimed to ease the consumer's decision making process in selecting the right rice variant by:

Educating consumers about different segments and offerings

Simplifying the selection process through a mindset-based segmentation

Enhancing brand engagement through interactive packaging and a high-impact campaign

Increasing brand penetration in every household

Brief

The primary challenge was to effectively introduce India Gate Basmati Rice’s new packaging while ensuring it resonated with our target audience amidst a crowded market. The brand needed to communicate the innovation in a way that captured attention and created buzz.

Creative Idea

The brand realised that Films are about storytelling, and we wanted to leverage that power to ensure maximum engagement.

By understanding consumer mindsets and aligning with their interests, it transformed the new packaging into more than just an update, it became an opportunity to engage and inspire. A strategic multi-channel approach ensured widespread reach across key touchpoints. By blending Bollywood’s star power with innovative activations, this campaign set a new benchmark for scale, depth, and impactful brand narrative in the industry.

Challenges

Overcoming Consumer Skepticism : Convincing consumers that a packaging update signifies more than just a cosmetic change, highlighting its educational value and the improved product experience.

Breaking Through Market Noise : Ensuring the new packaging stands out in a crowded, competitive category and generates enough curiosity and excitement among consumers.

Building Awareness Across Demographics: Reaching a diverse audience with different consumption habits, ensuring the messaging resonates across both traditional and modern consumers.

Leveraging Cultural Relevance: Create a connection that feels authentic to the audience.

Driving Engagement and Curiosity: Encouraging consumers to interact with the new packaging, using tools like AR-enabled QR codes, without overwhelming or confusing them.

Execution

Teaser Phase: Creating Industry-Wide Curiosity

To build intrigue, we initiated a controlled information leak through influential voices in Bollywood and South Indian cinema.

Influencer-Led Speculation: Karan Johar and Vignesh Shivan, both industry insiders, posted cryptic reels questioning the identity of a ‘star in a new avatar,’ positioning the narrative as an unsolved mystery.

Viral Social Amplification: Renowned actors and celebrities further fueled the conversation by sharing cryptic posters and reels, amplifying speculation.

Strategic Outdoor & Digital Teasers: The same cryptic poster was placed across high-traffic touchpoints, including BookMyShow, MCanvas and hoardings in major cities, ensuring omnichannel visibility.

Pickups by Media & Meme Culture: Paparazzi platforms like PinkVilla, PinkVilla South, Voompla, Viral Bhayani, and meme pages latched onto the buzz, driving organic reach and engagement.

Launch Phase: The Grand Reveal

With speculation at its peak, the brand orchestrated a reveal.

Industry-Led Announcement: Amitabh Bachchan, the ambassador, finally unveiled the campaign, revealing that the much-discussed ‘star in a new avatar’ was none other than India’s Favorite Cooking Star – India Gate – now in a New Avatar. The reveal was amplified by Karan Johar, Rajeev Masand, Vignesh Shivan, and other industry voices.

Outdoor Transition: The teaser hoardings were replaced overnight, transitioning from mystery to brand reveal across key locations.

Experiential & media innovations: Driving impact

To reinforce the movie-marketing theme, we activated multiple high-engagement touchpoints:

Cinematic launch at PVR director’s cut: A carefully curated launch event, attended by leading media publishers, critics, influencers, and industry insiders, solidified the premium storytelling approach.

Digital & connected media approach

Hyper-targeted digital strategy leveraging Meta, YouTube, FineCast, and OTT to maximise reach.



Media-first innovations via InShorts, Times of India, BobbleAI, Pokkt, and others, ensuring contextual, high-impact placements.

On-Ground Disruption :

20-feet high installations of the new pack at Mahakumbh, capitalising on footfall and cultural relevance.



Anamorphic Displays and Tearable Hoardings: Landmark installations across 14 cities showcased the new packaging through visually striking digital billboards.

Q-commerce integrations: A DVC collaboration with Zepto and a fun contest with Swiggy Instamart, strengthening last-mile consumer engagement.

Results

Quantitative

20% of the marketing budget was allocated to the initiative, delivering record-breaking reach.

200+ sites across 14 cities featured high-impact out-of-home (OOH) advertising.

The campaign delivered 239 million impressions digitally, reaching a wide 32Mn audience across platforms.

Achieved 50+ million video views across platforms

The campaign drove 1.34 lacs website visits and 19.2K quiz plays, with an average session duration of 50 seconds.

Meta performed exceptionally well. Our engagement saw a 161% rise, with an engagement rate of 26% during the pre-buzz phase and 32% during the launch phase, significantly outperforming the historical engagement benchmark of 8%.

The 45-days mass activation campaign at Mahakumbh drove significant in-person engagement.





Qualitative

Enhanced consumer confidence in choosing the right variant.

Strengthened brand trust and positioning as a leader in premium basmati rice.

Positive influencer and media coverage, positioning the campaign as an industry benchmark.

Quotes

Ayush Gupta, India Business Head, KRBL Limited, said, “The new packaging represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower consumers. By addressing long-standing consumer challenges, we aim to redefine how consumers interact with basmati rice. Every detail, from AR-enabled QR codes to variant-specific prefixes, is designed to make their journey easier and more rewarding. This is packaging with a purpose, intelligent, engaging, and deeply rooted in our values. This initiative not only reflects our dedication to quality and innovation but also strengthens our legacy as a trusted leader in the industry.”

Kunal Sharma, Head of Marketing & Business Head, Modern Trade and E-commerce, KRBL Limited, “Films are about storytelling, and we wanted to leverage that power to ensure maximum engagement. This high-impact ATL campaign was designed to dominate the conversation with a mix of creativity and innovation. From anamorphic displays at iconic landmarks to immersive AI-enabled robots in retail stores, every element was crafted to create a buzz that resonated across platforms and geographies."

"With 20% of the marketing budget driving this initiative, we reached new heights of visibility and engagement. We didn’t just unveil packaging; we redefined how brands engage with their audiences. By combining the glamour of Bollywood with cutting-edge activations, this campaign stands as a benchmark for scale, depth, and impactful storytelling in the industry."