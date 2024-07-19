Bad Newz banks on Tauba Tauba and trending reels for its marketing

Actor, producer, writer, lyricist, and director Anand Tiwari's comedy movie 'Bad Newz' hit theaters on July 19, offering a blend of humor and chaos. From the makers of 'Good Newz,' this film features an all-star cast including Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk, Neha Dhupia, Sheeba Chaddha, and Ananya Panday.

The story follows Saloni Bagga (Triptii Dimri) who finds herself in a rare situation of heteropaternal superfecundation, resulting in twins fathered by two different men. Akhil Chadha (Vicky Kaushal) and Gurbir Pannu (Ammy Virk) both end up as fathers-to-be, leading to a series of comedic events.

The cast recently posted a parody TikTok video titled ‘Multiverse of Kalesh,’ featuring Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. The video, conceptualised by the creative agency One Hand Clap, plays on the humorous tone of the film.

During the three-week-long promotion tour for ‘Bad Newz,’ Vicky Kaushal’s dance moves to Tauba Tauba's beats became the focal point of the marketing campaign. This was combined with the movie leads’ promotional efforts, capturing the audience's attention in different cities. The agency TheSmallBigIdea handles the social media marketing mandate for Dharma Productions' Bad Newz.

The background score of the teaser has a remake of the classic song — ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ which further created anticipation among the audience. he lead actors have also created reels around this song, adding to the excitement.



Building up to the trailer

The promotion for ‘Bad Newz’ began with the lead actors generating buzz for the trailer launch. On June 24, they posted a reel on social media, joining a viral Instagram trend and announcing the upcoming trailer.

The excitement continued with the release of movie posters on June 25, giving fans a sneak peek into the film's vibe.

To further build anticipation, the cast posted a fun challenge, asking the audience to guess the trailer launch time with some hints.

Finally, the trailer premiered on June 28 and has since garnered over 36 million views as of July 19.

Reelification of song

Adding to the film's appeal is the viral hit song ‘Tauba Tauba,’ featuring Vicky Kaushal's dance performance.

The song premiered on July 2 and has 7,71,58,292 views as of July 19. It is also #1 on Trending for music

The song has generated significant buzz on social media. The catchy tune has also spurred engagement from fans contributing to the film's online presence with 1.8 million reels on the song.

Expanding reach through influencer collaborations

Vicky Kaushal's active engagement with the content, including interactions with influencers, has further amplified the movie's visibility. Influencer collaborations have played a significant role in the marketing of the movie. Content creators and influencers have participated in the promotion, further extending the film's reach, engaging a diverse audience.

Vicky Kaushal was also seen commenting on the reels of content creators and influencers appreciating their efforts.

Apart from the influencer collaborations, the cast partook in the engagement by showcasing their cheeky side and appeared on the OTT show Big Boss.

On ground meet and greet

The cast has been involved in various promotional events, including mall visits and appearances in cities like Pune, Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad, Lucknow and more.

Ultimately, the larger goal was to promote the movie and the chemistry of the lead actors with one another which was what the 'Bad Newz' movie marketing strategy relied on.