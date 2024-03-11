Pop-up OOH & occult cinema hall set-up: Inside Shaitaan’s marketing strategy

The Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, and Jyothika starrer Shaitaan has hit theatres across India. This psychological horror film has tried to send shivers down spines with its chilling marketing campaign. The focus has been on building suspense and unease, rather than relying on splashy action sequences or songs.

The Vikas Bahl directorial Shaitaan features the story of a cheerful family that embarks on a vacation to a remote village, where they cross paths with a mysterious individual posing as their benefactor. However, his intentions are far from benevolent as he employs dark magic to manipulate and terrorize them. As the family becomes aware of the imminent peril, they must unite to fend off the malevolent forces and secure their survival amidst the eerie surroundings.

To capitalise on the film’s premise, the marketing team employed a restricted yet innovative approach. Apart from conventional on-ground activities and social media engagement, the marketing team devised a few novel approaches to promoting the film. Here is how it all came about:



Pop-up OOH:



The marketing team, in collaboration with Panorama Studios, came up with an interesting way of leveraging OOH. They unveiled pop up hoardings. A first-of-its-kind for movies, and it did the trick in giving the audience a glimpse into the eerie vibe of Shaitaan.

Calculated social media usage

The use of social media in Shaitaan’s marketing was significant–although the number of social media posts seemed to be consciously moderated. Devgn Films and Jio Studios revealed the movie’s release date with a spooky poster on January 19. Subsequently, new posters were shared on social media with the teaser released on January 25, to significant buzz.

Taking the momentum ahead in a calculated manner, the song ‘Khushiyaan Bator Lo’ was unveiled, with its teaser being shared on social media prior to its release.

R. Madhavan’s involvement in the film and his look as the antagonist grabbed a lot of eyeballs and generated buzz around the movie on social media.

The trailer of Shaitaan was released on February 22, two weeks before the movie’s release. The trailer created intrigue among audiences and started trending on X (Twitter) at #1. Within four days of its release, the trailer garnered 55+ million views across all platforms.

The movie also received some organic traffic vis-a-vis R. Madhavan, who completed 25 years in Indian cinema. Along with that, the return of Jyothika and Madhavan together on-screen generated buzz among fans.

Spooking the audience with collabs

Shaitaan collaborated with PVR cinemas to connect with the audience on-ground. Shaitaan-themed setups were unveiled across PVR cinema halls. These consisted of props used in the movie to create intrigue and eeriness among the audience.

Additionally, PVR also launched online contests and revealed trivia about Shaitaan to engage fans.

A video featuring Ajay Devgn was posted which placed emphasis on watching the movie on the big screen.

The marketing team also collaborated with the online ticketing platform BookMyShow.

Appearances spreading the Shaitaan horror

The movie’s cast made several public appearances to create awareness about the movie among people.

The trailer launch of Shaitaan took place in Mumbai with the event being attended by the entire cast, who engaged in a thorough conversation about the film and interacted with the media.

Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan also appeared on the grand finale of reality TV show Bigg Boss leveraging the show’s popularity.

Overall, Shaitaan's movie marketing strategy was a mix of innovation and novel approaches--particularly in the offline initiatives--and some old tricks from the marketing book.