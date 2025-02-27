Case Study: How Pulse Candy blended AI storytelling with immersive experiences at Maha Kumbh

Pulse Candy's Maha Kumbh 2025 campaign fused tradition with technology, featuring digital activations and immersive on-ground experiences. The initiative aimed to create cultural engagement while resonating with the event's spiritual essence.

Category Introduction

The confectionery market in India is projected to generate revenue of $6.56 billion in 2025, with an anticipated annual growth rate of 4.74% (CAGR 2025–2030). In a global context, China is expected to lead the sector, recording revenue of $89 billion in 2025. For India, the per capita revenue in the confectionery market is estimated at $4.48 for the same year. The market volume is forecasted to reach 1.48 billion kg by 2030, with a projected volume growth of 1.2% in 2026. Additionally, the average volume per person is expected to be 1.0 kg in 2025.

Brand Introduction

Available since 2015, Pulse Candy is a hard-boiled candy brand and a flagship product of Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group). DS Group is a FMCG conglomerate with a a presence in both Indian and international markets.

Summary

Pulse Candy’s Maha Kumbh campaign, part of its ‘Pulse of India’ initiative, fused AI-driven storytelling with immersive on-ground experiences. It featured a generative AI-powered video narrating the history and significance of Maha Kumbh, complemented by branded touchpoints at the event. The campaign effectively combined digital engagement with real-world interactions, deepening the brand’s cultural connection while elevating the Maha Kumbh experience for attendees and virtual audiences alike.

Objective

The campaign sought to connect the candy with India’s deep-rooted cultural traditions through an innovative storytelling approach.

It aimed to create a seamless digital experience that would bring Maha Kumbh’s legacy to life while also offering meaningful on-ground interactions for devotees.

By bridging tradition and technology, the campaign positioned the candy as more than just a confectionery brand, it became a conduit for cultural engagement, ensuring relevance across generations.

Brief

The brand wanted to reinforce its positioning as a brand that understands the pulse of India. Maha Kumbh, being one of the world’s largest spiritual gatherings, presented an opportunity to blend AI-driven storytelling with cultural engagement, ensuring that audiences both on-site and online, could connect with the sacred event in meaningful ways.

Creative Idea

The campaign revolved around a generative AI-powered video that traced Maha Kumbh’s journey from its historical origins to its present-day grandeur.

The brand conceptualised and crafted a hyper-realistic narrative, using AI to bring the sacred event to life.

The video combined compelling storytelling with dynamic moving images, offering audiences a visually immersive experience.

To complement the digital storytelling, the brand activated on-ground brand experiences that provided devotees with tangible connections to the event.

This included Pulse-branded Sangam Kalash for collecting sacred river water, boats to ferry devotees to the holy confluence, and custom pooja kits.

Interactive games further elevated engagement, making the Maha Kumbh experience more memorable.

By seamlessly blending AI storytelling with on-ground interactions, the campaign established a bridge between the digital and physical worlds.

Challenges

Ensuring historical and cultural authenticity while leveraging AI was a key challenge.

The campaign needed to strike a balance between innovation and respect for tradition.

Developing hyper-realistic AI-generated visuals that resonated with diverse audiences required meticulous research and refinement.

On-ground activations had to be designed thoughtfully to enhance, rather than disrupt, the sanctity of the event.

Amplifying the campaign across digital and physical spaces posed another challenge.

Reaching both devotees on-site and audiences online demanded an integrated promotional strategy that could effectively convey the campaign’s depth while fostering engagement.

Execution

The campaign was executed through a combination of digital storytelling, on-ground activations, and strategic promotions. The AI-powered video served as the centrepiece, offering audiences an immersive retelling of Maha Kumbh’s legacy. On-ground, Pulse Candy created a series of interactive brand experiences tailored to enhance devotees’ participation.

A high-quality, generative AI-driven video visualised the history of Maha Kumbh, bringing its significance to life through engaging narration and hyper-realistic imagery.

The narrative began with the tale of Samudra Manthan, depicting the celestial battle between devas and asuras over the nectar of immortality, leading to the sacred tradition of Kumbh Mela.

It further explored how Jagatguru Shri Adi Shankaracharya institutionalised Maha Kumbh as a pan-Indian congregation, where saints and scholars from diverse traditions could unite, exchange knowledge, and reinforce spiritual teachings.

The AI-powered visuals recreated key historical moments with hyper-realistic imagery, transporting viewers through time and deepening their connection to the event’s profound legacy.

On-Ground Activations

Sangam Kalash : Pulse-branded jars allowed devotees to collect sacred river water as a keepsake.

Branded Boats: Devotees were ferried to the confluence, enriching their Maha Kumbh experience.

Pooja Kits: Specially designed Pulse-branded bags contained offerings and prayer essentials.

Interactive Games : Engaging activities provided entertainment while reinforcing brand recall.

Digital Engagement: Social media campaigns amplified the initiative, encouraging participation from those who could not attend the event physically.

Promotions and Amplification

YouTube Premiere : The AI-powered Maha Kumbh story was launched on YouTube, reaching a broad audience.

Social Media Push : The campaign was promoted across Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, generating conversations around the fusion of tradition and AI.

Influencer Collaborations: Key opinion leaders and influencers engaged with the campaign, amplifying its reach.

Earned Media: The initiative received organic coverage from news portals and digital platforms, highlighting its unique AI integration.

Results

The Pulse of Maha Kumbh AI video achieved impressive cumulative results, garnering a total of 89M+ views across social media platforms, and still counting.

The campaign generated conversations and appreciation for creatively showcasing the cultural significance of the Maha Kumbh.

The use of fresh storytelling methods resonated with the audience, generating warm, positive sentiments given the spiritual importance of Maha Kumbh.

On-ground activation at Pulse stalls further enhanced engagement, with attendees actively interacting and participating, strengthening the campaign’s reach and impact.

The campaign successfully created emotional connections, amplifying its impact and leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

Commenting on the campaign, Arvind Kumar, GM, Marketing DSFL, said, “For us, connecting with India's cultural moments has always been about creating meaningful experiences, both on-ground and through innovative tech. Pulse Candy has always been a brand that understands the pulse of India, whether in its bold, tangy burst of flavour or in the way it engages with cultural touch points. This campaign is about making these sacred moments accessible and relatable to every Indian, ensuring that the spirit of Maha Kumbh can be experienced, both physically and virtually. DS Group is proud to promote India's heritage by combining cutting-edge AI technology with deep-rooted traditions. This initiative helps those attending the Mahakumbh engage with cultural touchpoints that have already been implemented here.”