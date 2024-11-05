Bikano’s Kush Aggarwal on how marketing fuels a snack legacy

The average person consumes over 1,200 snacks a year. That’s more than three snacks a day–one with your morning tea, another mid-afternoon, and maybe a late-night bite while watching your favourite show. Now, multiply that by a billion people, and you begin to understand the sheer scale of India’s snack obsession. But behind every crunchy bite or sweet indulgence lies a fiercely competitive market, where brands are vying for a spot in your pantry and your heart. And at the intersection of tradition and modern-day snacking, Bikano has been quietly weaving itself into the fabric of everyday Indian life for decades.

A brand that started with the scent of freshly fried bhujia wafting through the narrow lanes of Old Delhi’s Paranthe Wali Gali now stands as a household name across India and beyond. That’s the journey of Bikano–a brand that didn’t just dip its toes into the ocean of Indian snacking culture but dove in headfirst, crafting a legacy one packet of namkeen at a time.

From those humble beginnings in the 1950s to its status as a major player in India’s snack market, Bikano has mastered the fine art of blending nostalgia with innovation. And the person holding the fort today is Kush Aggarwal, Head of Marketing, who knows that in the world of FMCG, there’s more to success than just good taste.

Aggarwal’s job is to make sure that among the countless snack options out there, Bikano isn't just another packet on the shelf–it’s the one you instinctively reach for, whether you’re grabbing a bhujia pack during a movie night or sharing sweets during Diwali. But marketing a brand with deep roots in tradition while keeping pace with a digital-first world is no small feat.

In an interview with Social Samosa, Aggarwal sheds light on how Bikano has adapted to changing consumer appetites–both literally and figuratively. He pulls back the curtain on their strategies, from infusing emotional storytelling into marketing campaigns to riding the wave of digital trends. Whether it’s tapping into festival-driven campaigns or balancing offline and online efforts, Aggarwal reveals the key ingredients behind Bikano’s enduring presence in the snack aisle, while navigating an increasingly complex consumer landscape.

Edited excerpts:

Kush, could you take us through the journey of Bikano as a brand, how it evolved, how has the marketing journey been, and what have been some of the major milestones?

Bikano’s journey is a story of growth and transformation, deeply rooted in tradition and driven by modern innovation. It all began in 1950 when two brothers from the Lalji family brought the flavours of Bikaner to Delhi by setting up Bikaner Bhujia Bhandar in Paranthe Wali Gali, Chandni Chowk. Their freshly made bhujia and sweets quickly gained popularity among Delhiites, leading to the opening of multiple Bikanervala shops across the city in the 1960s. When Shyam Sunder Aggarwal joined the family business in 1968, he brought with him a vision for expansion. Under his guidance, the family dream grew further, and in 1988, Bikano was launched as a packaged food brand to make traditional flavours accessible across India and beyond. Today, Bikano stays true to its roots while adapting to changing tastes, combining authenticity with modern innovation.

The brand’s marketing journey has played a pivotal role in its evolution, helping to build strong connections with consumers. Over the years, Bikano ran several successful campaigns that resonated deeply with audiences. The #KaheinDaastanKhushiyonKi campaign during Diwali invited people to share their fondest childhood memories, creating an emotional bond with the brand. Similarly, the Dussehra campaign engaged consumers with Ramayan trivia, generating significant interest and engagement. The ‘India Ka Motherly Swaad’ campaign highlighted Bikano’s frozen food range, offering a nostalgic taste of home-cooked meals, and the TVC was met with a highly positive response. These campaigns helped solidify Bikano's place in the hearts of its customers, emphasising its commitment to celebrating traditional values.

The celebration of Bikano’s legacy with the #HumseBehtarBhujiaKoJaaneKaun campaign highlighted its expertise in crafting the best Bhujia, a sentiment echoed by loyal customers. Past campaigns like #PyaarKaMeethaBandhan for Raksha Bandhan reached audiences through digital channels, radio, and in-person events across Delhi-NCR, fostering a sense of connection and community. As Bikano moved forward, it remained dedicated to blending digital and traditional marketing strategies, focusing on local festivals and celebrations to strengthen its relationship with customers. Under the leadership of Shyam Sunder Aggarwal and the legacy he has built, Bikano has continued to be the go-to brand for traditional Indian snacks and sweets.

If you could place Bikano’s marketing strategy into a few broad buckets, what would those be? Where does the crux of Bikano’s marketing lie?

Bikano's marketing strategy can be summarised into three key pillars: festive engagements, brand storytelling & emotional connect, and digital & on-ground activations. The brand places a strong emphasis on aligning its campaigns with cultural celebrations, making it a part of significant festivals like Diwali, Raksha Bandhan, and Navaratri. For example, the #KaheinDaastanKhushiyonKi and #PyaarKaMeethaBandhan campaigns during Diwali and Raksha Bandhan, respectively, tapped into the festive spirit, positioning Bikano as the preferred choice for gifting and enjoying traditional sweets and snacks. These campaigns help deepen Bikano's connection with its customers by celebrating moments that matter the most to them.

The heart of Bikano’s marketing lies in creating an emotional bond with consumers through storytelling and blending tradition with contemporary outreach methods. The brand draws on its rich heritage, from its origins in Old Delhi to becoming a household name, with campaigns like ‘India Ka Motherly Swaad’ that evoke nostalgia and the warmth of family traditions. Additionally, Bikano leverages a mix of digital channels and community-focused activities, ensuring its presence spans both social media and local events like those in RWAs.

Bikano’s marketing strategy seems to have undergone a revamp, especially when it comes to leveraging social media. What has been the thought behind this, and what other avenues have you attempted to leverage to scale marketing operations?

Bikano's shift in its marketing strategy, especially towards leveraging social media, has been driven by the aim to engage directly with a younger, more digitally connected audience. By building a strong presence on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, we have focused on creating engaging, interactive content that resonates with contemporary preferences. The goal has been to not just showcase our products but to become a part of the daily conversations and celebrations of our audience, creating a stronger emotional connection with the brand.

In addition to social media, we have strategically expanded our efforts through on-ground activations and partnerships. This includes engaging with local communities and tapping into events that align with our brand values. Influencer collaborations have also played a key role, helping us reach new audiences through authentic voices. By combining digital and offline strategies, Bikano aims to create a balanced approach that effectively scales our marketing operations while maintaining the essence of our heritage.

When one looks at Bikano’s social media, especially Instagram, there seems to be a specific colour palette that you adhere to playing with hues of red and yellow. Can you shed some light on the thought behind this and what you aim to evoke and achieve?

Bikano’s choice of a specific colour palette on social media, especially Instagram, is very intentional. The hues of red and yellow that dominate our content are visually appealing and deeply rooted in what the brand represents. Red symbolises warmth, passion, and the sense of celebration that is central to our products and the experiences they create. Yellow, on the other hand, conveys happiness, positivity, and the rich heritage of Indian flavours and festivities that Bikano embodies.

By consistently using these colours, we aim to create a strong visual identity that is instantly recognisable to our audience. This cohesive look helps evoke a sense of tradition, joy, and togetherness—emotions that resonate with the values of our brand. It also ensures that our content stands out in a cluttered digital space, making it easier for followers to connect with our brand and associate it with moments of celebration and nostalgia. This colour strategy is a subtle yet powerful way to reinforce Bikano’s commitment to being a part of every joyous occasion in our consumers' lives.

Bikano has a strong legacy in traditional Indian snacks. How are you balancing this heritage with the evolving tastes of younger consumers? How do you plan to capture their attention?

Bikano’s approach to balancing its rich heritage with the evolving tastes of today’s consumers is centred around innovation while staying true to our roots. The snack category is evolving rapidly, attracting audiences across all age groups, from kids to adults. We recognize that snacking preferences differ across these segments, which is why we have curated specific products to meet their needs. This allows us to retain the essence of our classic offerings while appealing to a broader audience with diverse tastes.

To capture the attention of younger consumers, we are focusing on creating engaging digital content that highlights the variety in our product range, showcasing how our offerings fit into different lifestyles and occasions. Additionally, by leveraging social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube, along with influencer collaborations, we aim to build a deeper connection with this demographic. By blending our traditional expertise with a fresh narrative, we ensure that Bikano remains a preferred choice for both nostalgic indulgence and modern snacking needs.

When you look at the FMCG industry, what trends can you spot in terms of marketing that a lot of brands are employing?

In the fast-evolving FMCG industry, several marketing trends are emerging that brands are keenly adopting. One of the most notable trends is the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) to create engaging content and enhance marketing performance. Additionally, the popularity of short-form video content is skyrocketing, while long-form content is also gaining traction as brands seek to provide more in-depth storytelling.

Social commerce is becoming a key player as consumer shopping habits shift towards social media platforms, which are now being used as viable search engines for product discovery.

Moreover, consumers are increasingly looking for authentic connections with brands, leading to a greater reliance on content creators and influencers as integral components of marketing strategies. Personalisation is also becoming more critical, allowing brands to tailor their messaging and offerings to meet individual consumer preferences. As brands continue to navigate this dynamic landscape, they are prioritising social platforms based on return on investment (ROI), ensuring that their marketing efforts align with measurable outcomes and resonate with their audience effectively.

Given the rise of D2C channels in the FMCG sector, how does Bikano plan to optimise its digital presence without diluting its traditional retail market share?

Bikano recognizes the growing significance of Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) channels in the FMCG sector and is strategically focused on optimising its digital presence while maintaining its traditional retail market share. By enhancing its online platforms and utilising data analytics, Bikano aims to understand consumer preferences and shopping behaviours better, allowing for a more personalised shopping experience. This approach not only drives direct sales but also strengthens customer relationships, fostering brand loyalty.

Simultaneously, Bikano is committed to supporting its traditional retail partners by integrating online and offline strategies. By creating cohesive marketing campaigns that resonate across both channels, the brand can leverage its heritage in traditional Indian snacks while appealing to the digital-savvy consumer. This balanced approach ensures that Bikano maintains its retail footprint while expanding its reach through digital avenues, ultimately driving growth without compromising its established market presence.

How do you navigate the equation of performance marketing and branding efforts? Even though Bikano has been around for many years, do you think performance marketing is still essential in a category like snacks?

Navigating the balance between performance marketing and branding is crucial for Bikano, especially in the competitive snacks category. While branding focuses on building long-term equity and emotional connections with consumers, performance marketing drives immediate results by measuring key metrics such as conversions and engagement. Bikano employs a synergistic approach, ensuring that both strategies complement each other through engaging content that enhances brand identity while optimising campaigns for effectiveness.

Even with its established legacy, Bikano recognises the importance of performance marketing. In a fast-evolving market, this approach allows the brand to respond quickly to consumer demands. By utilising targeted campaigns and personalised messaging, Bikano effectively reaches specific segments, especially younger consumers who prioritise immediate gratification and convenience.

Additionally, performance marketing enables Bikano to track the effectiveness of its initiatives closely, maximising marketing spend and providing insights into consumer behaviour.

How do you segment Bikano’s target audience? Are there significant differences in how you market to urban vs. rural consumers, or to different age demographics?

Bikano segments its target audience based on various factors, including demographics, geographic locations, and consumer preferences. Recognising that snacking habits vary significantly across different groups, the brand tailors its marketing strategies accordingly.

For instance, younger consumers in urban areas tend to seek convenience and trendy flavours, prompting Bikano to focus on innovative and portable options. In contrast, rural markets often emphasise traditional flavours and larger family-sized packaging that aligns with local tastes.

Age demographics also play a crucial role in Bikano’s marketing approach. The brand understands that children, youth, and adults have distinct snacking preferences, which influences how they communicate their messages. By leveraging consumer insights, Bikano effectively addresses the diverse needs of its audience, ensuring that marketing strategies resonate with each segment. This nuanced understanding helps maintain a cohesive brand identity while appealing to a wide range of consumers.

Bikano products are popular during festivals like Diwali. How do you plan and differentiate your festive marketing campaigns, and how do you scale during peak seasons?

Bikano recognises the importance of festivals like Diwali as key opportunities to connect with consumers and boost sales. The brand strategically plans its festive marketing campaigns well in advance, focusing on themes that resonate with the spirit of celebration. This includes creating special festive packaging, introducing limited-edition products, and running targeted promotional campaigns that highlight the joy of sharing snacks with family and friends during these occasions.

To scale operations during peak seasons, Bikano enhances its supply chain and logistics capabilities to meet increased demand. This involves forecasting sales trends based on historical data and consumer behaviour to ensure that production aligns with expected sales volumes. Additionally, the brand ramps up its marketing efforts through various channels, including digital, social media, and traditional advertising, to reach a broader audience. Engaging content, influencer partnerships, and festive promotions create a sense of urgency, encouraging consumers to choose Bikano as their go-to snack brand during celebrations. By combining effective planning with robust execution, Bikano aims to differentiate its festive marketing campaigns while maximising sales during high-demand periods.

Finally, what are your long-term and short-term marketing goals?

In the short term, the focus is on increasing market penetration through targeted campaigns that resonate with consumers, especially during peak seasons like festivals. This includes leveraging digital marketing and social media to engage with younger audiences while maintaining connections with traditional consumer bases. In the long run, Bikano aims to solidify its position as a leading brand in the Indian snack market by continuously innovating its product offerings, embracing sustainable practices, and expanding its presence in both online and offline channels. By striking a balance between immediate sales objectives and future growth aspirations, Bikano seeks to build lasting relationships with its customers and adapt to evolving market dynamics.