Consumers are increasingly getting dissatisfied with bloatware and intrusive ads: Lava’s Puravansh Maitreya

Fifteen years ago, Lava International emerged in a smartphone market dominated by global giants and burgeoning domestic players. It was a time when Indian consumers were just beginning to explore smartphones, with affordability and functionality taking precedence over flashy features. Fast forward to today, Lava is attempting to make a comeback with a revamped identity that touts innovation and value, carving out an identity as a homegrown competitor in an industry teeming with international brands.

India’s smartphone market, which now exceeds 700 million users, is among the most competitive in the world. In this arena, standing out requires more than just a competitive price tag. It demands a deep understanding of consumer behaviour, the agility to adapt to rapidly changing trends, and a willingness to innovate. Lava has embraced these challenges, evolving from a traditional player into a digital-first, consumer-centric brand. This transformation didn’t happen overnight—it’s the result of a deliberate strategy that combines product design, targeted marketing, and a keen focus on what matters most to its audience.

One of Lava’s most striking strategies has been its response to consumer frustration with bloatware-loaded devices. This approach is coupled with the brand’s focus on affordability, offering feature-rich devices like the Agni, Blaze, and Yuva series that cater to price-conscious yet tech-savvy consumers.

Puravansh Maitreya, Head of Marketing, Lava International Limited, has been working behind-the-scenes making efforts in redefining the brand’s identity. Lava has embraced digital and influencer marketing, allocating a significant portion of its budget to connect with younger, tech-savvy audiences. From its association with IPL’s Punjab Kings to its partnerships with influencers like Gautam Gambhir, Lava is trying to position itself as a brand that resonates with India’s youth.

This approach is paying dividends. The recent launch of the Agni 3 smartphone saw a 200% increase in sales compared to its predecessor, supported by a 360-degree campaign that engaged over 118 million people.

In this interview, Maitreya sheds light on Lava’s journey, its marketing strategies, and how it continues to thrive in one of the world’s most competitive markets. From insights into its digital campaigns to its strategic ad spend allocation, the conversation offers a behind-the-scenes look at how Lava is trying to set itself apart in a landscape where differentiation is the key to survival.

Edited excerpts:

Puravansh, when you look at Lava International’s marketing journey over the years, what key milestones can you identify? How has the journey been vis-a-vis the recent revamp in your marketing efforts?

Our journey has been a long one. We just completed 15 years of Brand Lava. We are proud of the fact that we are the only Indian brand competing with a host of global players. Our focus on delivering exceptional value without compromising on quality is a key reason that we have been able to thrive in this competitive sector. Our smartphone series like Yuva, Blaze, and Agni were developed based on in-depth consumer insights, offering cutting-edge features and competitive pricing. We have been trying to connect with youngsters by offering products and features they value. We shifted our marketing to digital, enabling us to engage with a tech-savvy, younger audience online. Additionally, we invested 25% of our marketing budget in influencer marketing, building credibility with digital creators and strengthening our connection with the younger demographic. This transformation has positioned Lava as a customer-first, value-driven brand in a competitive market.

In a market crowded with international and domestic competitors, how are you trying to differentiate Lava’s marketing approach and set it apart in terms of messaging and engagement?

Shifting from traditional advertising, we’ve embraced digital-first tactics, investing in social media, influencer partnerships, and engaging content to directly connect with younger, tech-savvy consumers. This approach builds credibility through authenticity and allows for tailored, real-time consumer interactions. Our messaging focuses on key consumer-centric features like Free Home Service, No Bloatware and Clean Android Experience. Most of our competitors cannot claim this because they are making most of their profits at the cost of consumer experience by loading lots of bloatware and unnecessary apps. We have clearly stated that our phones will be Bloatware free even at the cost of additional revenue.

Are there any consumer insights that have influenced Lava’s recent marketing strategies? How do you leverage these insights to create better campaigns?

Consumer insights have been central to Lava’s recent marketing strategies. Research revealed that younger consumers prioritise performance, innovation, and affordability. We started highlighting these in our launch communications. The recent launch of Agni 3, which saw a 200% sales increase compared to Agni 2, is a testimony to this approach. We executed a 360-degree campaign that engaged over 118 million people and generated 1.5 million searches, highlighting features like the secondary display and customisable Action Key. By aligning product features with consumer preferences, we’ve boosted engagement and reinforced Lava’s commitment to innovation and value. Our Search Volumes have multiplied 10X in the last 3 years.

During IPL, you partnered with Punjab Kings and engaged in conversations throughout the season. What was the thought behind it and what results did it yield?

Our partnership with Punjab Kings as the official smartphone partner for IPL 2024 strategically tapped into India's cricket passion, connecting with a younger audience. The collaboration boosted brand visibility and engagement, allowing Lava to reach millions of young cricket fans while reinforcing its commitment to quality and innovation. Promotional activities throughout the IPL Season multiplied the excitement, positioning Lava and Punjab Kings as dynamic forces in both cricket and technology, ultimately enhancing Lava’s market presence.

How does Lava balance between affordability and innovation, ensuring that you meet the expectations of both aspirational and price-conscious consumers? How do you market the same?

We have 3 clearly defined series designed to meet the expectations of our TG. With Agni we are bringing cutting edge technology at affordable price points. It has received a lot of attention from the customers. Segment-first secondary display, segment-first processors and best-in-class experience are what AGNI stands for. Similarly, Blaze and Yuva series are also bringing specs and features which are first in their respective price points. Our endeavour is to make technology affordable for young people.

In an interview earlier, you mentioned that Lava spends 40% of its annual marketing budget on digital and retail. Could you shed some light on that? How do you strategize your ad spends?

At Lava, our strategic allocation of 40% of our annual marketing budget to digital and retail channels reflects our commitment to staying attuned to consumer behaviour and market dynamics. This split is designed to maximise visibility and engagement across platforms where our target audiences—primarily Gen Z and millennials—are most active.

On the digital front, we leverage data analytics to craft highly targeted campaigns that prioritise ROI. Our efforts include programmatic advertising, influencer collaborations, and social media activations that not only generate awareness but also drive meaningful interactions. For instance, during the launch of Agni 3, a robust digital strategy engaged over 118 million people, driving 1.5 million Google searches and capturing attention through tailored content and ad placements.

In retail, our focus is on creating immersive in-store experiences. This includes strategically positioned visual merchandising, interactive demo zones, and localised promotions, ensuring a seamless blend of online and offline touchpoints. By balancing ad spends between these channels, we align with our ‘Lava 2.0’ philosophy, which emphasises delivering more value without compromising on quality, ensuring that our messaging remains relevant, impactful, and consumer centric.

Lava International spends a sizable amount on influencer marketing as part of its larger strategy. How do you go about choosing influencers and how does influencer marketing tie into your overall marketing strategy?

Influencer marketing is a key component of Lava's strategy, focusing on collaborations with influencers whose personas resonate with our target audience. Partnerships with figures like Gautam Gambhir and YouTuber Sourav Joshi reflect our commitment to authenticity and trust. We select influencers based on their reach, engagement, and content alignment with our products, ensuring that campaigns such as unboxings and feature highlights are both engaging and informative. This approach integrates seamlessly into our broader marketing strategy, helping us build credibility, drive excitement, and position Lava as a trusted brand for aspirational yet value-conscious consumers.

Could you provide examples of how strategic collaborations have enhanced Lava’s brand positioning and visibility in a competitive market?

Lava International has bolstered its brand positioning and visibility in a highly competitive market through impactful strategic partnerships, such as its association with Punjab Kings as the official smartphone partner for IPL 2024. This collaboration capitalised on the widespread popularity of the IPL, enabling Lava to engage directly with cricket enthusiasts and strengthen its appeal among younger, sports-loving audiences. The alliance not only amplified Lava’s brand visibility but also underscored its commitment to delivering quality and innovation in the smartphone space.

The launch of the Agni 3 smartphone further showcased Lava’s marketing prowess, backed by a 360-degree campaign that included influencer collaborations, extensive digital promotions, and high-impact print advertising. This strategic approach drove an impressive 200% increase in sales during its launch week, with the campaign engaging over 118 million people and delivering more than 70 million ad impressions. These initiatives exemplify Lava’s ability to position itself as a relatable and forward-thinking brand, effectively connecting with consumers and carving a distinct identity in the competitive smartphone market.

What are some of the biggest hurdles Lava faces in the Indian market, and how is the brand tackling these issues?

This is a highly competitive market. Consumers have a lot of options in all price points. So, to stand out and deliver our message and highlight our differentiation as a brand is a challenge. But we are very confident about our product line and are aggressively highlighting our features and differentiated products via innovative content, influencer partnerships and strategic collaborations.

With regard to your target demographic, what insights into consumer behavior, purchasing patterns and preferences have you noticed?

Over the years, we have gained a deep understanding of our target demographic, uncovering valuable insights into consumer behavior, purchasing patterns, and preferences that shape our marketing strategies. A significant trend is the growing demand for affordable yet feature-rich smartphones, especially in the sub-Rs 30,000 segment. This audience includes both price-conscious consumers seeking value and aspirational buyers looking for quality and innovation without the hefty price tag.

One standout insight is the increasing dissatisfaction among consumers with bloatware and intrusive advertisements. In response, Lava has prioritised delivering a clean, streamlined Android experience with regular software updates, enhancing user satisfaction and fostering trust.

With the new year on the precipice, what emerging trends do you see shaping the marketing strategies of mobile brands in India in the coming time?

As we head into the new year, mobile brands in India will embrace emerging trends like AI-driven hyper-targeted advertising, enabling personalised campaigns based on user preferences. The rollout of 5G will enhance mobile marketing with immersive experiences such as AR ads. AI-powered geotargeting will deliver location-based, contextually relevant ads, while influencer marketing will continue to build authentic connections with younger audiences. Mobile video content on platforms like YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels will remain a key focus, and with WhatsApp’s widespread use, brands will leverage it for direct consumer communication. These trends will help brands engage audiences and stay competitive.

Lastly, what marketing plans do you have in place for the next few years and how is your expansion strategy shaping up?

Lava International's marketing plans for the coming years focus on leveraging emerging technologies and consumer trends to enhance brand visibility and market presence. With increasing smartphone penetration and mobile app usage in India, Lava plans to invest heavily in digital marketing and expand its product offerings, including wearables, to cater to the evolving preferences of tech-savvy consumers. These initiatives aim to position Lava as a competitive player in the Indian smartphone market while meeting the needs of both aspirational and price-conscious buyers.