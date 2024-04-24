Nishant Kedia of Rebel Foods on crafting customer experiences in the digital age

Restaurant major Rebel Foods houses a diverse portfolio of brands including Wendy's, Faasos, The Oven Story, Behrouz Biryani, and Mad Over Donuts, among several others. While each of these brands have found their niche and are quite different from each other, they have one thing in common – consumer experience. The company has curated its communication strategies aimed at enhancing consumer experience.

The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market in India is expected to reach USD 25.46 billion in 2024 and grow at a CAGR of 8.74% to reach USD 38.71 billion by 2029. Operating in this robust industry, Rebel Foods has also grown speedily; its geographical and brand presence spans 70+ cities with 450+ kitchens, 45+ brands (own and partnered), and 3500+ internet restaurants.

As the industry continues to evolve and finds a strong footing, understanding and prioritising the needs and preferences of consumers should be at the core of every marketing strategy, as per Nishant Kedia, Chief Marketing Officer at Rebel Foods.

With consumers increasingly valuing convenience and personalised experiences, companies like Rebel Foods are leveraging digital-first strategies to reach and engage with their target audience.

From leveraging AI-powered tools for content creation to personalising marketing strategies across consumer segments, Nishant Kedia walks us through the company's marketing strategy, as he shares how the company is navigating the ever-changing marketing landscape to enhance customer experience and drive business growth.

Edited Excerpts:

Nishant, you joined Rebel Foods in 2019 and have now completed close to 5 years there. In this period, you've held various roles at the company ranging from VP of Product & moving to category head role, then recently elevated position as CMO. What would you identify as the key learnings from these roles, and how have they influenced your strategic thinking in the current landscape of the advertising and marketing industry?

Firstly, it has been a great journey - a lot of learning, and ups and downs. As you rightly said, I’ve had the privilege of leading various roles - from VP of Product to Category Head, to my current position as Chief Marketing Officer.

Throughout this journey, one key lesson stands out: the importance of placing the customer at the heart of every decision.

Amidst priorities such as margins and organisational constraints, prioritising the customer's needs has been paramount, and something that is ingrained in every team member at Rebel Foods. My experiences have reinforced the value of innovation and agility in execution. Embracing experimentation, rapid iteration, and continuous learning has propelled our progress forward.

Moreover, managing diverse brands across different consumer segments has deepened my understanding of consumer behaviour and effective communication strategies across various media channels. These insights have been instrumental in shaping my strategic approach to advertising and marketing, enabling me to drive meaningful impact in our dynamic industry.

In taking on the role of CMO, how do you envision contributing to Rebel Foods' marketing? As Rebel Foods continues to expand its presence across 70+ cities with 450+ kitchens and 45+ brands, how do you plan to leverage this extensive network in your marketing strategies for 2024?

There's a profound opportunity to connect with our customers in meaningful ways. Our focus remains steadfast on delivering exceptional customer experiences. We understand that it's not just about expanding our reach but about ensuring that every interaction with each of our brands leaves a positive and lasting impression.

As we venture into newer territories, we approach each launch with humility, recognizing that building brand awareness takes time and effort. We value the importance of introducing our brands thoughtfully, leveraging the expertise of social media platforms and targeted offline advertising to generate excitement within local communities.

Moreover, our digital marketing efforts help make an impact by reaching audiences in areas where our presence is growing. Through carefully crafted, geo-targeted ads and strategic use of platforms such as YouTube, we are confident of amplifying our message while remaining respectful of our customers' preferences and privacy.

Considering India is a diverse country with diverse needs, how do you personalise marketing strategies for each of Rebel Foods' brands?

Creating personalised marketing strategies for Rebel Foods' diverse range of brands involves deep research and keen insights into consumer behaviours.

We start by delving into qualitative and quantitative research, often recalling an instance where our team conducted focus group discussions to understand regional flavour preferences for a new biryani category launch. These insights guide us in tailoring the right messaging and promotions to resonate with specific audience segments, ensuring that each brand maintains its unique identity while effectively engaging its target market.

Direct customer feedback is another invaluable resource that we focus on. We recall a memorable instance where a customer's heartfelt email praised the authenticity of our regional cuisine, inspiring us to amplify similar narratives in our marketing campaigns.

By actively listening to our customers through surveys, feedback forms, and one-on-one interactions, we take valuable insights into their preferences and pain points, enabling us to refine our marketing strategies accordingly.

Moreover, leveraging third-party data analytics allows us to uncover hidden trends and patterns in consumer behaviour. For instance, analyzing customer reviews and order histories revealed a growing demand for healthy meal options among fitness-conscious consumers. Armed with this knowledge, we developed targeted campaigns promoting our healthier menu offerings, resulting in increased engagement and customer satisfaction.

In light of Rebel Foods' recent partnership with Wendy's to expand its global QSR presence, how will you integrate this collaboration into your marketing campaigns to maximize brand visibility and consumer engagement?

Integrating the recent partnership with Wendy's into our marketing campaigns presents an exciting opportunity to enhance brand visibility and engage consumers on a global scale. Collaborating closely with the global team, we ensure alignment with Wendy's brand ethos while also customizing our approach to resonate with the Indian market. By leveraging insights from previous successes in other countries, we can identify strategies that can be adapted to the unique preferences and behaviours of Indian consumers. This collaborative process enables us to launch impactful campaigns that combine global best practices with localized execution, ultimately maximizing brand visibility and consumer engagement.

Could you share some trends in the QSR industry that have influenced Rebel Foods' marketing?

With the emergence of new digital channels, there is a need for diversification of marketing tactics. One prominent trend that has shaped our approach is the shift from traditional TV advertising to digital mediums. Over the past few years, there has been a noticeable movement towards mobile and online platforms, with consumers increasingly consuming content on their smartphones and other devices.

This transition has led us to prioritize digital marketing channels, such as social media and mobile advertising, to reach and engage with our target audience effectively. While platforms such as YouTube have long been popular, we've observed a rising trend in the usage of platforms such as Instagram.

This evolution underscores the importance of staying agile and adaptable in our marketing efforts, as consumer preferences and behavior continue to evolve.

As attention spans shorten and digital clutter increases, capturing the audience's interest within the first few seconds has become imperative. This necessitates the development of sharp and creative assets that not only convey brand messaging but also provide value and entertainment to consumers.

It's essential to recognize that the QSR industry is multifaceted, with trends extending beyond marketing into areas such as product innovation and consumer preferences. Therefore, we continuously monitor industry trends and consumer insights to refine our approach and ensure that we remain at the forefront of industry developments.

With consumers, especially youngsters, increasingly valuing convenience and seamless digital experiences, how is Rebel Foods incorporating digital-first strategies into its marketing approach to meet evolving consumer expectations?

As we observe the increasing preference for convenience and seamless digital experiences among consumers, especially the younger demographic, Rebel Foods is strategically incorporating digital-first strategies into its marketing approach to meet evolving expectations.

Our brands, like Faasos, are actively engaging with younger cohorts on social media platforms where they spend a significant amount of their time. We recognize the importance of meeting consumers where they are, and digital channels provide an effective avenue to connect with our target audience.

A significant portion of our marketing efforts is directed towards digital platforms, leveraging delivery apps, social media channels, and emerging digital mediums to communicate our product offerings and promotions. Our presence spans various digital touchpoints, including our own apps, as well as third-party platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato.

Moreover, our approach emphasizes tailoring communication to suit the preferences and behaviours of different consumer cohorts for each brand. This personalized approach ensures that our messaging resonates with our audience, driving engagement and loyalty.

How does Rebel Foods ensure that its new flavour offerings are culturally relevant while maintaining its core brand identity and values, particularly during diverse cultural festivities?

It's important to understand our customers' sentiments and preferences during various cultural celebrations. While our primary offerings may be Western-oriented, we recognize the importance of catering to Indian consumers' tastes. For instance, during Diwali, we might introduce flavours like Gulab Jamun Cheesecake to align with the festive spirit. Similarly, during Christmas, we could launch Plum Cakes and Brownies.

Our approach is to launch offerings that resonate with local preferences while maintaining the essence of our brand. From a marketing perspective, our communication emphasizes these new offerings tailored to each festival, ensuring they are well-received by our audience.

Could you share some of the innovative approaches or technologies Rebel Foods is exploring to enhance its media outreach and engagement?

In regards to media outreach and engagement, we are constantly striving to be innovative in our approach.

This involves focusing on both content creation and distribution strategies. Our goal is to create content that resonates with our audience, is highly shareable, and sparks engagement.

We aim to stay true to each brand's core identity while exploring ideas that have the potential to go viral or generate widespread interest.

One example of this approach could be organizing contests on social media platforms that encourage participation and spark meaningful discussions. Ultimately, our emphasis is on being creative and innovative in our content creation endeavours to enhance our media outreach and engagement efforts.

Could you share how AI is changing your operations?

For us, innovation is at the forefront of our strategies. We continuously try to create content that not only aligns with each brand's core identity but also has the potential to go viral and be shared across various platforms. We leverage various innovative technologies to augment our marketing operations. AI, in particular, is playing a significant role in transforming our processes.

We utilize graphic design tools that employ AI to generate multiple creatives, both static and video, effectively and efficiently. Additionally, AI-powered social listening tools enable us to track consumer preferences, sentiment, and engagement, providing valuable insights for refining our marketing strategies.

What are some important skill sets that marketing leaders of 2024 must have?

In the dynamic landscape of marketing in 2024, firstly, having a customer-centric mindset is paramount.

Understanding and prioritising the needs and preferences of consumers should be at the core of every marketing strategy. Secondly, the ability to create compelling and innovative content is essential.

With the digital space becoming increasingly cluttered, marketers must stand out by producing creative content that resonates with their audience and drives brand affinity.

Furthermore, staying abreast of technological advancements, particularly in AI, is crucial.

AI is reshaping marketing operations and strategies, and marketing leaders must understand how to leverage these technologies effectively to stay ahead of the curve. Strategic thinking is also fundamental for marketing leaders.

Aligning business vision with marketing objectives and strategies is key to driving success in the long term.

A focus on data-driven decision-making is imperative, moreover, nurturing talent within the marketing team is essential. Building a team of skilled and motivated individuals who can drive innovation and excellence is critical for achieving marketing objectives.

Lastly, fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation is vital. Marketing is an ever-evolving field, and leaders must encourage a mindset of learning, adaptation, and innovation to stay ahead of industry trends and challenges.

What’s your vision for Rebel Foods 2 years from now?

Our vision has always been the same: to create the world's largest platform for launching, building, and scaling the most loved restaurant brands in every customer food mission. Looking ahead two years from now, we envision Rebel Foods standing as a beacon of innovation and excellence in customer experience in the food industry. We aspire to further expand our reach and influence, connecting with consumers on a global scale and offering an unparalleled array of culinary experiences.