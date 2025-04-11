By the end of this year, Q-com could contribute sales on par with E-com: Ragini Hariharan of Himalaya Wellness

Selling wellness rooted in ancient tradition sounds almost idyllic. But place that mission in today's hyper-connected, skeptical, and trend-driven marketplace, and the idyll meets intense complexity. How does a brand like Himalaya, built on Ayurvedic principles, navigate a world demanding instant gratification via quick commerce, verifiable sustainability, and engagement tailored by AI? It's less a simple blend and more a constant negotiation between deep heritage and relentless modernity.

In this interview, Ragini Hariharan, Marketing Director for Beauty and Personal Care at Himalaya Wellness, delves into the practicalities of that negotiation. Forget buzzword bingo; the focus here is on the how and the why behind their strategic choices. How do you genuinely connect ancient wisdom with digitally native consumers? How is the ad budget actually being sliced between TV screens and Instagram feeds? And how does a company rooted in nature translate that into meaningful, verifiable sustainability practices that go beyond greenwashing?

We explore the tangible shifts: moving decisively towards digital-first engagement, leveraging data to understand nuanced regional needs (like the appeal of turmeric in specific markets), and integrating purpose not as a marketing afterthought but through concrete initiatives like the '1derwoman' mentorship project and long-term support for Smile Train. It’s a candid look at building trust when consumers are more informed than ever, managing influencer collaborations authentically, and adapting product innovation (like serums with Niacinamide) without diluting the brand's core identity.

Edited excerpts:

Your journey into marketing has been remarkable. What initially drew you to this field, and what pivotal experiences shaped your approach to leadership in marketing?

My journey into marketing has been shaped by a deep curiosity about consumer behaviour and the power of storytelling. Working across 12 countries and diverse categories during my time at Procter & Gamble taught me the importance of balancing global best practices with local nuances. Every market has its own cultural sensitivities, consumer behaviours, and unique brand expectations—understanding these differences is key to building meaningful connections.

At Himalaya Wellness Company, this perspective translates into crafting strategies that honour our Indian heritage—emphasising natural ingredients and Ayurvedic traditions—while ensuring they resonate with modern consumers who prioritise efficacy, transparency, and sustainability. Our campaigns are a blend of authenticity and innovation, making ancient wisdom relevant in today’s world.

Ultimately, marketing is about understanding aspirations, solving real needs, and crafting narratives that speak to the heart. My journey has reinforced that brands are more than just products—they are experiences, relationships, and trusted companions in consumers’ lives. This belief continues to shape my approach to leadership in marketing.

Marketing leadership requires a blend of creativity and strategic thinking. Can you share key moments in your career that significantly influenced your philosophy and decision-making in marketing?

Marketing leadership is a continuous journey of learning, adapting, and staying ahead of evolving consumer needs. Throughout my career, several key moments have shaped my philosophy and decision-making in marketing.

One of the most defining shifts has been Himalaya’s transition to a digital-first approach. Embracing digital marketing channels, including e-commerce, social media, and influencer collaborations, allowed us to connect with a younger demographic more authentically. This shift reinforced the importance of agility in marketing strategies and the need to meet consumers where they are.

Another pivotal moment was redefining our brand identity to align with modern consumer expectations. By conducting extensive consumer research, we identified emerging trends and preferences, leading to innovative product formulations tailored to informed buyers. For instance, our Purifying Neem Face Wash and Lip Balm range have successfully engaged teenagers at the start of their skincare journey, building long-term brand affinity.

I have also been deeply influenced by the role of marketing in driving social impact. Our campaigns, such as #ItStartsWithGums, went beyond product awareness to address important social issues, resonating with consumers who seek brands with purpose. We also had the launch of ‘1derwoman’, an initiative in collaboration with the RCB team of the Women’s Premier League, where we connect aspiring young girls with their mentors to help them realise their dreams. Additionally, our partnership with Smile Train for the Muskaan initiative—supporting cleft lip and palate surgeries—reinforced the power of marketing in creating meaningful change.

The evolving landscape of the wellness industry has further shaped my strategic approach. Consumers today are shifting from quick fixes to more holistic wellness solutions, with a growing preference for natural products. With a growing demand for products rooted in the power of Nature, we have deepened our commitment to innovation, ensuring our offerings harness the best of natural ingredients. The launch of our Turmeric Serum was particularly impactful, as it introduced first-time skincare users to the benefits of natural formulations, strengthening trust in the brand. This success led us to expand our serum range with Vitamin C and Rose Serums, reinforcing our commitment to providing effective, nature-inspired skincare solutions.

Ultimately, marketing is about fostering trust, staying relevant, and creating genuine connections. These experiences have solidified my belief that great marketing isn’t just about selling products—it’s about solving real consumer needs, driving positive change, and continuously evolving with the market.

Herbal wellness has evolved significantly, blending tradition with modern science. How has marketing in this space changed, and what challenges come with keeping a legacy brand relevant?

At Himalaya, our vision for the future is deeply rooted in our commitment to our consumers. As the wellness industry evolves, we remain steadfast in our promise to deliver high-quality, science-backed, and naturally effective products. Our legacy of trust has stood strong despite a rapidly changing market, setting us apart as a brand that consistently prioritises consumer needs.

The overall beauty and personal care industry in India is evolving, with consumers becoming more mindful and aware of the options available. Today, they seek not only product efficacy but also ingredient safety, demanding greater transparency from brands. We believe in making sure that we bring the best of Nature along with science backing and a lot of R&D that goes into the products.

What defines our leadership in this space is our ability to blend Ayurvedic wisdom with modern science. From our iconic Purifying Neem Face Wash to our latest innovations like serums containing Niacinamide and Glycolic Acid, we ensure that every product is a reflection of both heritage and efficacy. By continuously listening to and anticipating consumer needs, we not only meet but exceed expectations in terms of safety, effectiveness, and sustainability.

Marketing in this space has also evolved, requiring brands to connect authentically with new-age consumers. Our digital-first approach ensures that we engage meaningfully, leveraging influencers, web shows, and social media to drive organic conversations around skincare and self-care.

Looking ahead, Himalaya will continue to shape the future of wellness, driving innovation that resonates with informed consumers while staying true to our Ayurvedic roots. Our ultimate goal is to not only provide trusted products but to lead a movement towards a healthier, more sustainable world—always keeping our consumers at the heart of everything we do.

Through our storytelling, we address how Himalaya products are scientifically backed while staying true to our natural product legacy. We follow a modern marketing approach crafting innovative and consumer-focused strategies to build meaningful connections that reinforce Himalaya’s leadership in the wellness sector.

Consumers today are highly informed and discerning, especially in the wellness industry. What builds lasting trust and loyalty in such a dynamic market?

Today’s consumers are well-informed, discerning, and actively seek brands that align with their values—be it ingredient integrity, holistic self-care, or sustainability. Building lasting trust and loyalty in the wellness industry requires a deep commitment to transparency, innovation, and purpose-driven engagement. At Himalaya, we don’t just adapt to these shifts; we anticipate them, ensuring every product and communication touchpoints resonate with evolving consumer needs.

Our legacy of trust and quality sets us apart in an increasingly competitive D2C wellness and personal care space. Despite the influx of new players, Himalaya remains the preferred choice for millions, a testament to decades of delivering high-quality, safe, and effective products. We take pride in leading key categories like face wash, lip care, and anti-hangover solutions, continually raising the bar through consumer-centric innovation.

Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. From 100% recyclable packaging to responsible ingredient sourcing through regenerative agriculture, our commitment extends beyond products—it’s about fostering a positive impact on the planet and communities. Consumers today demand more than just efficacy; they seek brands that take tangible steps toward a better future, and we remain dedicated to this cause.

Looking ahead, Himalaya will continue to bridge Ayurvedic wisdom with modern science, ensuring that every formulation delivers both heritage-driven trust and cutting-edge efficacy. By staying true to our philosophy while embracing breakthrough innovations, we aim to not only meet but exceed consumer expectations—strengthening trust, loyalty, and long-term relationships in this dynamic market.

Sustainability and conscious consumption are reshaping consumer expectations. How do you see these shifts influencing marketing strategies in the wellness sector, and what approaches resonate most with today’s audience?

Sustainability and conscious consumption are redefining consumer expectations, particularly in the wellness sector, where trust and authenticity are paramount. The growing preference for herbal and natural products is part of a larger movement toward healthier, ethically sourced, and environmentally responsible choices. Consumers today not only seek efficacy but also demand transparency in ingredients, sourcing, and sustainability commitments.

At Himalaya, we have long embraced this shift, blending Ayurvedic wisdom with scientific innovation to create products that are both effective and sustainable. Our approach prioritises clear labeling, ethical sourcing, and eco-friendly packaging—elements that reinforce consumer trust and loyalty. As holistic wellness gains traction, we recognise that consumers are looking beyond just personal care; they seek products that contribute to their overall well-being while aligning with their values.

In the digital age, transparency and authenticity are key drivers of engagement. Our marketing strategies focus on personalised storytelling, leveraging data-driven insights to create content that resonates with diverse consumer segments. By actively showcasing our sustainability initiatives—such as our commitment to 100% recyclable packaging and regenerative agriculture—we strengthen our credibility and foster deeper connections. However, brands must go beyond mere claims; genuine, consistent action is crucial to maintaining trust in an increasingly discerning marketplace.

Ultimately, by staying agile, ethical, and consumer-first, we ensure that Himalaya not only meets but exceeds the expectations of today's conscious consumers, reinforcing our leadership in the evolving wellness landscape.

Marketing budgets are often a balancing act between traditional and digital channels. How does Himalaya allocate its advertising budget across various platforms—TV, print, digital, influencer marketing, and retail promotions? What factors determine the budget split, and how has this evolved in recent years?

Himalaya Wellness Company is now headed towards embracing a digital-first marketing strategy in 2025, marking a strategic shift from our earlier traditional-first approach. With increasing digital adoption and evolving consumer behaviour, we are optimising our marketing mix to ensure maximum engagement, personalisation, and reach across online platforms.

In the past, majority of our ad spend was allocated to TV. However, with the rise of digital consumption, we have restructured our investments. For our beauty segment, TV spending for the year 2025 is now 30-40%, while a larger share of our budget is dedicated to digital platforms, influencer collaborations, and web series collaborations.

Additionally, some categories are entirely digitally focused. While traditional media remains relevant for mass awareness, our budget allocation is dynamic, evolving based on consumer behavior, regional engagement, and market demands. This strategic shift allows us to stay agile and responsive, ensuring we effectively connect with our audience across the right touchpoints.

Purpose-driven marketing is gaining prominence, with brands increasingly looking beyond just selling products. How do you see initiatives that drive real social impact shaping the future of brand communication?

Purpose-driven marketing is not just a trend—it’s a powerful way for brands to create meaningful connections and drive real change. At Himalaya, we believe that brand communication should go beyond selling products to fostering positive societal impact. This philosophy is reflected in initiatives that empower, inspire, and uplift communities.

Our ‘India’s No. 1’ campaign with the RCB Women’s Team during the WPL exemplified this approach by drawing a parallel between strategic excellence in cricket and expert skincare choices. The campaign reinforced how confidence—whether on the field or in personal care—stems from preparation, the right choices, and unwavering self-belief.

Taking this vision forward, we launched the Himalaya 1derwoman Project, an initiative designed to bridge the gap between ambition and opportunity for young girls. In collaboration with the 2025 WPL champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Women’s Team, we provided aspiring young cricketers with an exclusive training and mentorship session led by their sporting idols. By connecting young girls with real-life female role models in sports and beyond, we are creating opportunities for mentorship, access to resources, and long-term support to nurture future leaders and athletes. This initiative is set to reach over 500,000 girls across schools in India, equipping them with the encouragement and tools needed to chase their dreams.

Similarly, our Muskaan initiative, in partnership with Smile Train and PV Sindhu, is dedicated to providing free cleft lip and palate surgeries for children, restoring their smiles and confidence. This initiative reflects our commitment to holistic wellness, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive without limitations.

By integrating purpose with brand storytelling, Himalaya is redefining brand communication—building trust, driving impact, and creating a lasting legacy of empowerment and positive change.

Himalaya has built a considerable presence on social media through organic content and influencer collaborations. What thought process goes behind your social media strategy and how do you go about influencer collaborations?

Our social media strategy at Himalaya is deeply rooted in data-driven insights, consumer preferences, and authentic storytelling. By leveraging AI-powered analytics, we gain a nuanced understanding of evolving consumer behaviours, allowing us to craft content that resonates with our audience in real time.

We focus on creating engaging, informative, and culturally relevant organic content that aligns with the growing preference for natural and Ayurvedic solutions. For instance, AI-driven insights revealed a surge in interest around turmeric-based skincare, particularly in rural markets where traditional remedies hold deep cultural significance. This informed our strategic approach to launching the Himalaya Turmeric range, ensuring that our content not only educated consumers about its benefits but also connected with them on an emotional level.

Influencer collaborations play a vital role in amplifying our messaging and building credibility. Our approach to influencer partnerships is highly strategic—we collaborate with influencers who genuinely align with our brand values and have a strong connection with their audience. By working with dermatologists, wellness advocates, beauty influencers, and lifestyle content creators, we ensure that our campaigns remain authentic and informative.

Moreover, we recognise the power of regional and vernacular content, ensuring that our messaging is accessible to diverse audiences across India. By tapping into micro and nano influencers within regional communities, we foster deeper engagement and trust. Whether it’s through Instagram Reels, YouTube content, user-generated content, or web series collaborations, our influencer collaborations are designed to educate, inspire, and drive meaningful conversations around holistic wellness.

Ultimately, our social media strategy is a blend of innovation, authenticity, and consumer-first storytelling, ensuring that Himalaya remains relevant, relatable, and a trusted choice in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

The rise of e-commerce and quick commerce has transformed how brands connect with consumers. What are some of the biggest shifts you’ve observed, and how do you see the future of omnichannel marketing evolving?

With the rapid evolution of consumer behaviour, both e-commerce and quick commerce are experiencing unprecedented growth. While retail stores remain essential, especially in tier II and rural markets, the increasing accessibility and trust in digital platforms have fueled e-commerce expansion in these regions. Regional language content and hyper-localised digital engagement have further strengthened brand connections with a diverse consumer base beyond metro cities.

Quick commerce, in particular, is transforming the way consumers shop for everyday essentials, including personal care. Take oral care as an example—while traditionally a retail-driven category, quick commerce is emerging as a strong contender. Based on current growth trajectories, we anticipate that by the end of this year, quick commerce could contribute sales on par with e-commerce for certain categories.

Overall, e-commerce has become a significant driver of our business, and is continuing to grow at an exponential rate. As digital adoption accelerates, an omnichannel strategy is no longer optional—it is critical. By integrating hyper-localised engagement, seamless digital experiences, and data-driven personalisation, brands can build deeper consumer connections and ensure availability across multiple touchpoints. The future of omnichannel marketing lies in striking the right balance between convenience, accessibility, and personalisation, ensuring that consumers can seamlessly transition between offline and online channels without friction.

AI and emerging technologies are revolutionising marketing. How do you see technology shaping the future of wellness marketing, and what innovations excite you most?

AI and emerging technologies are transforming wellness marketing, enabling brands to create highly personalised, data-driven campaigns that resonate with diverse audiences. At Himalaya, we harness AI-powered consumer insights to analyse real-time conversations and behaviors, allowing us to identify emerging trends and evolving preferences.

For instance, AI-driven analytics highlighted a growing consumer interest in natural and home-based ingredients, with turmeric emerging as a particularly trusted remedy—especially in rural markets where traditional solutions hold deep cultural significance. Leveraging this insight, we strategically launched the Himalaya Turmeric range, ensuring that our messaging aligned with regional sentiments and consumer needs.

The rise of AI-driven tools, increased mobile penetration, and vernacular content platforms has further strengthened our ability to engage both urban and rural audiences. By delivering tailored, hyper-localised content, we reinforce trust and brand relevance, bridging the gap between digital innovation and Ayurveda-led wellness solutions. As technology continues to evolve, we see immense potential in enhancing personalisation, predictive analytics, and AI-powered product recommendations to create even more meaningful consumer experiences.

Looking ahead, what’s next for Himalaya’s marketing strategy? Are there any new initiatives, brand expansions, or campaigns that we can look forward to?

This year, we have an exciting lineup of launches across 4-5 different categories, with more products and new formulations in the pipeline. We’re expanding our serum portfolio, introducing new formulations that cater to diverse skincare needs within our healthcare and winter care categories.

At the same time, we also see immense potential in strengthening our existing categories. In segments where we are already market leaders—such as face wash, lip care, and anti-hangover solutions—there is still significant headroom for growth. For instance, face wash penetration currently stands at just 40%, highlighting a vast opportunity to drive category expansion and adoption. In such cases, our focus remains on deepening our presence while continuing to innovate across categories.

Finally, what advice would you give to aspiring women entering the industry?

It's important to focus on customer centricity and build an entrepreneurial mindset to drive successful marketing campaigns. The beauty and wellness industry thrives on constant innovation and embracing change; staying true to your values will help you drive meaningful innovation and build a successful career in this dynamic industry. Respect for customers and your colleagues must be at the core of your approach. Additionally, curate campaigns that resonate with customer needs while maintaining excellence and integrity in messaging.

It is essential to understand the culture of the workplace and see if it aligns with your values. Every organisation operates differently, and finding the right fit can make all the difference in your growth and job satisfaction. A supportive and empowering environment will not only help you thrive professionally but also keep you motivated to push boundaries and achieve more.