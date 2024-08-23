Shortcuts didn’t get anyone anywhere decades ago, they still won’t: Pallavi Chakravarti

When it comes to creative minds who truly embody their work, Pallavi Chakravarti is a name that consistently stands out. Starting her career as a copywriter at Saatchi & Saatchi, Pallavi has since built an impressive trajectory, from leading the creative charge at Taproot Dentsu for nearly nine years to steering DDB Mudra’s creative verticals. Her journey reflects a deep-rooted commitment to genuine, impactful work; work that goes beyond winning awards and focuses on creating meaningful connections and tangible business outcomes.

In 2023, Chakravarti co-founded Fundamental, a creative agency that emerged from a shared belief with her co-founders, Nishant Saurabh and Anand Murthy, that the industry was losing sight of what really matters. For Pallavi, the goal was clear — to return to the basics of strategic, consumer-centric thinking that doesn’t chase fleeting trends but instead seeks to move the needle where it counts. This vision has shaped every decision at Fundamental, driving the agency to prioritise substance over style.

In this candid conversation, Chakravarti talks about her journey, the lessons she’s learned along the way, and the principles that guide her both personally and professionally.

Pallavi, it’s been just over a year since Fundamental celebrated its first anniversary. Reflecting on this milestone, can you share the journey of the agency's inception? What inspired you to start Fundamental?

The founding team had a lot of common ground - we approach advertising the same way, think strategically for the brand we’re working on and use creativity as a tool to move the needle on business and not as a device to gain personal glory. That a lot of the work we’ve done has ended up getting noticed and loved is testimony to the fact that “real work” need not be banal.

Net net, in a world where advertising and creative thinking are fast becoming mutually exclusive - one is reluctantly done to put food on the table and the other to get talked about and famous - we decided to go back to the basics. Solid thinking influences and persuades consumers in the real world to choose brand X over Y. Hence, Fundamental.

Having led creative verticals at various agencies, how does your daily routine and role as a co-founder at Fundamental compare to your previous positions? What new challenges or opportunities have you encountered? Before you founded Fundamental, was there a pivotal moment in your career that made you feel ready to embrace entrepreneurship?

Every challenge seems tougher to surmount, every opportunity feels larger-than-life and more inviting. The highs are higher than ever before, and the lows are lower. But this isn’t a rollercoaster unique to us - it’s the fundamental [ha, see what I did there?] difference between building something of your own and working a job. My daily routine has seen a sea change as well. Some days I don’t have time to breathe. Some days I catch an afternoon show at the nearest PVR. There are swells and ebbs which take getting used to, after two decades of frenetic agency life.

And no, there was no moment that told me I was ready. The middle-class Bengali in me was petrified at the thought that I’d be salaryless. Contrary to what industry whispers claim, we’re bootstrapped. Everyone seems to know who has bankrolled us, except us. The whole truth is, we started off without a naya paisa’s worth of funding. And looking back, it was one of our best decisions. 15 months down, I’m no longer petrified. Just low-grade anxiety. And the good news is, it’s not financially-driven anxiety any longer - now I’m just jittery about building on what we’ve started, and doing it right.

Among all the projects Fundamental has undertaken, which one stands out as your favourite and why?

It’s still to come.

As a young agency, what were some key challenges you faced in the first year, and how did you navigate them?

You need to be clear on what you are chasing, and why. It’s all linked to why you started out in the first place. And this was our biggest collective challenge - trying not to lose focus of our North Star. I’d be lying if I said we were always sure of what we were doing. We weren’t. We made some wrong decisions. Had some crazy months. Then tempers flew thick and fast. Exchanges got hotter than Delhi did in May 2024. But a lot of constructive conversations ensued.

As a result, today we are more mindful. We are clear that we are not a one-stop-shop, power-of-one, 360 and 720 and whatnot degree solution providing always-on, BAU specialist agency. And we don’t shy away from telling clients that. “Yes, we can” is not our motto. We believe there’s a real gap between clients and agencies today, that only solid, directional thinking can fill. We’re here to fill that gap. We’re here for the high-impact work that defines brands, solves micro and macro business problems and moves metrics. Knowing what to pursue and what to say no to was our biggest test - we’re getting better at it every day.

Toxic agency culture is a significant concern in our industry. As a founder, what steps are you taking to foster a collaborative and supportive atmosphere within your teams?

This is really not rocket science. Be a good human being, respect others, manage workload efficiently and be fair to people monetarily. At Fundamental, we’re truthful to the people who’ve signed up to join forces with us - a start-up can get intense, especially when there are multiple projects in the system. And our folks have a far sharper learning curve than most other set-ups will offer because there are no warm bodies to hide behind.

We expect total accountability and give people the freedom and support they deserve in return. No bullshit. No pipe dreams. We remunerate fairly. We practise a hybrid approach to work. And yes, we actually respect work-life balance - if someone has had a turbulent month because of an ongoing job, they are not loaded with another and are given sufficient time to cool off till they start their next. This will continue to be our endeavour even as we grow.

How do you stay ahead of trends and ensure Fundamental remains innovative and relevant?

Oh, we’re gloriously unfashionable. Which means we are by design, not in the race to be the trendiest of them all. The fundamentals of advertising, pun fully intended, will never change. And there are precious few ad professionals who are dedicating time and mind space to understanding evolving business problems, consumer landscapes and behaviours and then applying these fundamentals to make sure products and services can continue to grow at the pace they desire. Most are in the race to garner virality and LinkedIn fandom.

I’d like to believe that the value we bring to a conference room table is more enduring than the flavour of any particular season. Much like a pair of blue jeans and a white shirt, what our agency is good for is going to stay relevant for a long, long time.

This year, there has been debate over whether the creative work belongs to the agency or the client. What is your perspective on this issue, and how can agencies and clients collaborate more effectively to avoid these conflicts?

The time to worry about ownership is when the contract is drawn out. Given that IP rights are a pretty grey area in India, all scenarios should be outlined in the paperwork and adhered to.

Beyond this, speaking from behind my rose-tinted glasses, it would be nice if clients and agencies trusted each other and treated one another as equal partners working towards a common goal. It may sound utopian, but it’s possible. We’ve been fortunate to experience it. The more channels of communication are open and conversations honest, the less the chances of a flare-up. And this is true even if there is a decision to part ways, not just when things are hunky dory.

It's often said that women hesitate to invest in themselves, limiting their growth beyond their roles. As an entrepreneur who has successfully started an agency, what tips can you share to help women unlearn this practice?

Go after what you want, unabashedly. And don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t, won’t, shouldn’t have it.

Looking back at your career, what defining moments stand out to you? How have setbacks and failures shaped your perspective on the creative process today?

Your successes don’t build you. Your failures do. Every time someone looked over my shoulder and asked where my boss was. Every time someone hesitated to hand me the reins of a project, because, “Have you done this before?” Every time I didn’t win an award that I felt I had a good shot at. Every time I lost a pitch. Every time an idea that I felt strongly about was thrown out the door. Every time any of this happened, I learned the power of resilience. We are in the business of rejection. Our world of strategy and comms and marketing, our processes, and the evaluations we are put through are hugely subjective. The only answer is to come back sharper, stronger, better, more persuasive.

The advertising and marketing industry can be tough, especially for women. As an agency leader with years of experience, how are you actively supporting and mentoring the next generation of women in marketing?

I’ve never seen myself through the lens of “a woman in advertising” and have always been a firm believer that talent, calibre and ambition know no gender. Equal opportunity, no wage gap, and a balanced gender ratio in the workforce are all table stakes at Fundamental. For us, it’s only about the best person for the job - we’ll identify them, onboard them and help them grow to the best of our ability. And the same filter applies to the larger ecosystem we operate within - our production partners, for instance. Our two most recent film projects have been helmed by Shachi Malhotra and Sapna Singh. Not because they’re women. But because they are incredible directors and right for the task at hand. Walking the talk is the only way to effect real change.

Finally, based on your experience, what advice would you give to young people entering the industry today?

Work hard. Shortcuts didn’t get anyone anywhere decades ago, they still won’t. Don’t allow people to take advantage of you. Juniors were like lambs to the slaughter decades ago, they aren’t anymore. Observe people wherever you are, and understand what makes them tick - you are in the business of influencing human thoughts, actions and behaviour - if you subconsciously start to enjoy the job and grow to love it, it will love you back. And lastly, for creative people - don’t just be an ideas person or a crafts person - get eyeballs deep into the business you’re working on and worry about everything, the strategy, the deck, how to sell your point of view - remember, you’re a commercial artist not a starving artist in a Parisian attic.