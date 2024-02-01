We aim to double our network to 10,000 stores, focusing on personalised experiences in untapped markets: Noise’s Gaurav Mehta

With over 900 D2C brands in India and more than 100 million online shoppers in the country, the Indian D2C market value is projected to surpass the mark of USD60 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 40%.

Operating in this fast-growing sector, Noise is a homegrown tech brand that was founded back in 2014 when the founders saw a significant want in tech products in the country. The company that started as a tech accessories brand, eventually forayed into the smartwatches and wireless headset sector, becoming one of the first homegrown brands to do so. Today, the brand ranks second in the top wearables category, with a market share of 20.7%.

Gaurav Mehta, CMO of Noise says to retain this loyal consumer base, the brand has employed a strategic social media marketing strategy that has helped the brand build connect with users that are beyond transactional. But beyond digital channels, the brand is aiming to elevate its offline operations as well.

Highlighting this, Mehta takes a deep dive into how Noise is marketing to the younger cohort, the challenges of marketing a D2C brand, the adoption of martech, AI and more.

Edited Excerpts:

Gaurav, with an extensive professional journey of 20+ years, what are some key learnings from these past positions that you are implementing at Noise? And how different is it from leading a D2C brand's marketing team?

In my two-decade professional journey, I've had the opportunity to experiment, learn, and implement my thoughts and ideas that are now shaping the marketing strategies at Noise. Central to my approach is a relentless focus on the customers and sustainable business growth. Understanding their needs, preferences, and behaviors is the foundation of our marketing initiatives.

For early-stage brands that I have been involved with, product market fitment, building brand awareness, and sustainable unit economics were the most crucial business outcomes. However, at Noise, with a solid brand presence, the strategy has shifted to scaling operations, expanding the product line, and emphasizing engagement, retention, and innovation. Leading a D2C brand's marketing team adds the dimension of personalized customer engagement, e-commerce optimization, and agile strategies to navigate the dynamic nature of consumer feedback and interactions.

Can you give us an overview of Noise's marketing and media strategy? What key mediums does the brand use to reach its target audience?

A large part of smart wearable users’ journey is digital so we keep online as the go-to medium (programmatic, D2C, SM, marketplace). Being a consumer-centric brand, we onboard ambassadors who resonate with the brand ethos and showcase the same synergy as us. Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra, and Taapsee Pannu are all aboard, showcasing our dedication to the youth cohort. While being the largest wearable brand is crucial, prioritizing overall well-being is imperative. We aspire not only to be a rapidly growing wearables brand but also a brand that encapsulates the dynamic spirit of young India.

In the digital age, how does Noise approach social media marketing? What are some dos and don'ts you follow for social mediums?

In the fast-paced digital era, at Noise, we don't just dip our toes into social media marketing, we dive in with a strategy that's all about fostering a vibrant and dynamic online presence and helps us build connect with the users that’s beyond transactional. We believe in authenticity, regularly sharing updates, sneak peeks into product launches, and even some behind-the-scenes action.

You'll find us navigating popular platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and X (Twitter), connecting with our predominantly young mobile audience through visually stunning content and exciting influencer collaborations. We actively jump into trending challenges, creating content that resonates with our community and offers us a glimpse into their dynamic preferences and insights.

We serve a balanced mix of product features and lifestyle content. Our team makes it a point to respond promptly to inquiries, fostering a sense of community and interaction. Consistency is our game, our content aligns seamlessly with our brand ethos, aiming to build lasting brand loyalty. We strictly adhere to guidelines, ensuring the data is safe and sound. So, at the core of it all, our social media strategy is about building a genuine, meaningful connection with the customers, all while staying in tune with the ever-evolving trends of the digital landscape.

D2C brands usually struggle with retaining loyal customers and building long-lasting relations. How is Noise dealing with this issue and can you share some tips for other D2C players to tackle this issue?

At Noise, our focus is on conquering the challenge of customer retention in the D2C space by prioritizing consumer-centricity, design, and innovation. We actively gather customer feedback through surveys and focus groups to ensure our products align seamlessly with consumer needs. First-party and zero-party data serve as the bedrock to foster relations with the audience, providing valuable insights into customer preferences and expectations. With a robust omnichannel presence and a commitment to community-building, we engage customers through strategic partnerships and campaigns featuring brand ambassadors.

According to a report by McKinsey & Company, 71% of consumers expect companies to deliver personalised interactions, but industry experts also say it can be quite heavy on the pockets. How can D2C brands navigate this pricing issue and incorporate personalized marketing into their marketing strategies?

It is true that, today, personalization is at the core of digital marketing. With advanced data analytics, we can understand customer behaviors and preferences better than ever before, and this allows us to deliver hyper-personalized experiences for our consumers. However, acquiring new customers can pose a financial challenge, particularly for D2C brands. The substantial costs associated with customer acquisition can significantly impact profit margins, placing constraints on the growth potential for D2C brands.

It is instrumental for entrepreneurs to devise a comprehensive customer acquisition strategy that utilizes diverse channels like email, social media, and search engine optimization to generate website traffic. While the acquisition of new customers is undoubtedly valuable, for us at Noise, prioritizing customer retention is equally crucial.

Demonstrating a commitment to positive customer experiences, providing excellent service, and fostering brand loyalty can, over time, prove to be a cost-effective approach. By retaining customers and enhancing their lifetime value, businesses can mitigate Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC) and bolster overall profitability.

Recently, more D2C brands have expanded their offline and retail plans. As the industry is a highly competitive market, with traditional and other D2C players in the mix, how can new D2C brands succeed in the competitive offline retail market? Any plans for Noise to venture into flagship offline retail?

For successful expansion into offline retail, new D2C entrants must adopt a thoughtful omnichannel approach, aligning in-store experiences with brand identity. Integrating online and offline channels through technology is crucial, with strategic location selection and collaborations enhancing visibility.

At Noise, our omnichannel strategy seamlessly connects with consumers nationwide, creating immersive experiences. With an 80:20 split between online and offline channels, we aim to double our network to 10,000 stores, focusing on personalized experiences in untapped markets.

Gaurav, in the past, you have also talked about the adoption of martech in the Indian marketing space. According to recent reports, Indian marketers allocated less than 15% of their marketing budget towards martech, while global spending on martech was estimated at 25.4%. To keep pace with the digital transformation, how can Indian organizations leapfrog in terms of martech adoption?

To fast-track martech adoption in India, organizations must strategically invest in enhancing the digital skills of marketing teams through education and training programs. Collaborating with technology providers and startups is crucial for implementing cutting-edge martech solutions. Encouraging a culture of innovation and experimentation empowers teams to explore new tools.

Setting clear goals and metrics aligned with overall business objectives is pivotal for effective martech adoption.

To maximize impact, Indian brands should blend global solutions with local expertise, ensuring relevance in the dynamic market.

Seamless integration of martech tools requires close collaboration between marketing and IT teams.

Embracing a holistic approach that combines education and collaboration is key to propelling Indian organizations forward and maintaining competitiveness in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. It's not just about adopting martech; it's a strategic transformation in leveraging technology to elevate marketing practices.

How do you think the advent of AI has changed the marketing role? How can a marketing executive stay in tune with these changes? What are some must-have skillsets of 2024 for a marketing head?

The emergence of AI has profoundly transformed the marketing role, reshaping traditional practices and introducing innovative approaches. AI technologies, such as machine learning and data analytics, enable marketers to analyze vast datasets, automate processes, and derive actionable insights. This shift has implications across various aspects of marketing, including personalized content delivery, customer segmentation, and targeted advertising strategies.

To stay in tune with these changes, marketing executives should prioritize continuous learning and professional development. Staying informed about the latest AI trends, actively engaging in industry conferences, and participating in relevant training programs are essential. Familiarity with AI tools and platforms allows marketing professionals to leverage these technologies effectively in their strategies and navigate the evolving landscape. Remember, AI is not a replacement but a powerful partner, augmenting human creativity and strategic vision to unlock unprecedented marketing possibilities.

In the contemporary marketing landscape, agility and adaptability are paramount for staying ahead. As growth owners, marketing officers transcend conventional advertising, focusing on brand visibility, revenue generation, and profitability management. Pivotal to success is the cultivation of long-term customer relationships, demanding a deep understanding of customer needs and the ability to design engaging experiences. Success in this landscape hinges on digitally savvy leadership, encompassing the ownership and optimization of digital assets.

Lastly, as a jury member for Agency Con, what are your expectations from the entries and a message for the participants?

As a jury member for Agency Con, I look forward to entries that highlight innovation, creativity, and strategic acumen in marketing and advertising. I encourage participants to present campaigns that not only showcase a profound understanding of target audiences but also explore unique approaches. Agency Con serves as a platform to celebrate creativity and excellence in the marketing realm. I invite all participants to bring their best work, inspire us with their creativity, and demonstrate how they stand out in the dynamic and competitive landscape of marketing and advertising. Best wishes to everyone!