Marketing lessons from The Bold Type: A playbook for brave brands

When it comes to marketing, inspiration can come from the most unexpected places. Sometimes, it’s from the pages of an industry report, the annals of advertising history, or the latest viral campaign. But every so often, it sneaks up on you from a completely different corner–like the dazzling fictional offices of Scarlet, the women’s magazine at the heart of The Bold Type.

At first glance, The Bold Type looks like your typical millennial dramedy: three ambitious friends navigating love, career hiccups, and self-discovery against the glamorous backdrop of New York City. It’s all power suits, coffee shop confessionals, and perfectly lit Instagram-worthy moments. But it’s more than an ordinary coming-of-age show. Beneath the glossy surface lies a trove of wisdom–not just for life but for business, and more specifically, for marketing.

Why draw lessons from a TV series? Because marketing and entertainment share the same lifeblood: storytelling. Both are about connecting with an audience, stirring emotions, and leaving a lasting impression. Just as The Bold Type keeps viewers bingeing episode after episode, great marketing keeps consumers hooked and engaged. Like a well-crafted brand campaign, the show’s appeal lies in its blend of authenticity, boldness, and cultural relevance.

And let’s not forget that The Bold Type is a show centred on a magazine–a natural hub for the very essence of marketing: content creation, audience connection, and brand storytelling. In following the lives of Jane Sloan, Sutton Brady, and Kat Edison, we’re given a front-row seat to the triumphs and tribulations of modern media. As these characters learn to take risks, adapt to change, and push boundaries, they offer invaluable lessons to anyone in the business of capturing attention and building loyalty.

The business challenges Scarlet faces–embracing digital transformation, navigating cultural shifts, and staying relevant in a crowded marketplace–are the same issues keeping CMOs awake at night. And the show’s solutions, from bold decision-making to authentic storytelling, mirror the strategies that drive the most successful campaigns in real life.

So, whether you’re a seasoned marketer looking for fresh ideas or a newbie searching for inspiration, The Bold Type is more than just binge-worthy TV. It’s a crash course in what it takes to stand out in today’s hyper-connected, ever-evolving world. Let’s dive into the lessons and see how this smart, sassy series can transform your marketing playbook.

Because, as Jacqueline Carlyle, Scarlet’s fearless editor-in-chief, might say: “If you’re not being bold, you’re not doing it right.”

Don’t sugarcoat it

In The Bold Type, Scarlet is more than a magazine; it’s a platform for real conversations about feminism, body positivity, relationships, and everything in between. Whether it’s tackling taboo topics or sharing personal struggles, Scarlet knows that authenticity resonates.

For marketers, this is a reminder that authenticity isn’t optional anymore–it’s the main course. Today’s consumers can spot a façade from a mile away, and they reward brands that are honest, raw, and relatable. Take Dove’s “Real Beauty” campaign or Patagonia’s no-holds-barred environmental activism; these brands don’t just talk the talk–they walk it.

Lesson: Stop airbrushing your brand. Embrace the messy, the real, and the imperfect. People connect with honesty, not perfection.

Be Bold (It’s in the title)

The show’s title isn’t just catchy; it’s a mantra. Boldness is the common thread between Kat taking risks as Scarlet’s social media manager, Sutton pivoting careers, and Jane chasing her journalistic dreams. They lean into discomfort and push boundaries–qualities every marketer should embrace.

Bold marketing doesn’t mean loud colours and viral stunts; it means taking creative risks that align with your brand values. Think of Nike’s “Dream Crazy” campaign with Colin Kaepernick. It sparked debates, turned heads, and cemented Nike as a brand with conviction.

Lesson: Play it safe, and you’ll get lost in the noise. Be bold, and you might just create the next cultural moment.

Leverage the personal touch

One of the series’ most heartwarming aspects is the mentorship between Jacqueline Carlyle, the formidable editor-in-chief, and the younger staff. Jacqueline doesn’t just give advice; she personalises it, recognizing each person’s unique strengths and aspirations.

In marketing, the equivalent is personalised content. From Spotify’s “Wrapped” campaign to Netflix’s eerily spot-on recommendations, brands that tailor their messages win hearts and clicks. Personalisation isn’t a gimmick; it’s a bridge to deeper connections.

Lesson: Know your audience as intimately as Jacqueline knows her team. Deliver experiences that feel tailored, not templated.

Adapt or die: The digital pivot

Throughout the show, Scarlet faces the perennial print-vs-digital debate. Kat, the digital-savvy social media manager, constantly champions modern platforms to keep Scarlet relevant. Whether it’s through viral hashtags, podcasts, or innovative ad formats, Scarlet demonstrates the importance of evolving with the times.

Marketers can take a page from this playbook. Platforms, algorithms, and trends change at lightning speed. Staying stagnant is a death sentence. Look at how Oreo mastered Twitter during the Super Bowl blackout or how Duolingo dominates TikTok and Instagram with humour that aligns perfectly with Gen Z’s vibe.

Lesson: Change isn’t scary; it’s an opportunity. Be the Kat Edison of your industry–constantly exploring new ways to connect.

Make inclusivity more than a buzzword

Kat’s journey as the first Black, queer social media director at Scarlet is a testament to the importance of representation. The show doesn’t just tick diversity boxes; it integrates inclusivity into its DNA.

Similarly, brands must go beyond tokenism. Inclusivity isn’t a trend; it’s a necessity. Campaigns like Fenty Beauty’s 40-shade foundation launch or Microsoft’s adaptive gaming controller prove that representation and accessibility can drive both impact and revenue–it can, however, in no time, become exploitative if revenue is the only motive.

Lesson: Don’t just talk diversity–live it, breathe it, and bake it into every facet of your brand.

Take a stand: Purpose drives passion

One of The Bold Type’s recurring themes is activism. From Kat championing LGBTQ+ rights to Jane writing about gender inequality, the characters often use their platform to advocate for social causes.

Brands that take meaningful stances resonate more with today’s socially conscious consumers. Take Ben & Jerry’s, whose commitment to environmental justice and human rights has made them a standout in the crowded ice cream market.

Lesson: A brand without purpose is just noise. Stand for something, and you’ll stand out.

Stay ahead of trends without losing yourself

Kat is a social media maestro who thrives by staying on top of trends. However, she doesn’t jump on every viral bandwagon; she aligns trends with Scarlet’s brand identity. Whether launching a hashtag campaign or tackling a hot-button issue, she ensures the message feels authentic.

For brands, this underscores the importance of discernment. Jumping on trends just to stay relevant can backfire if it doesn’t align with your values. Think of how brands like Wendy’s mastered Twitter’s roast culture–it’s funny because it feels on-brand.

Lesson: Be trendy, but don’t be a trend-chaser. Authenticity always trumps fleeting hype.

Crisis management: Own the mess

The show isn’t all sunshine and power suits; the characters face their fair share of PR disasters. But they always tackle them head-on, whether it’s addressing controversial articles or dealing with employee backlash.

For brands, the takeaway is clear: when a crisis hits, transparency is your best friend. Apologies should be swift, sincere, and accompanied by action. Look at how Tylenol rebuilt trust after its 1982 poisoning crisis–it’s a textbook example of owning the mess and coming out stronger.

Lesson: When the storm hits, grab the reins. Transparency and accountability are your North Stars.

At its core, The Bold Type is about taking risks, pushing boundaries, and staying true to your values–all lessons that marketers can (and should) apply. Whether you’re crafting a social campaign or revamping a brand’s identity, remember: bold ideas create loyal fans, not just customers.

So the next time you binge-watch The Bold Type, look past the drama and the fashion. You might just find your next big marketing breakthrough tucked between the montages of the Scarlet office.

Again, as Jacqueline Carlyle might say, “Step out of your comfort zone. That’s where the magic happens.”