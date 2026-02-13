Valentine's is the largest festival for us: Avi Kumar of FNP

In India, Valentine’s Day is no longer a one-day celebration. It is a week-long commercial crescendo, Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, right up to February 14, each triggering its own micro-spikes in consumer spending.

Valentine’s Day in India is no longer an imported novelty. It is a full-scale commercial event. In 2024, Valentine’s Day sales in India reached an estimated ₹25,000 crore (approximately $3 billion), a significant jump from the year before. By 2025, that figure was forecast to grow another 15-18%, potentially touching ₹28,500 crore.

And in 2026, the numbers kept climbing: according to a Unicommerce report, overall e-commerce volumes during Valentine’s week grew by around 17% year-on-year, while order volumes on quick-commerce platforms surged by 48%. India’s overall gifting market, valued at $75.16 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $92.32 billion by 2030.

For FNP, this is not merely a seasonal opportunity. Valentine’s week is the largest single festival on its calendar. “Valentine’s accounts for about 5-6% of our overall annual business, which is significant,” says Avi Kumar, CMO, FNP. “From an occasion standpoint, it is the largest festival for us.”

Flowers are the main selling point

Roses remain the hero SKU of Valentine’s week. “Roses and flowers are a very big part of Valentine’s week. When people think of flowers, they often think of FNP; we are almost synonymous with flowers in the consumer’s mind,” Kumar says. “That naturally makes us a go-to destination for Valentine’s Day gifting.”

This is also reflected in its marketing. During the season, the brand’s social media fills up with reels featuring flowers and flower-themed visuals that clearly tie into the mood of the occasion.

But it is not just romance driving sales. Valentine’s overlaps with weddings and anniversaries, multiplying demand within the same window. The result is compounded volume across categories.

Over the years, Kumar notes, demand has steadily grown. Earlier, traffic was primarily routed through FNP’s website and physical stores. Now, accessibility has exploded.

“With the rise of quick commerce platforms like Blinkit and Zepto, accessibility has expanded. Consumers can access our brand across more touchpoints, which has further scaled demand.”

Industry reports suggest that this year, overall e-commerce volumes grew by about 17% compared to the same period in 2025, and order volumes on quick commerce platforms jumped by 48% on-year. Between 2024 and 2026, quick commerce platforms have seen double-digit growth in Valentine’s week flower searches and impulse purchases, especially in metros and emerging urban clusters. Convenience is compressing decision cycles, and gifting is increasingly happening in 10-minute windows.

While flowers remain central to Valentine’s sentiment, quick commerce is becoming a key driver of last-minute buying behaviour.

“Quick commerce is a very important channel, especially during Valentine’s,” Kumar says.

He identifies two key consumer cohorts driving this growth. The first is the last-minute buyer. “Not everyone plans ahead. Quick commerce becomes a rescue option.” The second is the budget or add-on buyer, someone making smaller, complementary purchases. “Someone may buy three roses to complement a larger gift,” he explains.

On FNP’s owned platforms, the purchase pattern looks different. Here, the brand sees more considered, high-value transactions, including elaborate arrangements and 100-plus rose bouquets planned in advance. Quick commerce, meanwhile, thrives on immediacy: single stems, compact bouquets, and impulse-led gifting.

Selling emotions

If scale defines the business narrative, personalisation shapes marketing.

For 2026, FNP has retained its campaign theme, ‘Make It Special’. “Our campaign theme this year continues to be ‘Make It Special’, the same theme we carried last year,” says Kumar. “Consumers want to express their emotions during the season of love, and we act as enablers, not just helping them express, but helping them express to impress.”

The positioning moves the brand beyond being seen only as a flower seller. The focus is on enabling expression through curated products and add-ons.

The campaign centres on customisation. The Valentine’s catalogue includes heart-shaped arrangements, bouquet-and-teddy combinations, hand-tied bunches, preserved “forever” flowers and personalised notes and add-ons. Products are organised around different gifting personas, from grand gestures to minimal arrangements, and from partner gifting to self-gifting.

“What differentiates them is the thought and design behind each arrangement,” Kumar says. “Each speaks to a different personality.”

Alongside product-led communication, FNP has also invested in brand collaborations. One of the more visible activations this year is with Uber Black.

Kumar frames the partnership around shared consumer insight. “Both Uber and FNP share a common belief: consumers don’t just remember transactions, they remember how brands made them feel.”

As part of the activation, select Uber Black riders received floral gestures during their ride. The idea was to introduce a gifting moment into a routine commute.

“Imagine starting your Uber ride and being welcomed with a thoughtful floral gesture,” Kumar says. “It turns a regular journey into a delightful moment. That’s where convenience met care.”

For FNP, such initiatives are part of a broader experiential push. “Experiential marketing is becoming increasingly important for us because it creates pull, not push,” Kumar says. “Experiences create longer-lasting memories, and when those memories are associated with the brand, they build strong memory structures.”

Beyond Uber Black, the brand has also collaborated with Closeup and Palmonas. With Palmonas, FNP introduced a giveaway that bundled a bouquet with a bracelet from the jewellery label. Consumers could participate by following specified steps on social media.

Through these partnerships, FNP is extending Valentine’s beyond product listings to cross-category visibility, while keeping flowers at the centre of the proposition.

Future of the celebration economy

As more players from quick commerce apps to D2C gifting startups enter the category, FNP is doubling down on two pillars: trust and innovation.

“When a consumer trusts you to deliver their emotions, especially for celebrations involving multiple people, it’s a big responsibility,” Kumar says.

The second pillar is ease. Simplifying the discovery-to-delivery journey, expanding design formats, and experimenting with new floral trends are central to the brand’s roadmap.

“We have one of the largest flower design teams and even run a Flower Academy to continuously innovate,” he adds.

In an increasingly competitive gifting landscape, flowers themselves are not the differentiator; it is how they are packaged, personalised, delivered and ultimately remembered. And for FNP, Valentine’s Week is as much about shaping those memories as it is about driving seasonal sales.