Capturing Gen Z's attention: Inside POCO's marketing playbook

POCO made its debut in the Indian smartphone market in 2018, initially as a sub-brand under Xiaomi. In 2020, POCO separated from Xiaomi to operate independently in India. Over the years, POCO has adapted its communication strategies to keep up with shifting market dynamics.

With its campaigns, the brand has aimed at striking a balance between innovation, affordability, and appealing to young, tech-savvy consumers. POCO is also making a strategic entry into the tablet market with the marketing objectives centred around customer-centricity, innovation, and expanding market share.

In a conversation with Himanshu Tandon, Country Head of POCO India, we explore the brand's evolving communication strategy and how it has continually adapted to capture the attention of the Indian market.

Changes in communication

POCO made its entry into the highly competitive Indian smartphone market which was a space already crowded with other global players.

To stand out from the competition every brand needs a unique selling point. For Poco it was its pricing strategy.

With its debut campaign, 'Master of Speed,' POCO introduced the POCO F1, offering flagship performance at a price that defied industry norms. The brand aimed to shake up the market by appealing to tech enthusiasts and early adopters who were seeking top performance without breaking the bank.

The brand also launched a short intriguing POCOBreakin internet mystery, involving three suspects and kept its audience hooked with frequent social media updates and a dramatic reveal.

The campaign kept the audience engaged and entertained and asked them to guess who the actual thief was.

In 2020 when POCO became an independent brand in India it launched a new campaign #POCOForIndia.

This campaign highlighted the dedication for the Indian market.

The company website describes POCO as a consumer technology brand built on the philosophy of ‘Everything you need, nothing you don’t,’ with a key focus on its fans' requirements.

Following the same philosophy, POCO’s subsequent campaign series, ‘Everything you need, nothing you don’t,’ featured relatable scenarios: from sneaking a favourite chocolate without getting caught, to the need for uninterrupted gaming without any interruptions.



This ad series did blend humour in everyday situations to reinforce POCO’s brand message.

In 2021, POCO India unveiled its new brand identity, 'Made of Mad,' with a campaign created by DDB Mudra. This series of films featured a new mascot aimed at conveying the brand story through unconventional and edgy visuals. The objective was to honour a community as unique as the company’s products.

To break through the clutter, POCO, with a series of short films, promoted the phone through humorous dynamics between bosses and employees. Created by Media.Monks India, these films highlighted the smartphone’s features in entertaining scenarios.

The accompanying social media amplification campaign invited users to share their own boss-employee stories using the hashtag #ReturnOfTheKing, further engaging their audience.

The brand’s collaboration with Taco Bell for #LoadedWithMore campaign, featuring cricketer Hardik Pandya, targeted the fast-paced lifestyle of Gen Z. Tandon explained, “The #LoadedWithMore campaign was squarely aimed at our core audience: Gen Z. By teaming up with Taco Bell and Hardik Pandya, we tapped into the fast-paced, vibrant lifestyle that resonates with this group.”

POCO’s recent ad teased the launch of its new smartphone with the tagline 'God Mode On.’ The teaser video showcased the phone’s rear panel and camera arrangement, building anticipation among tech enthusiasts.

Himanshu Tandon, Country Head of POCO India, emphasises how through the years the brand didn’t just position itself as another player but as one that would disrupt the existing dynamics.

Tandon said, “We kicked things off with the ‘Master of Speed’ campaign for the POCO F1, where we focused on performance at disruptive prices to woo tech-savvy Gen Z and early adopters. As the market shifted, so did we. Campaigns like ‘Everything You Need, Nothing You Don’t’ for POCO X3 started balancing power, affordability, and style, while the POCO X6 Pro continued pushing the envelope with flagship-level performance in 2024. Today, with our latest campaign for the POCO F6—‘God Mode On’—we’re turning heads in the gaming community, showcasing premium features for a wider audience of tech lovers.”

Strategic brand placements have been crucial in boosting POCO's visibility and cementing its place in pop culture. Moments like Salman Khan taking a POCO selfie on ‘Bigg Boss’ or Shah Rukh Khan using a POCO X4 in the film ‘Jawan’ extended the brand's reach, tapping into massive audiences across different entertainment platforms.

“This has amplified our reach and deepened our connection with pop culture,” said Tandon. “Through it all, our message remains clear: high-performance tech doesn’t have to come with a high price tag.”

Engaging Gen Z

POCO aims to tap into the dynamic and trend-savvy Gen Z audience through its social media strategy. Recognising the digital-first habits of this demographic, POCO has leveraged platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube to create engaging and shareable content.

The brand's strategy includes a mix of product teasers, behind-the-scenes looks, user-generated content, and interactive posts that encourage participation from their audience. POCO engages directly with its consumers via social media and community forums, creating open dialogue.

The brand collaborates with popular influencers and tech enthusiasts to amplify its reach and credibility. These influencers, who often have a significant following among Gen Z, create content around POCO products, including unboxing videos, reviews, and usage tips.

Highlighting this approach, Tandon said, “As digital engagement became crucial, we doubled down on social media, e-commerce platforms, and influencer partnerships to keep our audience engaged and informed.”

Festive ready

The festive season is a major sales period for smartphones, and reports indicate strong consumer sentiment this year. Tandon describes the festive season as ‘a smartphone shopping bonanza’.

He shared, “Our marketing strategy for the festive season in 2024 has been carefully crafted to ensure widespread reach, keeping our goal of democratising technology at the forefront. For POCO, digital platforms remain a key focus and that will be in place for some time. This allows us to reach consumers where they are, ensuring that no one is left behind from experiencing POCO’s innovative products at attractive prices. “

This festive season, Tandon expects trends like mobile commerce, personalised digital experiences, and regional content to dominate the marketing landscape. He shared the key trends that will shape smartphone marketing during the festive season.

He explained that the surge in mobile commerce means brands must prioritise enhancing mobile shopping experiences, offering exclusive phone-centric promotions, and simplifying the checkout process for customers. With consumers increasingly seeking tailored and interactive experiences, personalised digital campaigns driven by AI and data insights are set to take the spotlight.

He added, “Regional and vernacular content is gaining traction, as brands aim to connect with a broader audience across different geographies in India. Also, affordability will heavily influence purchasing behaviour, as Indian consumers are now looking for value in cutting-edge technology at accessible prices.”

POCO is prepared to leverage these trends, focusing on affordability and staying true to its innovative approach.