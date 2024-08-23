Challenges of creating a new category in India ft. Aakash Vaghela of Evocus

In an era where consumers are increasingly health-conscious and discerning about their choices, the beverage industry has witnessed a significant shift towards products that offer more than just refreshment. Functional drinks, once a niche segment, are now gaining mainstream traction, driven by a growing demand for beverages that not only quench thirst but also provide tangible health benefits. Enter Evocus—a brand that has positioned itself at the forefront of this movement in India.

Aakash Vaghela, Founder & MD, AV Organics LLP, sheds light on Evocus' journey that involves introducing a novel proposition to a market unaware about it and taking long strides to reach to where it stands now.

Evocus' flagship offering, black alkaline water, is an example of how the brand is introducing consumers to new, scientifically-backed hydration solutions. But this journey was not born out of a desire to merely add another product to the shelves; it was a calculated move to bridge a gap in a market that was ripe for innovation.

The story of Evocus is one of foresight and an understanding of evolving consumer needs. Recognising the potential in the functional beverage segment, Vaghela envisioned a product that combined functionality with premium quality—an offering catering to a generation of consumers increasingly concerned with their health and well-being. The inception of Evocus marked the beginning of a new chapter in the Indian beverage industry, one where hydration is about more than just water; it’s about enhancing performance, wellness, and overall health.

However, the journey to establish a new product category in a competitive market like India is fraught with challenges. From educating consumers about the benefits of black alkaline water to navigating the regulatory landscape, Evocus has had to overcome numerous hurdles.

A vision for superior hydration

The inception of Evocus was driven by a clear vision: to offer a premium hydration solution that blends functionality with quality. According to Aakash Vaghela, the idea stemmed from recognising a significant gap in the Indian market. "Evocus was founded with the vision of offering premium hydration solutions backed by technology," Vaghela explains. The brand’s mission was to introduce a product that wasn’t just another drink on the shelf but one that offered scientifically validated benefits.

Evocus differentiates itself from traditional hydration products through its proposition of clinically validated ingredients and a premium positioning. This aligns well with the evolving consumer preferences in India, where there is an increasing demand for health-conscious products. By targeting this niche, Evocus has tried to set itself apart from competitors, paving the way for its rapid growth in the market.



Marketing with partnerships

Since its launch, Evocus has experienced exponential growth, driven largely by marketing efforts and partnerships. Vaghela highlights the importance of credibility in their growth strategy, stating, "We have been very strategic about our partnerships and collaborations, focusing on having the right thought leaders elevating the product’s credibility thereby building and earning consumer’s trust." A notable example of this strategy is Evocus Hydration IV electrolytes mix, which was endorsed by 27 Olympians during the recent Olympics, showcasing the product's impact on performance and training.

The brand’s presence in over 250 properties, including prestigious hotel chains like Marriott and Radisson, further amplifies its reach. Collaborations with prominent hospitality groups and potential tie-ins with large cafes and airlines are also in the pipeline and are helping it establish a considerable position in the market.



Influencer marketing has also been pivotal. "Our influencer marketing strategy involves carefully selecting individuals who align with our brand values and resonate with our target audience," Vaghela explains. By choosing influencers with authentic ties to health and wellness, Evocus ensures that its products are marketed by voices that consumers trust, further enhancing the brand’s credibility.

The brand has also tried its hands at brand-movie partnerships that have played a role in boosting visibility. The recent collaboration with the movie 'Fighter' was one example. "Collaborating with 'Fighter' allowed us to tap into the movie's audience and leverage its popularity to enhance our brand visibility," Vaghela says, underscoring the effectiveness of such partnerships in building brand recall.

On an industry level, quick commerce has changed the game for many brands–so is the case with Evocus. “Quick commerce has significantly impacted the beverage industry by offering faster delivery options and catering to the growing demand for convenience. At Evocus, we have embraced this trend by ensuring our presence across all major quick commerce platforms in the country. Our products, including Evocus alkaline water and the Hydration IV electrolytes drinks mix, have seen a remarkable 2x growth month-on-month. Additionally, we have prioritized logistics-friendly powdered products to optimize delivery efficiency, ensuring our customers receive superior hydration solutions swiftly and conveniently,” Vaghela shares.

Navigating the Indian landscape

Launching a new category in a market as diverse as India comes with its own set of challenges. Evocus faced significant obstacles, particularly in creating awareness and acceptance for black alkaline water, a novel concept for Indian consumers. Vaghela notes, "The biggest challenge in the Indian market was creating a new category—Black Alkaline Water."

One of the key challenges has been adapting to evolving regulations and competing with established brands. However, these challenges have also provided unique opportunities for Evocus. Vaghela says that by staying committed to quality and leveraging cutting-edge technology, the brand has been able to differentiate itself.

Highlighting Evocus’ target audience, Vaghela remarks, “Our key demographics include health-conscious consumers and those prioritizing quality, functional, and technology-packed beverages.”

The Founder also sheds light on the metrics the brand uses to measure ROI, noting, “We measure ROl through various metrics such as sales growth, customer acquisition cost, and engagement rates. We are a data-driven brand and keep an eye on all metrics corresponding to search volumes, keyword analysis, social media insights and dashboards. By analyzing these metrics, we can gauge the effectiveness of our marketing strategies and make data-driven decisions.”

Playing the balancing act

A common problem that a lot of start-ups encounter is understanding when to amplify spending on marketing in their journey.

Vaghela offers clear advice, saying, "Start-ups should begin investing in marketing once they have a validated product and a clear market fit along with aligned distribution and logistics. Balancing the budget involves prioritizing product development initially to ensure a high-quality offering, followed by strategic marketing investments to build brand awareness and drive growth.”

In the last few years, there have been a few prominent cases wherein fintech unicorns recorded losses recently despite having sizable marketing endeavors. Offering his advice, Vaghela says, “Brands should assess their marketing strategy regularly and make adjustments based on performance metrics and ROI. If marketing efforts are not translating into desired results, it may be time to reevaluate the strategy, optimize spending, and focus on channels that deliver better returns. It's crucial to maintain flexibility and adapt to changing market conditions.”

Charting global waters

Reflecting on the brand’s journey, Vaghela acknowledges the importance of timing, particularly in global expansion. "We are currently in the journey of activating suitable global markets to amplify the e-commerce channel and reach a global audience. Had we activated the global e-commerce channel earlier, we could have benefitted from that overall," he notes.

Looking ahead, Evocus is poised for continued growth, with ambitious plans for both the short and long term. In the immediate future, the brand aims to expand its product line, increase its presence in e-commerce and quick commerce, and enhance its market penetration in India. "Our next stage involves expanding our product portfolio to include variants such as hydration plus energy and performance, which cater to specific consumer needs," Vaghela shares.

On the global front, Evocus is setting its sights on markets in the MENA region and beyond. The brand's long-term goals include scaling operations globally and continuously innovating to maintain its premium positioning and market leadership.