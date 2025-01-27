Deepika Deepti on how Bata is evolving for Gen Z & beyond

As the world’s youngest and most digitally savvy generation, Gen Z is reshaping consumer markets. With an estimated global spending power of over $360 billion, this cohort values individuality, inclusivity, and purpose—qualities that are pushing brands to rethink their strategies. In India, Gen Z comprises over 20% of the population, making them a critical demographic for companies aiming to stay relevant.

To tap into this audience, companies across sectors are switching up their strategies. Take Flipkart, for example. Known for being a go-to platform for household needs, it wasn’t at the top of Gen Z's mind when it came to fashion until recently. The brand launched Spoyl, a dedicated fashion section aimed at younger shoppers, and revamped its marketing to match their vibe.

Dating apps have also gone all-in on Gen Z. Platforms like Bumble and Tinder now centre their campaigns on this audience, using their slang and showcasing modern dating culture to stay in step with their lives.

Bata, a household name in India, is also evolving to connect with this generation. Deepika Deepti, Head of Marketing at Bata India, explains, “As Gen Z grows in influence, it’s crucial for us to evolve. This generation values style as much as comfort, and they’re highly informed about global trends. Our goal is to stay relevant while staying true to our legacy.”

In 2018, the brand started focusing more on the younger generation, and this led to a revamping of the traditional brand. Bata roped in Kriti Sanon and Late Sushant Singh Rajput as the faces of the brand, giving a glimpse into how the brand has evolved with changing times. This time around, #ComeAndBeSurprised and #SurprisinglyBata were used for this campaign to promote their then newly launched Red Label collection.

Evolution of the brand

Bata has become a staple in Indian life, far beyond just selling shoes. Despite its global roots, the brand has found its place in the everyday moments of millions. From school shoes to wedding wear, Bata stores have witnessed significant milestones. “Bata is as Indian as chai and cricket. Our stores have been a part of countless firsts—first days at school, first job interviews, and more. That’s a legacy we’re proud of,” says Deepti.

With the growth of digital and retail channels, Bata continues to connect with communities in ways that reflect their local context. “Our retail network combined with digital capabilities enables us to connect with different communities in their own language and context,” Deepti shares. This shift is evident in campaigns like the one with Vir Das, which blended comfort and style, recognising that today’s consumers don’t want to choose between the two.

One key area of change has been Bata’s approach to premiumisation. “On premiumisation, we are reimagining what premium means in the Indian context. It's not just about higher price points; it’s about delivering runway-fresh designs and superior craftsmanship at accessible prices,” Deepti explains. Collaborations like the one with Nine West, which brings global trends to Indian customers, show how the brand is making fashion more accessible.

Bata’s audience spans generations, from children to adults. “Our strategy aims at catching the customer’s attention at the right time,” Deepti adds, pointing to campaigns like Floatz, which are tailored for specific times like the monsoon season. This balance of targeting Gen Z while continuing to cater to older customers shows how Bata adapts to changing trends while staying true to its roots.

Vision & road ahead

Bata’s repositioning journey has been all about striking a balance between tradition and modernity, allowing the brand to connect with younger, fashion-conscious consumers. By blending its heritage with contemporary trends, Bata is reshaping its image to align with evolving lifestyles. “The past five months at Bata have been an exhilarating journey of transformation and growth,” says Deepika Deepti, Head of Marketing at Bata India. “We’ve worked to refresh the brand’s image while staying true to our core values of comfort, quality, and accessibility.”

A significant part of this transformation has been Bata’s focus on premiumisation—delivering stylish, high-quality footwear at accessible prices. “For us, premium isn’t just about price; it’s about offering runway-fresh designs and superior craftsmanship that remain accessible,” explains Deepti. This approach reflects Bata’s emphasis on inclusivity, ensuring the brand remains relatable to a diverse audience.

Bata has also leaned on influencer partnerships and collaborations with fashion-forward celebrities to revitalize its appeal among Millennials and Gen Z. These efforts have been complemented by investments in retail and digital platforms, aimed at creating a seamless, elevated shopping experience. “We’re creating multiple entry points for consumers to discover and rediscover Bata,” Deepti adds.

Looking ahead, Bata’s strategy centres on three key pillars: youthful appeal, innovation, and inclusivity. The brand is working to introduce trend-forward collections that align with Gen Z’s and Millennials’ fashion sensibilities while remaining rooted in its heritage of comfort and quality. At the same time, Bata plans to expand its reach through digital innovations, such as AI-driven personalization, and collaborations that resonate with younger audiences.

“Our goal is to remain a brand for everyone while becoming the go-to choice for Millennials and Gen Z,” Deepti concludes. Bata’s ongoing transformation provides a compelling example of how legacy brands can adapt and thrive in a market increasingly shaped by the tastes and preferences of younger generations.

