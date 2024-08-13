Learning from Liberty Shoes’ iconic Independence Day campaign to go beyond moment marketing

If you actively try to think, there are a few Independence Day campaigns that memory would serve. Most of these belong to the 90s or 2000s. When one thinks of the last decade, a fiery, rhythmical voice of Piyush Mishra reverberates in ears, calling out the inherent hypocrisy in our social behaviours. A line in the ad goes like, “Tu likes talashe nalayak, Un likes ke layak bann toh ja.” The themes and diverse perspectives explored in the ad film urge viewers to revisit the idea of patriotism. It’s ‘In The Name Of Liberty’ by Liberty Shoes.

Since the campaign’s launch, Liberty Shoes has become a brand synonymous with Independence Day. The campaign has gained an enormous recall after being remembered every subsequent Independence Day. Its impact hasn’t been limited to being a highly recalled campaign, it has demonstrated how a particular moment can be tapped into with nuance and sensibility–and how even a single campaign can generate brand recall without diminishing from memory or losing its relevance.

As Liberty Shoes launches a new campaign this Independence Day, Barun Prabhakar, Head Of Marketing and Creative Strategy at Liberty Shoes sheds light on the brand’s marketing approach–the ethos of which is embedded in the cultural fabric of India–while sharing details on the creation of the Liberty Shoes’ campaigns.

Synonymy with Independence Day

Liberty Shoes began its journey as a small shoe manufacturing unit in Karnal, India manufacturing a humble 4 pairs a day. Cut to now, it manufactures 50,000 pairs a day.

With a legacy spanning decades, the brand has seen India grow and change, and it has remained steadfast in its commitment to Indian values. Prabhakar reflects on this journey, saying, “The initial positioning for Liberty was centred around people—relationships, society, culture, and traditions. These have always been at the core of our communication strategy.”



This foundation has allowed Liberty Shoes to create campaigns that are not just about products but about stories that reflect the lives of the people.

Prabhakar adds, “Any occasion with an emotional connection to people is significant for Liberty Shoes—whether it’s Independence Day, Diwali, or Father’s Day. These events provide an opportunity to tell stories that resonate with our audience.”

But how does one stand out and create recall for one’s brand in a market where every brand seeks to leverage moment marketing?

Detailing the idea behind the campaign that added Liberty Shoes’ name to the coveted list of iconic Independence Day campaigns, Prabhakar shares, “The ‘In The Name Of Liberty’ campaign drew from various societal issues, like the racism faced by people from the Northeast and the mentality towards women. We wanted to create a story that made people reflect on their independence and not take it for granted. The campaign was about understanding that freedom also comes with the responsibility of respecting others.”

This campaign marked a significant shift in the brand’s approach to Independence Day marketing. Rather than focusing on the usual tropes of patriotism, Liberty Shoes chose to highlight the more nuanced aspects of freedom.

Liberty Shoes’ secret sauce seems to be the fact that its approach to Independence Day marketing is rooted in its understanding of the Indian psyche. The brand recognises that Independence Day is a moment of reflection, a time when people think about what it means to be free and what it means to be Indian. By aligning its campaigns with these emotions, Liberty Shoes has been able to create a lasting impact on its audience.

Another prominent aspect of Liberty Shoes’ marketing has been its judicious approach to moment marketing. At a time when brands put out creatives on every moment–regardless of their magnitude–it’s difficult to stand out in a sea of catchy one-liners and witty copies–even if they make a momentary mark, it’s difficult to register in a viewer’s long term memory to have a substantial recall as a brand.

While brands often capitalise on trending topics to gain quick visibility, Prabhakar advocates for a more sustainable approach. "My personal belief is not to just follow the herd. Instead, focus on creating sustainable and meaningful campaigns that resonate with your audience over time," he advises.

This philosophy has been a guiding principle for Liberty Shoes. Rather than jumping on every trend, the brand focuses on building campaigns that have a lasting impact. This approach has allowed it to create a strong brand identity that stands the test of time.

Mera Joota Hindustani

Furthering its association with Independence Day, this year, Liberty Shoes has launched a new campaign titled ‘Mera Joota Hindustani’. It features a song specifically created for the campaign whose lyrics feature the eponymous title. It features artists from across the country: MC Square, Shilpa Rao, Riar Saab, Karan Kanchan and Killa K.

“The campaign portrays a stronger, self-reliant India, and the diversity of the country is represented through the artists we chose from different regions,” shares the head of marketing.

Sharing details on its creation, Prabhakar reveals, “The creative concept was my own idea, and we worked with a Collective Artists Network to produce the film. The campaign was carefully crafted, with strategic choices in selecting diverse artists to represent the different regions of India.”

Prabhakar highlights that the song’s title is inspired from the iconic ‘Mera Joota Hai Japani’ song from the movie Awara. The change from ‘Japani’ to ‘Hindustani’ indicates the self-reliance of India which is not dependent on external entities for style and inspiration.

Reaching the heart of India

Liberty Shoes has long been known for its affordability, making it a popular choice in Tier II and Tier III cities across India. However, Prabhakar says that the brand’s appeal goes beyond just price. Liberty Shoes’ communication strategy is tailored to resonate with the unique needs and preferences of this audience. "We make sure our communication resonates with the right audience. We believe in making our communication meaningful and relatable rather than just making a statement," he explains.

The brand also recognises the differences in crafting communication for metro cities versus lower-tier cities. In metro cities, where the audience may have a more global outlook, the brand’s messaging is designed to be aspirational yet grounded in Indian values. In contrast, for Tier II and Tier III cities, the communication is more direct and relatable, reflecting the everyday realities of life in these regions.

Managing a brand like Liberty Shoes, with its extensive range of sub-brands and wide retail network, requires a conscious approach to maintaining consistency in communication. Liberty Shoes boasts about 10-11 sub-brands, each with its own distinct personality and character. "It’s crucial to adhere to each brand’s archetype and guidelines. Discipline in following these guidelines is key to building a strong brand image in the audience's mind," Prabhakar notes.

This discipline extends beyond the traditional marketing channels. Liberty Shoes is present across multiple platforms—retail stores, online channels, and e-commerce. The brand ensures that its messaging is consistent across all these platforms. "Discipline is key. We ensure that our communication is integrated across all channels, so whether the audience is online or offline, they receive the same brand message," Prabhakar adds.

In a culturally rich and diverse country like India, cultural sensitivity is crucial for brands, especially homegrown brands. Liberty Shoes has always been mindful of this, ensuring that its campaigns reflect the rich cultural tapestry of the nation. "Any brand with roots in India has a responsibility to prioritise the country and its people in their campaigns," says Prabhakar.

Besides its consistency in tapping into rooted emotions, Liberty Shoes has also embraced a futuristic approach to marketing. With the disruption caused by CGI-led campaigns last year, Liberty Shoes was quick to see potential in the technology. The brand launched a major CGI campaign. "Marketing today is very dynamic, and digital media is constantly evolving. We were among the first in the footwear category to leverage CGI on a large scale last season, and the response was phenomenal," Prabhakar recalls.

Revamping retail identity and future plans

Since Liberty Shoes has multiple touch points where it interacts with its consumers, it becomes essential to ensure a seamless and consistent brand experience. Prabhakar shares that the brand is planning a major revamp of its retail stores. With over 400 exclusive stores and more than 6,000 multi-branded outlets, the brand’s retail presence is extensive. However, Liberty Shoes is not content with resting on its laurels. "We’re in the process of revamping our entire retail identity. In the next two months, you’ll see a more youthful and fun brand positioning across our stores," the head of marketing reveals.

As Liberty Shoes continues to grow, the brand remains focused on its long-term vision. The ‘Mera Joota Hindustani’ campaign, which is the centrepiece of the brand’s current marketing efforts, is designed to be a sustainable campaign. "We want to highlight that Indian products can be cool and appealing to young India, not just because they’re made in India, but because they’re of high quality," Prabhakar explains.