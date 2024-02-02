Mohey’s Vedant Modi on making real-life brides the center of communication for wedding season

In 2017, Vedant Fashions, the company behind ethnic wear brands Manyavar and Mohey, introduced their TVC #NayeRishteNayeVaade for the former, featuring Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. The company built a whole story out of the campaign, which drew parallels from the power couple’s real-life milestones wherein they made their set of promises to one another.





This marked the inception of a series of campaigns that aimed to redefine the narratives built in the bridal wear market.



Mohey, the sub-brand of Manyavar with a focus on women's wear, has woven the stories of popular actresses into the fabric of its campaigns before they embark on their real-life marital journeys. From Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani, the bridal wear has chosen personalities who can connect with audiences on a personal level, building a brand recall for the brands.



Vedant Modi, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Manyavar-Mohey believes, “Mohey stands out in the bridal wear market due to its unique blend of tradition and modernity. It has adapted its storytelling to align with the evolving conversations around weddings. The brand now emphasises inclusivity and modern perspectives in its campaigns.”



Making brides feel comfortable in their own skin, the brand’s campaigns tend to reiterate the messaging and Modi mentions the objective is to revolve around the themes of celebrating individuality, breaking stereotypes, and showcasing real emotions that resonate with the modern-day bride.

Crafting the Dulhan Wali Feeling through campaigns

When Alia Bhatt became the brand ambassador, its new campaign, centered around the theme of #SeesawJaiseUpDown, explores the emotions of a bride as she steps into a new chapter of her life, being skeptical in the beginning but embracing the changes before her. With this, Mohey introduced its IP, ‘Dulhan Waali Feeling’, which has become a series of campaigns with newer narratives.











Similarly, Bhatt was seen talking about gender equality in the campaign, ‘Naye Rishte, Wahi Confidence’, appreciating her family who encouraged her to not apply stereotypical societal rules, all with the hope that her partner and his family will also give her the same respect.











When Kiara Advani was about to get married, the brand released the campaign titled, ‘Kiara Chali Naye Ghar’. It showed her packing all her childhood memories, from toys to rackets and more, and taking them along to her new home with her partner.









According to research by ICICI Direct, the country’s wedding market size for November and December last year was estimated to be INR 3.8 lakh crore, of which branded apparel formed INR 50,000 crore.



In this market, the brand has created a recall value through these celebrity partnerships. Modi highlights that the partnerships have ‘significantly’ boosted brand visibility and appeal, associating Mohey with elegance and style.



“The association with these celebs adds to the aspirational value of Mohey, creating a bridge that connects the brand seamlessly with the preferences of the younger audience. Through these partnerships, Mohey aims not just to be the best choice for wedding wear but a symbol of empowerment, individuality, and modernity for today’s brides.”



In the latest of its brand campaigns with the Dulhan Wali Feeling messaging, the brand narrates the beauty of an Indian bride in Mohey's new collection, hoping to make the bride feel like the center of attention.









Dos and Don'ts of storytelling

While the brand has been actively trying to make a bride’s day special, there are a few storytelling principles that they keep in mind. Modi outlines the same.

Dos: Emphasize product USPs, feature real brides and stories for inclusivity, and offer styling sessions (like the Mohey Masterclass) for practical guidance.

Don'ts: Avoid stereotypes, offensive content, and overly dramatic narratives. Ensure cultural sensitivity and uphold contemporary values in campaigns.



Mohey's strategic collaborations extend beyond traditional marketing avenues.



Talking about the brand's target audience, Modi mentions the mediums used for the marketing.



“Mohey employs a multi-channel approach, utilising both offline and digital platforms to reach a broad audience. Engaging mega, macro, and micro-influencers further amplifies our visibility. Additionally, we actively explore partnerships with wedding apps and wedding specific digital platforms to ensure targeted reach and engagement.”



Keeping the do's of storytelling in mind, the brand has utilised real-life brides to their full potential, be it a TVC or on digital.



Not just celebrities, the brand joins hands with influencers who are about to tie the knot.



Food blogger, Sarah Hussain and influencer Sakshi Sindwani got married recently, and partnered with the brand, integrating content around the bridal wear.



This season, actor Sobhita Dhulipala of Made of Heaven fame joined the group of celebrity associations. The actor has been seen in the show, Made in Heaven based on wedding planners and this association might make for a good fit.











The brand also makes sure to add styling tips on social media. Stylist, Tanya Ghavri has given styling tips on what a ‘dream dulhan look’ would look like as part of one of their IPs.

The brand also has a long-standing partnership with Femina Miss India wherein the participants of each year not only walk the ramp in the collection but are also part of the digital campaign.







Apart from this, real-life brides post about their Mohey looks which is followed by the brand posting it on its Instagram stories.



The bridalwear brand also finds trends to be a part of on social media. One of the examples includes them participating in a Moment marketing trend for the Barbie movie wherein brands had joined in on the Barbiecore wave taking the colour pink everywhere.



Mohey used this opportunity to promote its pink collection with a picture of bridesmaids.





In this way, the bridal wear brand tends to leverage any relevant opportunity available to promote their collections.

While its campaigns have created recall amongst the audience, Vedant Fashions’ Modi shares the short-term goals for the brand.



He says, “We want to increase brand awareness through targeted digital campaigns and influencer collaborations, establishing Mohey as India’s go-to brand for bridal wear, with an offering for every emotion, wedding occasion, and member of the wedding party.”



In conclusion, Mohey's marketing strategy for the wedding season creates a narrative that blends tradition and modernity, aiming to create a brand that resonates with the aspirations of the modern bride.

Its long-running custom of keeping real-life brides at the center of its campaigns has given Mohey an advantage in the bridal market.