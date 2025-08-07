Why Popeyes is holding off on mass media in Mumbai for now: Gaurav Pande explains

Three years after entering the Indian market, US-based quick service restaurant chain Popeyes has expanded its footprint to Mumbai. After establishing a presence in South Indian cities and Delhi NCR, the brand is now setting up five outlets across Mumbai this quarter, marking its entry into one of the country’s most competitive and densely populated foodservice markets.

Gaurav Pande, Executive Vice President and Business Head at Popeyes India, acknowledges the challenges of scaling in a city like Mumbai, especially when media spends can be inefficient at low store density. “Until we reach scale, our marketing efforts remain focused on local and digital,” he says. “Roughly 75% of our investments go into digital channels or very targeted hyperlocal formats.” This includes influencer partnerships, social media, aggregator visibility, mall activations, SMS bursts, and outdoor placements in the immediate vicinity of stores.



“We don’t invest in mainstream media unless we have a large enough base,” Pande adds. “Even in Bengaluru, where we now have around 18 stores, we’re only just starting to consider mass media.”

Brand awareness remains the top priority. “For any marketing team, the first job is to build awareness. That’s what salience really is, being present in people’s memory and consideration set,” he explains.



According to syndicated brand equity studies the company conducts, Popeyes is increasingly associated with flavour, juiciness, and a differentiated experience. “People may not know about the 12-hour marination yet, but they do recall the outcome, flavour.”

The brand’s positioning is deeply tied to its operational model, which intends to prioritise freshness over scale. “We use chilled chicken, not frozen. It has a five-day shelf life, which limits how far it can be transported,” Pande says. “You can’t serve beyond a certain distance unless you’ve built supply chain capability first, and that’s what dictates our expansion pace.”



The same philosophy shapes delivery as well. “We don’t define delivery radius in kilometres. We define it in time. If you can only travel one kilometre in 15 minutes in Mumbai, that’s the limit.”

The company also draws symbolic connections between Popeyes’ Louisiana roots and the spirit of Mumbai. “The brand originated in a part of the U.S. that was built by immigrants, people who came from France, West Africa and elsewhere, and built something through adversity,” Pande reflects. “That ethos of overcoming challenges and celebrating life resonates strongly with Mumbai. We see both cities as places that beat the odds. You’ll see that reflected in our campaigns eventually, even Mardi Gras-style activations next year.”

Still, he emphasises that storytelling can only go so far in a category like QSR. “In food, you can’t differentiate through advertising alone. You have to deliver on taste,” he says. “Each product on our menu brings something unique, from the flavours to the freshness, to the Cajun heritage. Even our vegetarian range carries the same culinary philosophy.”

That approach extends to how Popeyes handles consumer input. “Every Tuesday, our leadership team meets for two hours just to go through customer feedback, not just data, but verbatim comments,” Pande shares. “Over time, it creates a deep understanding of what people are enjoying, and where we need to course-correct.”



He cites product tweaks, like adjusting spice levels, and recent launches such as flavoured chicken and desserts as direct outcomes of that loop. “Within the first week of our dessert launch, we saw consistently high ratings. We knew it was going to work.”

With the festive season approaching, Pande notes the importance of cultural context in campaign planning. “India is a country where even non-vegetarians avoid meat during certain periods. During those times, we don’t advertise non-veg products, we shift our focus to our vegetarian menu,” he says. “That’s why we’ve developed a full veg range, burgers, rice bowls, wraps, fries, desserts, all in line with our flavour profile. A vegetarian diner shouldn’t feel like an afterthought.”

When it comes to influencer marketing, the brand has stayed consistent in its approach. “We work with a mix of nano, micro and macro influencers, especially those connected to food. The goal is depth, not just reach,” Pande explains. “We want them to experience the food, sometimes more than once. We’ve even taken their feedback seriously and made adjustments based on it. For us, they’re not just amplification tools, they’re customer representatives.”

Aggregator platforms like Zomato and Swiggy are central to Popeyes’ discovery strategy. “A significant number of consumers experience us online first. So the way we show up on those platforms really matters,” he says. “That means sharp, focused food imagery, precise naming, and a menu stack that starts with our core Cajun products. It’s a small screen, so every word counts.”

Ratings and delivery speed are also part of the brand experience. “We’re rated above 4.2 on most platforms, and that makes a difference because a lot of people filter by rating,” Pande adds. “Timely delivery and product integrity are just as important as the marketing message.”

QSR trends

Looking at macro trends in the QSR space, Pande sees several long-term drivers. “Delivery is going to stay big, not because it’s being pushed, but because that’s what consumers want. They want convenience and control,” he says. He also points to rising discretionary income and growing exposure to global cuisine. “We were early to bring Cajun to India. We’ve introduced Korean flavours as well. Indian consumers are exploring more, and that gives us room to innovate.”

As the brand works toward its ₹1,000 crore goal, Tier II and III cities will become increasingly important. “To succeed in India, you can’t only target one cohort,” he says. “We need to offer value across income groups, and that doesn’t mean compromising on taste or quality. At every price point, the product has to deliver.”

As Popeyes enters a new phase of expansion in India, its strategy continues to centre on consumer feedback, regional adaptation, and measured scale. With an emphasis on operational consistency and localised outreach, the brand’s approach reflecta a shift in how quick service restaurants are navigating a fragmented and increasingly competitive market. In cities like Mumbai, growth hinges as much on execution as it does on building awareness.