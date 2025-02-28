20 Meta workers sacked for sharing internal information

Meta has laid off approximately 20 employees for leaking internal information, the social media giant confirmed on Thursday, as the company faces scrutiny over chief executive Mark Zuckerberg’s recent political shift towards US President Donald Trump.

A Meta spokesperson, confirming a report first published by The Verge, said, "We tell employees when they join the company, and we offer periodic reminders, that it is against our policies to leak internal information, no matter the intent."

"We recently conducted an investigation that resulted in roughly 20 employees being terminated for sharing confidential information outside the company, and we expect there will be more," the spokesperson added. "We take this seriously, and will continue to take action when we identify leaks."

The dismissals follow a series of reports detailing Zuckerberg's meetings with staff. According to the report, the Meta chief told employees in one session that he would no longer be as transparent, stating, "We try to be really open and then everything I say leaks. It sucks." He further warned staff to "buckle up" for the year ahead and emphasised that Meta aimed to be a "productive partner" with the White House.

Zuckerberg's political realignment has drawn attention, particularly his increased engagement with Trump since the former president’s return to office. Despite previously banning Trump from Facebook in January 2021 following the Capitol riot, Zuckerberg has since shifted his stance, dining with the Republican leader, contributing to his inauguration fund, and scaling back content moderation efforts.

Meta also ended its US fact-checking programme, a move seen as aligning with the new Republican leadership in Washington. Additionally, the company appointed Trump ally Dana White to its board and replaced its long-standing political affairs chief with a prominent Republican figure.

Zuckerberg’s public remarks have reflected this shift. Speaking on the Joe Rogan podcast, he criticised what he described as a "culturally neutered" corporate world and advocated for embracing "masculine energy."

The moves have sparked debate about Big Tech’s relationship with political power and whether these recent actions signal broader industry trends.