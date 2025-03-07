Instagram details new features of ‘Edits’ app ahead of launch

Instagram is set to launch its new video editing app, Edits, on 13 March, offering users a range of tools to manage and enhance their video projects.

In anticipation of the launch, Instagram has shared details about new features for its ‘Edits’ app. The app will include a ‘Projects’ tab, allowing users to manage multiple video projects simultaneously. It will also feature a ‘Cutouts’ tool to isolate specific elements within clips and a ‘Made with Edits’ tag, which will appear on videos created using the app.

These tools add to previously announced features such as AI-generated background editing, still image animation, and collaboration options. However, the platform has clarified that not all of these features will be available at launch, with some remaining in development.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, has stated that new features will first be tested within Edits before being introduced to Instagram and Threads. This approach aligns with Meta’s ongoing investment in AI technology, suggesting future additions may further expand the app's capabilities.

The Edits app, likened to ByteDance’s CapCut, aims to offer a standalone platform for video creation and editing, separate from Instagram's main app.