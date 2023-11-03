Advertisment
Instagram now lets users add lyrics to reels

Users can now add lyrics to reels on Instagram, as announced by CEO Adam Mosseri. He mentioned that the feature was added after the company noticed that users had to manually add lyrics to reels.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has announced that users can now add lyrics to their reels during editing just like they can on Stories.

Mosseri stated in his broadcast channel that the development is due to users having to manually put in lyrics. He added that the platform is working on adding more features to reels.

 

Users just have to make a reel, click on the music icon '🎵' and select a song then swipe left to add in the lyrics.

The platform is currently also working on an AI chatbot to add to Instagram for users to have conversations with.

 

