Zomato launches AI tool 'Nugget' to automate customer support

According to Zomato, Nugget handles over 15 million monthly interactions and resolves up to 80% of queries autonomously.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has unveiled Nugget, an artificial intelligence-powered customer support platform, expanding company’s portfolio into business-to-business software services. The no-code platform, which can autonomously handle up to 80% of customer queries, is now available to businesses worldwide. Developed internally over three years, Nugget currently processes more than 15 million monthly support interactions across Zomato's portfolio companies, including grocery delivery service Blinkit and B2B food supplier Hyperpure. The platform marks the first product launch from Zomato Labs, the company's in-house innovation incubator.

Food delivery company Zomato has introduced Nugget, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled customer support platform designed to enhance its food delivery operations, quick commerce vertical Blinkit, and supply chain services platform Hyperpure. The launch was announced by Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal in a post on X.

Nugget has been developed over a period of three years by Zomato Labs, an internal division of the company. It currently manages over 15 million customer interactions per month across Zomato’s platforms. According to the company, the AI-driven system is capable of resolving up to 80% of customer queries autonomously, learning and adapting in real time. The platform requires no coding for operation and supports both instant chat and voice-based assistance.

The launch of Nugget follows Zomato’s recent decision to rename the company to Eternal Ltd. The move was formally announced in a regulatory filing on 6 February 2025, citing Blinkit’s rapid growth as a key factor behind the rebranding decision. The company’s leadership has stated that the new identity aligns with its expanding portfolio.

“Our board has approved this change today and I request our shareholders to also support this change. If and when it is approved, our corporate website will transition from zomato.com to eternal.com. We will also change our stock ticker,” Goyal stated in a letter to shareholders.

The rebranding is expected to mark a significant transformation in the company’s corporate structure and strategic direction.

