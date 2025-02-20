Zomato launches AI tool 'Nugget' to automate customer support

Food delivery company Zomato has introduced Nugget, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled customer support platform designed to enhance its food delivery operations, quick commerce vertical Blinkit, and supply chain services platform Hyperpure. The launch was announced by Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal in a post on X.

🚀 Introducing Nugget—an AI-native, no-code customer support platform.



Nugget helps businesses scale support effortlessly—highly customizable, low-cost, no dev team needed. No rigid workflows, just seamless automation.



✅ Resolves up to 80% of queries autonomously

✅ Learns &… pic.twitter.com/pnVrUEhmcd — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) February 17, 2025

Nugget has been developed over a period of three years by Zomato Labs, an internal division of the company. It currently manages over 15 million customer interactions per month across Zomato’s platforms. According to the company, the AI-driven system is capable of resolving up to 80% of customer queries autonomously, learning and adapting in real time. The platform requires no coding for operation and supports both instant chat and voice-based assistance.

The launch of Nugget follows Zomato’s recent decision to rename the company to Eternal Ltd. The move was formally announced in a regulatory filing on 6 February 2025, citing Blinkit’s rapid growth as a key factor behind the rebranding decision. The company’s leadership has stated that the new identity aligns with its expanding portfolio.

“Our board has approved this change today and I request our shareholders to also support this change. If and when it is approved, our corporate website will transition from zomato.com to eternal.com. We will also change our stock ticker,” Goyal stated in a letter to shareholders.

The rebranding is expected to mark a significant transformation in the company’s corporate structure and strategic direction.