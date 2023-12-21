Radio ad volumes witness 6% growth from Jul-Sept 2023: TAM AdEx Report

TAM Media Research has released its quarterly report for Radio Advertising from July to September 2023. The media research agency monitors more than 110 Radio Stations (In association with RCS India) and mainly focuses on understanding the advertising trends compared to past years including Monthly Trends, Top Spenders (Categories, Advertisers and Brands), City and State contributions on Radio Ads.

As per the report, the ad volumes recorded in this timeframe witnessed growth of 6% compared to January to March 2023. Also, July to September 2023 observed growth in ad volumes by 7% on Radio Advertising compared to the same period in 2022.

The Services sector retained its first position with a 34% share of ad volumes during Jul-Sept’23 over Apr-Jun’23. The top 10 sectors collectively added 89% share of ad volumes in Jul-Sept’23.

The quarter witnessed Properties/Real Estates and Hospital/Clinics retaining their first and second positions during Jul-Sept’23 over Apr-Jun’23 while Life Insurance and Ret Cars were new entrants in the top 10 list of categories in Jul-Sept’23 compared to Apr-Jun’23.

During Jul-Sept’23, the top 10 advertisers together covered a 15% share of ad volumes on Radio Advertising. While Kedia Homes retained its first position, LIC of India ascended to second position in Jul-Sept’23 compared to its sixth position in Apr-Jun’23.

A total of 160+ Categories have registered positive growth during the quarter. Properties/Real Estates categories have witnessed the highest increase in ad secondages with the growth of 25% followed by Cars with 55% growth during Jul-Sept’23 compared to Apr-Jun’23.

The top five states including Jaipur, Surat, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Nagpur together contributed 67% share of ad volumes in Jul-Sept’23. It should be noted that compared to Apr-Jun’23, Gujarat and Maharashtra retained their first and second positions with 20% and 17% share of ad volumes respectively in Jul-Sept’23.

The report also suggests that Evening was the most preferred time band on Radio followed by Morning and Afternoon time bands on Radio Advertising. Also, Evening and Morning time bands together added 69% share of ad volumes.

You can read the full report below.