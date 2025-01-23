Advertisment
82% people prefer humble advertising over grandiose claims: Report

76% believe AI won't replace human creativity, nearly 70% of consumers seek to own less, and 68% of Gen Z pursue agency and optimism in new realities.

Social Samosa
To feel grounded in a world grappling with polarisation, distortion,  and uncertainty, people are proactively creating imaginative and optimistic realities that make  sense to them, and Gen Z are leading the wayety,  and simpler living versus out-of-this-world experiences. The 11th edition of VML’s 'The Future 100' report  analyses trends based on the results of its annual survey across 14 markets globally and features  100 trends that will impact business and culture in the years ahead. The study found conflicting  desires of digital innovation versus analogy pursuits, fear for the future versus hope for society, and simpler living versus out-of-this-world experiences.  

Globally, people cite the cost of living, violence and crime, and war and unrest as the top three  concerns facing society today, pointing to stress as a major challenge to human wellbeing. Last  year’s desire for deceleration has evolved into a more proactive quest for self-knowledge,  discovery, and new lifestyle choices. Consumers are cost-cutting in some areas and, beyond  necessities, are prioritising spending on health and wellbeing to find some balance. In a world that  seems out of control, looking after oneself can feel tangible and manageable.  

Nearly 70% of respondents indicated that they are “actively looking to buy or own less stuff,” a  particularly resonant sentiment following the frenzy of the holidays, presenting brands with a  challenge to adapt to the budget-conscious yet purposeful consumer.  

“‘The Future 100’ ushers in a year of possibilities, where new realities are in the making, human  potential is being redefined, lifespans are extended, and a new creative economy is emerging  thanks to technological advances,” say Emma Chiu and Marie Stafford, Global Intelligence  Directors at VML, who authored the report.  

Babita Baruah, CEO, VML India said, “The Future 100’ captures the profound intersections of  technology, creativity, and humanity shaping today's consumer landscape. It provides a lens  through which brands can understand the evolving priorities of their audiences, whether it’s the  optimism of Gen Z, the desire for meaningful connections, or the pursuit of longevity and well being. For businesses, the report isn’t just a roadmap for what’s next; it’s an invitation to co-create  a future that balances innovation with authenticity and impact.” 

“This report reflects a world in transition, where consumers are balancing ambition with  sustainability, individuality with community, and technological advancements with emotional  needs. It highlights the potential for brands to not only respond to these trends but also lead them.  By embracing these insights, we can help our partners craft strategies that foster deeper  connections, deliver purpose-driven value, and leverage creativity to stay ahead in a dynamic  marketplace.” said Shubhrojyoti Roy, National Planning Director, VML 

Trends in “The Future 100: 2025” report have commonalities surrounding the changing nature of  the concept of reality, prioritizing intuition, extending human capabilities, and new approaches to  the creative economy that factor in the benefits of technology to make room for more imaginative  pursuits.  

Shaping new realities  

More than just escapism, society is actively shaping new realities. In fact, 67% of Gen Z say they  like the idea of escaping to a different reality using technology, reflecting desire  for agency and optimism in a chaotic world. Amid political turbulence and climate breakdown, people are seeking comfort in discomfort, leaning into dark stories and experiences that offer a  form of catharsis and a coping mechanism ).  

Extending lives  

While the pursuit of longevity and wellbeing is nothing new, AI and innovation across consumer  sectors are pushing the boundaries of life and death in ways yet unseen, making eternal life  possible in the digital realm. Expect to see home clinic hubs that empower self-managed healthcare, disruptions in cocktail culture in favor of elixir  bars, and blue zone retreats blending hospitality and evidence-based longevity  practices. Tech that can push the boundaries of our physical capabilities will result in augmented  humans. The evolution of functional foods and ingredients may impact specialty online and grocery  shopping habits for those who want to try cooking with algae cooking oil, duckweed, and  makhana, and explore personalised nutrition through Circadian snacking.  

Connecting on our own terms  

All generations, and especially Gen Z, are embracing of solo travel for self-discovery and contrasting trends such as Social Saunas and Agrihoods, which offer a newfound sense of community and belonging through shared interests and values.  

By choosing Otherhood over motherhood, which has long been seen as central to female  identity, women and nonbinary people are embracing alternative ways to create meaningful  connections and build supportive networks without children. Instead, they are finding fulfilment in  strong friendships, chosen families, and platonic partnerships.  

Everyone born today is born a creator  

The democratisation of creativity fuelled by AI is ushering in a new generation of creators. While  76% of those surveyed believe technology will never fully replace human creativity, AI tools are enabling wider access to creative expression. The explosion of user generated content triggers a new Curator Economy where tastemakers and influencers guide  followers through a digital deluge, sifting the bland from the brilliant.  

“2025 will be the year that brands truly grapple with the evolving values of the modern consumer,”  says Naomi Troni, Global Chief Marketing Officer at VML. “They are embracing immersive  technologies that redefine how we live, work, and connect. This represents a fundamental shift in  the economic landscape, with businesses that prioritise human connection, and creativity will be  poised to thrive.”  

Read the ull report here.

 

 

