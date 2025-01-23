82% people prefer humble advertising over grandiose claims: Report

To feel grounded in a world grappling with polarisation, distortion, and uncertainty, people are proactively creating imaginative and optimistic realities that make sense to them, and Gen Z are leading the wayety, and simpler living versus out-of-this-world experiences. The 11th edition of VML’s 'The Future 100' report analyses trends based on the results of its annual survey across 14 markets globally and features 100 trends that will impact business and culture in the years ahead. The study found conflicting desires of digital innovation versus analogy pursuits, fear for the future versus hope for society, and simpler living versus out-of-this-world experiences.

Globally, people cite the cost of living, violence and crime, and war and unrest as the top three concerns facing society today, pointing to stress as a major challenge to human wellbeing. Last year’s desire for deceleration has evolved into a more proactive quest for self-knowledge, discovery, and new lifestyle choices. Consumers are cost-cutting in some areas and, beyond necessities, are prioritising spending on health and wellbeing to find some balance. In a world that seems out of control, looking after oneself can feel tangible and manageable.

Nearly 70% of respondents indicated that they are “actively looking to buy or own less stuff,” a particularly resonant sentiment following the frenzy of the holidays, presenting brands with a challenge to adapt to the budget-conscious yet purposeful consumer.

“‘The Future 100’ ushers in a year of possibilities, where new realities are in the making, human potential is being redefined, lifespans are extended, and a new creative economy is emerging thanks to technological advances,” say Emma Chiu and Marie Stafford, Global Intelligence Directors at VML, who authored the report.

Babita Baruah, CEO, VML India said, “The Future 100’ captures the profound intersections of technology, creativity, and humanity shaping today's consumer landscape. It provides a lens through which brands can understand the evolving priorities of their audiences, whether it’s the optimism of Gen Z, the desire for meaningful connections, or the pursuit of longevity and well being. For businesses, the report isn’t just a roadmap for what’s next; it’s an invitation to co-create a future that balances innovation with authenticity and impact.”

“This report reflects a world in transition, where consumers are balancing ambition with sustainability, individuality with community, and technological advancements with emotional needs. It highlights the potential for brands to not only respond to these trends but also lead them. By embracing these insights, we can help our partners craft strategies that foster deeper connections, deliver purpose-driven value, and leverage creativity to stay ahead in a dynamic marketplace.” said Shubhrojyoti Roy, National Planning Director, VML

Trends in “The Future 100: 2025” report have commonalities surrounding the changing nature of the concept of reality, prioritizing intuition, extending human capabilities, and new approaches to the creative economy that factor in the benefits of technology to make room for more imaginative pursuits.

Shaping new realities

More than just escapism, society is actively shaping new realities. In fact, 67% of Gen Z say they like the idea of escaping to a different reality using technology, reflecting desire for agency and optimism in a chaotic world. Amid political turbulence and climate breakdown, people are seeking comfort in discomfort, leaning into dark stories and experiences that offer a form of catharsis and a coping mechanism ).

Extending lives

While the pursuit of longevity and wellbeing is nothing new, AI and innovation across consumer sectors are pushing the boundaries of life and death in ways yet unseen, making eternal life possible in the digital realm. Expect to see home clinic hubs that empower self-managed healthcare, disruptions in cocktail culture in favor of elixir bars, and blue zone retreats blending hospitality and evidence-based longevity practices. Tech that can push the boundaries of our physical capabilities will result in augmented humans. The evolution of functional foods and ingredients may impact specialty online and grocery shopping habits for those who want to try cooking with algae cooking oil, duckweed, and makhana, and explore personalised nutrition through Circadian snacking.

Connecting on our own terms

All generations, and especially Gen Z, are embracing of solo travel for self-discovery and contrasting trends such as Social Saunas and Agrihoods, which offer a newfound sense of community and belonging through shared interests and values.

By choosing Otherhood over motherhood, which has long been seen as central to female identity, women and nonbinary people are embracing alternative ways to create meaningful connections and build supportive networks without children. Instead, they are finding fulfilment in strong friendships, chosen families, and platonic partnerships.

Everyone born today is born a creator

The democratisation of creativity fuelled by AI is ushering in a new generation of creators. While 76% of those surveyed believe technology will never fully replace human creativity, AI tools are enabling wider access to creative expression. The explosion of user generated content triggers a new Curator Economy where tastemakers and influencers guide followers through a digital deluge, sifting the bland from the brilliant.

“2025 will be the year that brands truly grapple with the evolving values of the modern consumer,” says Naomi Troni, Global Chief Marketing Officer at VML. “They are embracing immersive technologies that redefine how we live, work, and connect. This represents a fundamental shift in the economic landscape, with businesses that prioritise human connection, and creativity will be poised to thrive.”

Read the ull report here.