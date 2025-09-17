84% of Indian marketers expect content demand to grow 5X by 2027: Report

A new Adobe study titled 'India Content Demand Study' recorded 84% of marketers in India expect demand for content to increase more than fivefold by 2027. Nearly all respondents (96%) said content demand has already at least doubled in the past two years, with 62% reporting growth of five times or more.

The report highlights personalisation as the biggest driver of this trend, with 61% of marketers citing rising consumer expectations for tailored experiences. Shifts to media formats such as video and audio (50%) and the growing need for hybrid customer journeys (48%) are also adding to the pressure. About 69% of marketers said audiences now expect new content weekly or several times per week. This is expected to create further pressure on teams to operate faster and more efficiently than ever before.

Social media and short-form video are seeing the fastest growth. According to the study, 78% of marketers reported demand for social content rising the fastest, followed by short-form video at 63%. However, scaling personalised content remains a challenge: 61% struggle with social commerce content, while 57% find it difficult to identify what works best across platforms.

Anindita Veluri, Director of Marketing, Adobe India, said, “The demand for content in India is growing faster than ever. This research underscores a pivotal shift in how content is created and consumed in India. Marketers are no longer just storytellers, they’re orchestrators of dynamic, personalised experiences across a growing number of channels. At Adobe, we see this as a turning point where creativity, marketing and AI come together. As content demand surges, the key to staying ahead lies in reimagining workflows and embracing technologies like generative AI. It’s not just about scaling content, it’s about scaling impact.”

The study also points to operational bottlenecks. More than half (52%) said producing a single piece of content can involve between 51 and 200 people, while 23% said it requires more than 200. Most organisations (89%) produce at least 1,000 assets annually, with 31% generating between 1,000 and 10,000, and 25% between 10,000 and 100,000 assets each year.

Team inefficiencies remain a concern, with 41% struggling due to scattered workflows, 40% citing a lack of time for content creation, and 38% pointing to the absence of a centralised platform.

Generative AI is becoming an essential tool to address these challenges. The research shows 96% of marketers are already using it across different stages of the content lifecycle, with 95% planning to expand usage in the next year. About half (50%) use AI assistants for summarising or collaboration, while 39% use it for content optimisation and 39% for localisation.