84 new brands enter IPL 2025 advertising roster : TAM report

TAM Sports has released its latest advertising report for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL 18), analyzing data from the first 22 matches. The findings reflect a sharp spike in advertising activity compared to IPL 2024, with new entrants and shifting category dynamics underscoring the league’s continued appeal to brands across sectors.

According to the report, IPL 18 has recorded significant indexed growth in commercial airtime, pointing to a more aggressive and diverse advertising ecosystem.

A major highlight of the report is the entry of 24 new advertising categories this season—sectors that were absent in IPL 2024. This expansion is matched by the arrival of 84 new brands, demonstrating how IPL remains a compelling launchpad for both emerging players and new product lines.

At the same time, 23 categories from IPL 2024 did not return this year, indicating a strategic reshuffle in media spends as brands fine-tune their messaging to align with shifting consumer sentiment.

Top categories

TAM’s analysis of ad volume share by category offers a glimpse into the top-performing sectors:

Mouth Fresheners top the chart, commanding a 13% share of the total ad volume.

Biscuits and Ecom-Gaming follow closely with 10% each, bridging traditional FMCG dominance with the rise of digital-native sectors.

Automotive (Cars) and Corporate Financial Institutions round out the top five, with 5% share each.

This distribution reflects the IPL's ability to attract a wide spectrum of advertisers, from mass-market consumer brands to high-involvement, digitally-savvy players.

Top advertisers

In brand-specific performance, Parle Biscuits Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as the top advertiser, maintaining presence in 21 out of 22 matches, and contributing 10% of the total ad volume.

Other major advertisers during this phase include:

Vishnu Packaging (Vimal Elaichi) – 6%

Reliance Consumer Products – 6%

Sporta Technologies (Dream11.com) – 4%

K P Pan Foods (Rajshree Silver Coated Elaichi) – 4%

Collectively, these five advertisers make up 30% of the total TV ad volume, underlining the competitive intensity among large-scale sponsors to secure visibility during India’s biggest sporting event.

New advertisers spotlight

The 84 new entrants this season represent a healthy mix of both established brands launching new campaigns and challenger brands aiming for mass awareness. Some of the notable first-time advertisers in IPL 18 include:

Parle Platina Hide & Seek

Rajshree Silver Coated Elaichi

AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India)

Campa Energy

Rapido Bike Taxi

This diversity signals how brands are treating IPL not just as a sports event, but as a 360° marketing platform, one that can drive brand building, awareness, and top-of-mind recall at national scale.

The latest report reinforces the IPL’s role as a barometer for advertising confidence in India. The rise in new categories, high churn of brands, and sectoral diversity reflect an increasingly dynamic marketplace. As the league progresses, all eyes will be on how brands continue to capitalise on cricket’s cultural dominance to win consumer mindshare.